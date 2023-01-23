ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

1 Player the Vikings Can’t Afford to Lose

The Minnesota Vikings 2023 offseason is underway after the team lost their lone playoff game of the season. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already completed his first steps by signing players to future contracts and by initiating the departure of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Free agency will be one of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans Voice Overwhelming Support for 1 DC Candidate

The Minnesota Vikings will have a new defensive coordinator for the 2023 season, parting ways with 2022 defensive bossman Ed Donatell last week. Minnesota’s defense couldn’t hinder the New York Giants offense in the playoffs, the group wasn’t very productive in the regular season, and a new man or woman will lead the unit within a couple of weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings WR Signs with Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings lost seven players off their practice squad this week as contracts expired without Minnesota offering them ‘futures’ deals. With that, one of these former Vikings has already found a new team. On Monday evening, news broke that former Vikings WR Dan Chisena had signed a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update

When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton.  These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services.  Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
MICHIGAN STATE
OnlyHomers

All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team

The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings DC Won’t Return to Cowboys in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the NFC Championship-bound San Francisco 49ers in last weekend’s Divisional Round showdown, 19-12, and head coach Mike McCarthy is evidently making some changes. McCarthy, who is sometimes the butt of jokes via game management, couldn’t end Dallas’ 27-year conference championship appearance drought and apparently...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have 3 Glaring Problems to Fix in 2023

Please note: This article was originally featured on our flagship site, PurplePTSD.com. The Minnesota Vikings had an impressive first season under new head coach Kevin O’Connell in 2022. Going 13-4 and winning the NFC North certainly isn’t a bad result to the season. However, their run came screeching to a halt much earlier than they would have liked, losing in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. Minnesota has many things to fix this offseason if they want to avoid that same result. Here are 3 glaring problems that must be solved in 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings are interviewing assistant Mike Pettine for defensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings are in full swing with defensive coordinator interviews and they added one to the list. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are interviewing defensive assistant Mike Pettine for their defensive coordinator position on Wednesday. They will also be interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores on Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

