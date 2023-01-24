ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Officials say US forces killed almost 700 suspected ISIS members in 2022

U.S. forces killed almost 700 suspected Islamic State operatives in 2022, including the leader of the group, dozens of regional leaders and hundreds of fighters.  U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a release on Thursday that it conducted 313 operations against ISIS over the past year, killing 466 operatives in Syria and at least 220…
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US strike kills approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia

The United States carried out a strike in Somalia that killed approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters, US Africa Command said in a statement Saturday. US forces on Friday "conducted a collective self-defense strike" in support of Somalia National Army forces who were "engaged in heavy fighting following a complex, extended, intense attack by more than 100 al-Shabaab fighters," the statement said, referring to the terror group linked to al Qaeda.
US News and World Report

Al Shabaab Kills Seven Soldiers in Attack on Military Base

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Islamist fighters from al Shabaab on Tuesday stormed a military base in a part of central Somalia they were forced from last year, killing at least seven soldiers, including the base commander, an officer said. Assailants from the al Qaeda affiliate rammed the base in the village...
msn.com

Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul

A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
AFP

Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls

Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
BBC

Bilal al-Sudani: US forces kill Islamic State Somalia leader in cave complex

US forces have killed an Islamic State leader, Bilal al-Sudani, and 10 of his operatives in northern Somalia, American officials say. He was killed after US special forces raided a remote mountainous cave complex hoping to capture him. "Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa,"...
AFP

Gunmen shoot dead 'fearless' Afghan woman ex-lawmaker

Gunmen shot dead an Afghan former lawmaker and one of her bodyguards in the capital Kabul in a night-time attack at her home, police said on Sunday. "Nabizada, along with one of her bodyguards, was shot dead at her house," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
AFP

US raid in Somalia kills senior Islamic State figure: US official

A US military raid in Somalia ordered by President Joe Biden killed a key regional leader of the Islamic State group, Bilal al-Sudani, US officials said Thursday. "On January 25, on orders from the president, the US military conducted an assault operation in northern Somalia that resulted in the death of a number of ISIS members, including Bilal al-Sudani," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.
MilitaryTimes

Troops can’t get discharge forms or retire due to Army’s HR transition

Soldiers trying to leave the Army currently have their lives on hold due to a systems outage blocking their discharge paperwork, the service confirmed to Army Times Wednesday. The outage, which is preventing the Army from issuing DD-214 discharge forms or processing retirement requests for approximately 4,000 troops, is due to “data processing issues,” according to the spokesperson for the service’s personnel directorate, Lt. Col. Joseph Payton.
HAWAII STATE

