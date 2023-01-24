ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ Spotlight

Hazard NJ Episode 8: The Resurrection of Price’s Pit

A once-notorious Superfund site could become a key part of New Jersey’s clean-energy future. Editor’s Note: “Hazard NJ” is an investigative podcast and multimedia project from NJ Spotlight News revealing the dangers climate change poses to the state’s Superfund sites and the health threats that poses to people. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. Read stories and watch reports here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises

Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Delaware LIVE News

2 lanes of Delaware Memorial Bridge to close for 4 months

Two lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge into New Jersey will be closed from early February through near the end of May for rehabilitating the 72-year-old bridge. The Delaware River and Bay Authority, which owns and operates the bridge, warns drivers to expect delays, particularly during rush hour and peak weekend travel times. Delays could be bad. A repainting project ... Read More
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans

New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ

🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
njbmagazine.com

Proposed Acquisition of South Jersey Industries Approved by NJBPU

South Jersey Industries, Inc. and the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF), a private investment vehicle focused on investing in critical infrastructure assets, yesterday announced that the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has unanimously approved IIF’s proposed acquisition of SJI. Under the terms of the NJ BPU approval, SJI...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

In a first, private equity takes over public gas

Two South Jersey utilities to be owned by for-profit investment group. New Jersey regulators approved the acquisition of two of the state’s gas utilities by a private-equity investment fund, the first time a utility here has been taken private. The state Board of Public Utilities voted unanimously Wednesday to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Departments of Community Affairs, Health and Environmental Protection launch expanded potential lead exposure mapping tool

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA), in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Tuesday announced the launch of an expanded version of the Potential Lead Exposure Mapping or PLEM tool, which provides new publicly available data that indicate potential sources of lead exposure.
NJ Spotlight

Warehouse industry faces slowdown as lawmakers, towns push back

Demand remained strong in fourth quarter but runaway growth predicted to slacken. New Jersey’s warehouse industry faces a possible future restraint on its recent explosive growth because of legislative and municipal action to curb its expansion, according to the latest industry outlook. A quarterly report on industrial real estate...
onthewater.com

New Jersey Fishing Report- January 26, 2023

Not much has changed since last week, except now we’re a week closer to spring. That may be small consolation for those itching to go fishing but that’s life. In the meantime, there’s still some blackfish being caught, white perch in the rivers and panfish, bass and pickerel in ponds and lakes.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

$350M

Funding available for high-priority capital projects in NJ school districts. From technology and infrastructure renovations to upgrades related to accessibility, many schools in New Jersey need improvements. And in the age of COVID-19, addressing health and safety needs by improving air quality and HVAC systems is even more critical than ever.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. needs time to rework energy master plan, Murphy says. What hold means for our green goals.

It’s been almost exactly three years to the day since Gov. Phil Murphy revealed plans to push New Jersey toward greener pastures by updating its energy master plan. But before the state can maximize renewable resources on a grander scale laid out by the plan, officials must open the floor to stakeholders like residents and businesses to have a say about what exactly that looks like. Many of them — and really anyone who signed up for the first hearing this week on the plan — were notified Sunday that those discussions have been postponed as the state works on a revision for 2024.
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed

Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy