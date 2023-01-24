Read full article on original website
Challenges persist for social equity applicants in NJ cannabis market
NJ resident opens first legal marijuana store in NYC by someone with prior marijuana conviction. Many social equity applicants in New Jersey say they still face challenges trying to convert their conditional cannabis license to an annual one. The process has sparked debate over the length of time it takes to begin recreational marijuana sales in the Garden State.
Hazard NJ Episode 8: The Resurrection of Price’s Pit
A once-notorious Superfund site could become a key part of New Jersey’s clean-energy future. Editor’s Note: “Hazard NJ” is an investigative podcast and multimedia project from NJ Spotlight News revealing the dangers climate change poses to the state’s Superfund sites and the health threats that poses to people. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. Read stories and watch reports here.
NJ colleges, universities should stock naloxone, lawmakers say
Bill is latest in state’s efforts to stem tide of overdoses and deaths from opioids. Colleges and universities across New Jersey would be required to get a supply of naloxone nasal spray on campus for anyone experiencing an opioid overdose under a bill lawmakers backed this week. “We’re talking...
$350M
Funding available for high-priority capital projects in NJ school districts. From technology and infrastructure renovations to upgrades related to accessibility, many schools in New Jersey need improvements. And in the age of COVID-19, addressing health and safety needs by improving air quality and HVAC systems is even more critical than ever.
Op-Ed: An argument for same-day voter registration in New Jersey
Same-day voter registration disproportionately increases turnout among younger voters. Last month, the nation saw young voters in Georgia push U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, over the finish line to victory. It wasn’t the first time Georgia’s 18- to 24-year-old voters flexed their muscles. Strong turnout among young voters, especially young voters of color, was crucial to the runoff wins of Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Warnock in January 2021, which gave Democrats the majority in the upper chamber.
Feds look to NJ for maternal health success
Doulas, insurance expansion among moves that may be expanded to other states. New Jersey’s maternal mortality outcomes are nothing to brag about. But the state has become a national leader for its efforts to address the problem. These include expanding Medicaid coverage for new mothers, strengthening and diversifying the...
NJ Spotlight News: January 24, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Councilwoman Amy DeGise pleads guilty to leaving accident scene. Jersey City councilwoman will be fined $5,000 and have driver’s license suspended...
Many NJ customers can’t get help with overdue bills because of reluctant utilities
A federally funded program offers up to $5,000 per household. Fewer than 2,000 NJ households have benefited. Customers owe New Jersey’s water and sewer utilities tens of millions in unpaid bills, debts that have thousands of families facing shut-offs. While a Low Income Household Water Assistance program offers up...
Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises
Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
Warehouse industry faces slowdown as lawmakers, towns push back
Demand remained strong in fourth quarter but runaway growth predicted to slacken. New Jersey’s warehouse industry faces a possible future restraint on its recent explosive growth because of legislative and municipal action to curb its expansion, according to the latest industry outlook. A quarterly report on industrial real estate...
Annual count of homeless population in NJ takes place
Essex County holds Project Homeless Connect in conjunction with NJ Counts. Newark is a city that is experiencing boom times in many ways. Housing development continues at a record pace. But along with that success comes the consequence — residents going from a paycheck-to-paycheck existence to homelessness. At the...
Action urged to bring ashore power generated by wind farms
With dozens of offshore wind projects in the pipeline across the nation, federal agencies, states and power-grid operators need immediately to begin collaboratively planning on how to bring the electricity ashore, according to a new study. The Brattle Group study found numerous benefits from proactively planning for the transmission of...
Pension payment on track as state faces economic uncertainty
New Jersey’s top public-worker pension-fund officials have been told to “fully expect” a full employer pension contribution in the annual budget Gov. Phil Murphy is due to present to lawmakers next month. A key member of the Murphy administration delivered the latest update on state pension funding...
How should NJ network of mobile crisis response teams work?
The teams will be sent out to help callers to the 988 emergency hotline. For Juliet Hyndman of Warren County, the need for a better system to respond to mental health emergencies is an issue that hits close to home. A family member lives with bipolar disorder and has been...
Proposal to raise mandatory retirement age for NJ judges panned by bar association president
Sen. Shirley Turner moves to raise the retirement age from 70 to 75. To ease a historic shortage of judges in New Jersey, a New Jersey state senator is proposing to raise the mandatory retirement age from 70 to 75. Sen. Shirley Turner proposed the bill in December. She said...
In a first, private equity takes over public gas
Two South Jersey utilities to be owned by for-profit investment group. New Jersey regulators approved the acquisition of two of the state’s gas utilities by a private-equity investment fund, the first time a utility here has been taken private. The state Board of Public Utilities voted unanimously Wednesday to...
NJ joins federal lawsuit against Google
New Jersey is joining seven other states and the U.S. Department of Justice in a lawsuit against Google. The suit alleges the search engine used its market dominance to unfairly restrict competition in the digital advertising marketplace. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said, “Big tech companies like Google have...
NJ invests in nature to fight the effects of climate change
DEP pays $24.3 million for planting trees, restoring marshes, defending coastlines. Planting trees on city streets, restoring coastal marshes and building defenses against rising seas are among the nature-based responses New Jersey is now investing in to fight the effects of climate change. Grants totaling $24.3 million to help local...
Assessing Murphy’s environmental record: Chat Box
Plus, Rep. Josh Gottheimer on the new Congress and Joe Bataan on Latin soul. Anjuli Ramos-Busot of the Sierra Club NJ chapter and Doug O’Malley of Environment New Jersey join Chat Box to discuss Gov. Phil Murphy’s environmental record. They also discuss the controversy over the recent spate of whale strandings in New Jersey.
NJ takes another step to refinance debt
A debt-refinancing plan projected to save nearly $100 million for the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund won final approval from a key legislative oversight panel Monday. A 6–0 vote by members of the Legislature’s Joint Budget Oversight Committee gives Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration the authority to refinance more than $1 billion in existing trust fund debt within the next several months.
