Officials say US forces killed almost 700 suspected ISIS members in 2022
U.S. forces killed almost 700 suspected Islamic State operatives in 2022, including the leader of the group, dozens of regional leaders and hundreds of fighters. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a release on Thursday that it conducted 313 operations against ISIS over the past year, killing 466 operatives in Syria and at least 220…
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US strike kills approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia
The United States carried out a strike in Somalia that killed approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters, US Africa Command said in a statement Saturday. US forces on Friday "conducted a collective self-defense strike" in support of Somalia National Army forces who were "engaged in heavy fighting following a complex, extended, intense attack by more than 100 al-Shabaab fighters," the statement said, referring to the terror group linked to al Qaeda.
ISIS terror mastermind killed by US special forces in daring raid on remote mountain cave hideout in blow to jihadis
A SENIOR ISIS leader has been killed in a daring US special forces raid on his remote mountain cave hideout. Bilal al-Sudani, who was in charge of funding the jihadi death cult's worldwide operations, died along with 10 other terrorists. Sudani was killed during a gunfight after US troops descended...
Before a secret raid on an ISIS leader's mountain cave complex, US forces ran the mission at a special recreation of the target area
US special operations forces did something similar prior to the 2011 Neptune Spear raid that brought down 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.
US News and World Report
Al Shabaab Kills Seven Soldiers in Attack on Military Base
MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Islamist fighters from al Shabaab on Tuesday stormed a military base in a part of central Somalia they were forced from last year, killing at least seven soldiers, including the base commander, an officer said. Assailants from the al Qaeda affiliate rammed the base in the village...
Pen Farthing flees Kabul saying Prince Harry's confession to killing 25 Taliban put him in danger
Pen Farthing, 53, called Prince Harry an 'idiot' and said he had not thought through the security implications of his revelations in his new autobiography where he said he killed 25 Taliban.
msn.com
Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul
A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Here are the top 19 countries that aren't safe for US citizens to travel to, according to the US State Department
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
BBC
Bilal al-Sudani: US forces kill Islamic State Somalia leader in cave complex
US forces have killed an Islamic State leader, Bilal al-Sudani, and 10 of his operatives in northern Somalia, American officials say. He was killed after US special forces raided a remote mountainous cave complex hoping to capture him. "Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa,"...
Gunmen shoot dead 'fearless' Afghan woman ex-lawmaker
Gunmen shot dead an Afghan former lawmaker and one of her bodyguards in the capital Kabul in a night-time attack at her home, police said on Sunday. "Nabizada, along with one of her bodyguards, was shot dead at her house," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
US raid in Somalia kills senior Islamic State figure: US official
A US military raid in Somalia ordered by President Joe Biden killed a key regional leader of the Islamic State group, Bilal al-Sudani, US officials said Thursday. "On January 25, on orders from the president, the US military conducted an assault operation in northern Somalia that resulted in the death of a number of ISIS members, including Bilal al-Sudani," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.
5 are dead after extremists stormed a government office in Somalia's capital
Al-Qaida-linked extremists stormed a regional government office in Mogadishu, the government said. An ambulance service transported 16 wounded people from the scene.
Israeli Raid Kills at Least 9 in West Bank Following Palestinian Missile Attack
Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes early Friday as tensions soared following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman. It was the deadliest single raid in the territory in over two decades. The...
U.N. peacekeepers find mass graves in DRC amid spike in militia violence
U.N. peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo have found mass graves containing the bodies of 49 civilians in the African nation's northeastern province where officials say residents face militia violence daily.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
MilitaryTimes
Troops can’t get discharge forms or retire due to Army’s HR transition
Soldiers trying to leave the Army currently have their lives on hold due to a systems outage blocking their discharge paperwork, the service confirmed to Army Times Wednesday. The outage, which is preventing the Army from issuing DD-214 discharge forms or processing retirement requests for approximately 4,000 troops, is due to “data processing issues,” according to the spokesperson for the service’s personnel directorate, Lt. Col. Joseph Payton.
