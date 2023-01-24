Read full article on original website
Related
Five-Star DT Justin Scott Postponing Commitment Announcement
Heading into this week, Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's the day of his 17th birthday. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-5, 310-pounder took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his...
TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek
TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
Instant Reaction Podcast: Miami parts ways with Josh Gattis and some early names to know
The Miami Hurricanes football program has parted ways with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Who are the names to know at offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach?. InsideTheU’s David Lake and Gaby Urrutia share their thoughts. Enjoy the podcast. Thank you to the following sponsors:. - Find out if your...
2024 cornerback Patrick Broomfield reels in first offer
Clarksdale High School exhibited one of the top defensive backfields last season in the Class 5A ranks. But it wasn't just due to the skills' set of 2023 Mississippi State signee Kelley Jones. 2024 defensive back Patrick Broomfield was also a consistent playmaker for the Wildcats last fall. He was...
Swamp247 Podcast: What the Gators are getting in former Kentucky OL Goodwin
On this episode of the Swamp247 Podcast, Blake Alderman and I discuss Florida's addition of former five-star offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin. A massive 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive lineman who entered the NCAA transfer portal after just one year at Kentucky, became the 10th player to join the Gators this offseason via college football's free agency market when the program announced his arrival on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over LSU
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second consecutive win as they knocked off the LSU Tigers, 60-40, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 14-6 on the year and 3-5 in SEC play after handing the Tigers their seventh straight loss. It was a lighter crowd...
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
Twin-brother defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith name Ole Miss in most recent top 10
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
Colorado coach Deion Sanders confirms Willie Taggart, Mike Zimmer will join staff
Colorado coach Deion Sanders recently confirmed that Willie Taggart and Mike Zimmer will join his staff in Boulder. During a recent interview on “Thee Pregame Show,” Sanders was breaking down new additions to his staff and mentioned the pair. He did not reveal in what capacity they will coach, but he did give a reason for bringing the two with him.
Late Kick: Nebraska will make a big jump forward in 2023
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate explains how due to Nebraska claiming Jeff Sims he believes the Cornhuskers will improve mightily next season.
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington
Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
Hunter Dickinson, Joey Baker react to Michigan's loss to Boilermakers: ‘We're letting these games go’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball players Joey Baker and Hunter Dickinson met with members of the media to discuss the Wolverines’ 75-70 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at the Crisler Center. Here’s what they said:. Dickinson on if the close loss...
NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Roster Announcement
This coming Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will square off to determine the AFC's Super Bowl representative. What's more, this Chiefs-Bengals matchup will be a rematch of last year's AFC title game. Despite falling in the Super Bowl to the eventual champion Los Angeles ...
No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols
Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders
Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
Things I Think I Know About The Browns: Clean House on Defensive Staff, Newsome's Role and NFL Going Too Far
We are two weeks into the Cleveland Browns off-season and they have made significant steps toward improving the 2023 version of the team. The Browns promptly discharged former defensive coordinator Joe Woods and hired Jim Schwartz as his replacement. The entire process was efficiently executed within a week's time, and the Browns hit a home run with the hire. They got a proven and experienced coach who has done and seen it all in the NFL. Schwartz fits nicely in Cleveland. He started his career with the Browns and clearly has a soft spot for the organization, which was evident in his opening press conference. I agree with Schwartz's philosophies for the most part, and I think he will get more out of the existing talent on that side of the ball. He certainly checks all the boxes, and he is the appropriate hire for a team that is in win-now mode.
Remembering Coach Jeff Capel and his PrimeTime-like exit from the N.C. A&T Aggies
Jeff Capel Jr. was one heck of a basketball coach and he mentored a lot of individuals along the way. Capel excelled on the high school level at Pinecrest High School, as an assistant coach at Wake Forest University, as the head basketball coach at N.C. A&T State University, Old Dominion University, Fayetteville State University and the Fayetteville Patriots of the NBA’s Developmental League.
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
What Jerome Tang and players said after Kansas State's 80-76 loss at Iowa State
This is what Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang and players Cam Carter, Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell said after the Wildcats' 80-76 loss at Iowa State on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Opening statement... First of all, I say this after wins and I want to make sure I do...
