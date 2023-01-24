ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Last chance to stop secret sweetheart deal for Newark schools chief | Editorial

Sound the alarm: Thursday is the last chance to give Newark families a say in deciding who will run their schools. Parents and community leaders were cut out of a backroom deal to give Newark Superintendent Roger León five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000. It was an outrageous error in judgement to keep these discussions secret, and the school board’s meeting on Thursday is its final shot to make this right.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

City of Paterson begins effort to replace thousands of lead water service lines

The city of Paterson is teaming up with the Passaic Valley Water Commission to replace thousands of lead water pipes. It is a massive effort that is not only happening in Paterson, but in Passaic, Clifton and Prospect Park as well. PVWC says that the agency is getting ahead of a state mandate that requires all lead water lines to be replaced in a decade.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Parents voice concerns over Newark superintendent’s contract renewal

The renewal of Newark school superintendent Roger León’s contract has led parents and education advocates to criticize the process for a lack of transparency. The automatic renewal happened in May because of language written into the contract in 2019, and approved at an August board meeting that added two years to Leon’s original 5-year contract. NJ Spotlight News reached out to the school district for comment but hasn’t heard back.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Free books given away at Paterson elementary school

PATERSON, N.J. -- Students at one Paterson elementary school lined up to receive free bundles of books Thursday.One thousand books were donated to Public School 16 through the book bundle program, which is run by Paterson Reads and the Bookends Bookstore.It's for students in kindergarten through sixth grade to encourage them to read at least 50 books by June."We want all of our students not only to be successful, but we want them to be happy, we want them to want to come to school, and we want them to be able to read," Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen F. Shafer said.The book bundle program started in 2020 to keep students reading during the pandemic.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

New plan, new price tag for University Hospital redesign

Efforts to reconstruct University Hospital in Newark are advancing with a draft master plan designed to prompt more discussion about the project now estimated to cost $1.8 billion and take nearly a decade to complete. The quest for funding is just beginning, however, with just $200 million in state funds...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident

Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

