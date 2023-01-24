ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

House passes bill aimed at restricting presidential releases of reserve oil

The House on Thursday passed legislation intended to restrict the president’s ability to release oil from the country’s emergency supply — a bill aimed squarely at President Biden for his handling of rising gasoline prices last year.  The bill passed in a largely partisan 221-205 vote. Rep. Jared Golden (Maine) was the only Democrat who voted […]
MAINE STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years

WASHINGTON – Karen Judith Briseno Ortiz mailed in her application for a program meant to protect undocumented children from deportation, one day after her twin sister’s application. Her sister was accepted into the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but Briseno Ortiz, who grew up in Dallas, was not. Now her application is in limbo […] The post Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
DALLAS, TX
The State Journal-Register

Lawmakers critical of 'omnibus' health care bill because other parts were too important

A law recently signed by Gov. JB Pritzker will extend the deadline for the state to transfer criminal defendants deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial from jail to a mental hospital. That same bill,House Bill 240, also gives nursing homes in Illinois two more years to comply with minimum staffing levels implemented in 2022 before getting fined by the Department of Public Health. ...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy