Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Cop Run Over During License Plate Change FiascoBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Hazard NJ Episode 8: The Resurrection of Price’s Pit
A once-notorious Superfund site could become a key part of New Jersey’s clean-energy future. Editor’s Note: “Hazard NJ” is an investigative podcast and multimedia project from NJ Spotlight News revealing the dangers climate change poses to the state’s Superfund sites and the health threats that poses to people. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. Read stories and watch reports here.
Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises
Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
2 lanes of Delaware Memorial Bridge to close for 4 months
Two lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge into New Jersey will be closed from early February through near the end of May for rehabilitating the 72-year-old bridge. The Delaware River and Bay Authority, which owns and operates the bridge, warns drivers to expect delays, particularly during rush hour and peak weekend travel times. Delays could be bad. A repainting project ... Read More
Many NJ customers can’t get help with overdue bills because of reluctant utilities
A federally funded program offers up to $5,000 per household. Fewer than 2,000 NJ households have benefited. Customers owe New Jersey’s water and sewer utilities tens of millions in unpaid bills, debts that have thousands of families facing shut-offs. While a Low Income Household Water Assistance program offers up...
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration announces availability of $350M for school construction projects throughout New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The Murphy Administration Thursday announced the upcoming availability of $350 million for high-priority capital projects in school districts throughout the state. Starting January 30, over 550 Regular Operating Districts (ROD) will be eligible to apply for a grant, made possible through legislation signed in 2022, to...
NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans
New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
njbmagazine.com
Proposed Acquisition of South Jersey Industries Approved by NJBPU
South Jersey Industries, Inc. and the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF), a private investment vehicle focused on investing in critical infrastructure assets, yesterday announced that the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has unanimously approved IIF’s proposed acquisition of SJI. Under the terms of the NJ BPU approval, SJI...
In a first, private equity takes over public gas
Two South Jersey utilities to be owned by for-profit investment group. New Jersey regulators approved the acquisition of two of the state’s gas utilities by a private-equity investment fund, the first time a utility here has been taken private. The state Board of Public Utilities voted unanimously Wednesday to...
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Departments of Community Affairs, Health and Environmental Protection launch expanded potential lead exposure mapping tool
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA), in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Tuesday announced the launch of an expanded version of the Potential Lead Exposure Mapping or PLEM tool, which provides new publicly available data that indicate potential sources of lead exposure.
County officials defy request from Norcross in New Jersey election
Norcross made a request to those with whom he met: Stay neutral in the Democratic primary for Mercer County executive.
Ocean County, NJ hopes to nix massive overdevelopment project in this town
🌳 Proposed 59 single family home construction gets rejected in Ocean County. 🌳 Instead of the housing set up, there could be acres of open space preserved in Brick. 🌳 You have a say in determining the next steps for this parcel of land on Laurel Avenue.
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey County To Call Home
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, it's hard to pick just one area as the best, but the experts have chosen the best county to live in in the Garden State. It's not even that easy to guess, since there are so many great spots in New Jersey, and each of them has something unique to bring to the table.
Warehouse industry faces slowdown as lawmakers, towns push back
Demand remained strong in fourth quarter but runaway growth predicted to slacken. New Jersey’s warehouse industry faces a possible future restraint on its recent explosive growth because of legislative and municipal action to curb its expansion, according to the latest industry outlook. A quarterly report on industrial real estate...
onthewater.com
New Jersey Fishing Report- January 26, 2023
Not much has changed since last week, except now we’re a week closer to spring. That may be small consolation for those itching to go fishing but that’s life. In the meantime, there’s still some blackfish being caught, white perch in the rivers and panfish, bass and pickerel in ponds and lakes.
$350M
Funding available for high-priority capital projects in NJ school districts. From technology and infrastructure renovations to upgrades related to accessibility, many schools in New Jersey need improvements. And in the age of COVID-19, addressing health and safety needs by improving air quality and HVAC systems is even more critical than ever.
N.J. needs time to rework energy master plan, Murphy says. What hold means for our green goals.
It’s been almost exactly three years to the day since Gov. Phil Murphy revealed plans to push New Jersey toward greener pastures by updating its energy master plan. But before the state can maximize renewable resources on a grander scale laid out by the plan, officials must open the floor to stakeholders like residents and businesses to have a say about what exactly that looks like. Many of them — and really anyone who signed up for the first hearing this week on the plan — were notified Sunday that those discussions have been postponed as the state works on a revision for 2024.
NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed
Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”
