Five-Star DT Justin Scott Postponing Commitment Announcement

Heading into this week, Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's the day of his 17th birthday. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-5, 310-pounder took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek

TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

2024 cornerback Patrick Broomfield reels in first offer

Clarksdale High School exhibited one of the top defensive backfields last season in the Class 5A ranks. But it wasn't just due to the skills' set of 2023 Mississippi State signee Kelley Jones. 2024 defensive back Patrick Broomfield was also a consistent playmaker for the Wildcats last fall. He was...
CLARKSDALE, MS
247Sports

Swamp247 Podcast: What the Gators are getting in former Kentucky OL Goodwin

On this episode of the Swamp247 Podcast, Blake Alderman and I discuss Florida's addition of former five-star offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin. A massive 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive lineman who entered the NCAA transfer portal after just one year at Kentucky, became the 10th player to join the Gators this offseason via college football's free agency market when the program announced his arrival on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over LSU

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second consecutive win as they knocked off the LSU Tigers, 60-40, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 14-6 on the year and 3-5 in SEC play after handing the Tigers their seventh straight loss. It was a lighter crowd...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington

Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
STANWOOD, WA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Roster Announcement

This coming Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will square off to determine the AFC's Super Bowl representative.  What's more, this Chiefs-Bengals matchup will be a rematch of last year's AFC title game. Despite falling in the Super Bowl to the eventual champion Los Angeles ...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols

Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
CELINA, TX
247Sports

Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders

Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Things I Think I Know About The Browns: Clean House on Defensive Staff, Newsome's Role and NFL Going Too Far

We are two weeks into the Cleveland Browns off-season and they have made significant steps toward improving the 2023 version of the team. The Browns promptly discharged former defensive coordinator Joe Woods and hired Jim Schwartz as his replacement. The entire process was efficiently executed within a week's time, and the Browns hit a home run with the hire. They got a proven and experienced coach who has done and seen it all in the NFL. Schwartz fits nicely in Cleveland. He started his career with the Browns and clearly has a soft spot for the organization, which was evident in his opening press conference. I agree with Schwartz's philosophies for the most part, and I think he will get more out of the existing talent on that side of the ball. He certainly checks all the boxes, and he is the appropriate hire for a team that is in win-now mode.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Remembering Coach Jeff Capel and his PrimeTime-like exit from the N.C. A&T Aggies

Jeff Capel Jr. was one heck of a basketball coach and he mentored a lot of individuals along the way. Capel excelled on the high school level at Pinecrest High School, as an assistant coach at Wake Forest University, as the head basketball coach at N.C. A&T State University, Old Dominion University, Fayetteville State University and the Fayetteville Patriots of the NBA’s Developmental League.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin

Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

247Sports

