FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Cop Run Over During License Plate Change FiascoBronxVoiceBronx, NY
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Last chance to stop secret sweetheart deal for Newark schools chief | Editorial
Sound the alarm: Thursday is the last chance to give Newark families a say in deciding who will run their schools. Parents and community leaders were cut out of a backroom deal to give Newark Superintendent Roger León five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000. It was an outrageous error in judgement to keep these discussions secret, and the school board’s meeting on Thursday is its final shot to make this right.
Teachers in one of N.J.’s largest districts reach new deal after months without a contract
The Paterson school district has reached a tentative agreement with its teachers’ union on a new, 5-year contract, officials said Thursday. The terms of the contract, which still must be approved by the Paterson Board of Education and Paterson Education Association, were not disclosed. The contract covers about 2,800...
Complaint from staunch Bhalla critic over renovations at mayor’s Hoboken home to be reviewed
An ethics complaint from Perry Belfiore, a staunch critic of Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, over an architect contracted by the city renovating his home will be reviewed, according to the head of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ ethics unit. “The Local Finance Board (Board) acknowledges receipt of...
Newark latest N.J. city to dump state public worker health plan amid huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s largest city is the latest to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer as rates are expected to dramatically increase to levels that officials have warned could wreak havoc on local governments and taxpayers. Newark’s plan with its private...
Jersey City Council approves Solomon proposal to require monthly OT spending reports
The Jersey City Council approved Ward E Councilman James Solomon’s proposal to require overtime spending reports from each department to make for a smoother budgeting process this year. “I made a commitment to work with my colleagues to make sure last year’s budget debacle is never repeated. Increasing council...
City of Paterson begins effort to replace thousands of lead water service lines
The city of Paterson is teaming up with the Passaic Valley Water Commission to replace thousands of lead water pipes. It is a massive effort that is not only happening in Paterson, but in Passaic, Clifton and Prospect Park as well. PVWC says that the agency is getting ahead of a state mandate that requires all lead water lines to be replaced in a decade.
Parents voice concerns over Newark superintendent’s contract renewal
The renewal of Newark school superintendent Roger León’s contract has led parents and education advocates to criticize the process for a lack of transparency. The automatic renewal happened in May because of language written into the contract in 2019, and approved at an August board meeting that added two years to Leon’s original 5-year contract. NJ Spotlight News reached out to the school district for comment but hasn’t heard back.
Jersey City Council hears more demands for rent control reforms, calls for DeGise to resign
The Jersey City Council heard more demands for rent control reforms, again largely from Portside Towers resident, as well as a few renewed calls for Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise to resign after resolving the case related to her July 19th hit-and-run. “The people of Portside, I would ask that the city...
Newark parents, advocates demand answers on superintendent’s contract renewal
The extension of Roger León’s contract without any discussion with the school community has raised questions. Newark education advocates planned on showing up to Saturday’s school board retreat to question why Superintendent Roger León’s contract was reportedly renewed in secret last May. The Newark school...
Free books given away at Paterson elementary school
PATERSON, N.J. -- Students at one Paterson elementary school lined up to receive free bundles of books Thursday.One thousand books were donated to Public School 16 through the book bundle program, which is run by Paterson Reads and the Bookends Bookstore.It's for students in kindergarten through sixth grade to encourage them to read at least 50 books by June."We want all of our students not only to be successful, but we want them to be happy, we want them to want to come to school, and we want them to be able to read," Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen F. Shafer said.The book bundle program started in 2020 to keep students reading during the pandemic.
Sires Team for West New York submits over 6,000 petitions ahead of May 9th elections
The Sires Team for West has submitted over 6,000 petitions for nomination ahead of the non-partisan May 9th municipal elections, the first slate to take formal action to get on the ballot. “I’m honored and humbled by the response our campaign has already received from West New York residents in...
Woman, 29, Posing As Student Spent Four Days In Classes At NJ High School, Officials Say
A woman spent four days in classes at New Brunswick High School before officials apparently realized the truth, according to district officials.A video of the Tuesday, Jan. 24 New Brunswick Board of Education meeting was posted on Twitter by New Brunswick Today reporter Charlie Kratovil."This is an…
New plan, new price tag for University Hospital redesign
Efforts to reconstruct University Hospital in Newark are advancing with a draft master plan designed to prompt more discussion about the project now estimated to cost $1.8 billion and take nearly a decade to complete. The quest for funding is just beginning, however, with just $200 million in state funds...
Paterson teachers rally for new contract, threaten to strike
Teachers in Paterson, New Jersey who have been without a contract since June took to the streets to protest Wednesday night.
Massive Jersey City West Side development rejected by planning board
The Jersey City planning board told a developer of the ambitious four-tower, 3,079-unit development proposed for the West Side of Jersey City it can’t move forward because doesn’t have a formal agreement with NJ Transit for the land to extend the Hudson Bergen Light Rail. The planning board...
Newark, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Newark. The Piscataway High School basketball team will have a game with East Side High School on January 26, 2023, 12:45:00. The American History High School basketball team will have a game with Weequahic High School on January 26, 2023, 13:00:00.
Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run plea gives Hudson County progressives renewed hope
With Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise admitting in court Tuesday to a hit-and-run crash, a group of Hudson County progressives are aiming to galvanize voters against the councilwoman and the powerful Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO) that failed to condemn her actions. The two-pronged plan includes a renewal of demonstrations...
Jersey City weighs payment options in potential settlement of union ‘double-time’ pay grievance
Jersey City may be ready to settle with city supervisors who are owed hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars for working throughout the coronavirus pandemic state of emergency in New Jersey. A clause in the contract with the Jersey City Supervisor’s Association (JCSA), a 140-member supervisor union, says...
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident
Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
Jersey City cannabis board OKs 3 applications, carries 1 represented by indicted attorney
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved three applications and carried one more in an unusual scenario where the applicant was represented by an indicted attorney. Board attorney Ron Mondello first swore in the new CCB Commissioner, Jose Cantarero. “I want to thank Glenda Salley Perkins for her service...
