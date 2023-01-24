The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has indicated an interest in exploring virtual currencies for international trading as it aims to reduce its dependency on the U.S. dollar. UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani Al-Zeyoudi, told Bloomberg that the country would be pivoting to digital assets in 2023 after making significant headway in their regulation over the last few months. Al-Zeyoudi disclosed this at the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos with policymakers and business leaders in attendance.

1 DAY AGO