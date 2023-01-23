Read full article on original website
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
1 Player the Vikings Can’t Afford to Lose
The Minnesota Vikings 2023 offseason is underway after the team lost their lone playoff game of the season. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already completed his first steps by signing players to future contracts and by initiating the departure of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Free agency will be one of...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Vikings Fans Voice Overwhelming Support for 1 DC Candidate
The Minnesota Vikings will have a new defensive coordinator for the 2023 season, parting ways with 2022 defensive bossman Ed Donatell last week. Minnesota’s defense couldn’t hinder the New York Giants offense in the playoffs, the group wasn’t very productive in the regular season, and a new man or woman will lead the unit within a couple of weeks.
Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
Former Vikings Offensive Coordinators are Getting OC Interviews
Some former Vikings offensive coordinators are getting the chance to show they can lead an NFL team’s offense. More specifically, the veteran Pat Shurmur and still-young Klint Kubiak have been getting some attention. Over the past week, each has been able to interview for one of the NFL’s few...
Tom Brady Addresses Retirement Rumors in Very Cranky Manner
Tom Brady getting a little prickly about retirement talk.
Former Vikings WR Signs with Steelers
The Minnesota Vikings lost seven players off their practice squad this week as contracts expired without Minnesota offering them ‘futures’ deals. With that, one of these former Vikings has already found a new team. On Monday evening, news broke that former Vikings WR Dan Chisena had signed a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
Jets hire former Packers assistant Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator
Former Green Bay Packers assistant coach Nathaniel Hackett is headed to New York. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets are hiring Hackett to be the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, 43, spent three years as the offensive coordinator for Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. Now, he’ll go...
The Vikings Coaching Carousel: Everything You Need to Know Now
The Minnesota Vikings will have a new defensive coordinator for the 2023 season, firing 2022 defensive bossman Ed Donatell last week. Minnesota’s defense couldn’t stop the New York Giants in the playoffs, the group wasn’t very productive in the regular season, and a new man or woman will lead the unit within a couple of weeks.
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yardbarker
Deion Sanders Confirms Former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer Joining Staff At Colorado
Sanders did not say what role Zimmer would have on staff. Sanders has already hired former Alabama co-DC Charles Kelly as his defensive coordinator, so it appears Zimmer won’t be running Colorado’s defense. “Coach Zimmer’s coming too, by the way. So another two head coaches [Willie Taggart],” Sanders...
Former Vikings DC Won’t Return to Cowboys in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the NFC Championship-bound San Francisco 49ers in last weekend’s Divisional Round showdown, 19-12, and head coach Mike McCarthy is evidently making some changes. McCarthy, who is sometimes the butt of jokes via game management, couldn’t end Dallas’ 27-year conference championship appearance drought and apparently...
Vikings' Kevin O'Connell Not Named One of Five Coach of the Year Finalists
Was O'Connell snubbed from consideration after going 13-4 in his first season in Minnesota?
Vikings Look to In-House Candidate for DC Opening
So far, we’ve known that the Vikings have at least 3 candidates to be the defensive coordinator. Brian Flores, Ryan Nielsen, and Sean Desai are those men. According to Ben Goessling, we should be adding a 4th name to the list: current assistant head coach Mike Pettine. Take a...
The Vikings Have 3 Glaring Problems to Fix in 2023
Please note: This article was originally featured on our flagship site, PurplePTSD.com. The Minnesota Vikings had an impressive first season under new head coach Kevin O’Connell in 2022. Going 13-4 and winning the NFC North certainly isn’t a bad result to the season. However, their run came screeching to a halt much earlier than they would have liked, losing in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. Minnesota has many things to fix this offseason if they want to avoid that same result. Here are 3 glaring problems that must be solved in 2023.
Vikings are interviewing assistant Mike Pettine for defensive coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings are in full swing with defensive coordinator interviews and they added one to the list. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are interviewing defensive assistant Mike Pettine for their defensive coordinator position on Wednesday. They will also be interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores on Thursday.
