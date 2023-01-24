Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
zagsblog.com
Top JUCO guard Koron Davis commits to Louisville
Koron Davis, one of the top JUCO prospects in the country, has committed to Louisville. The 6-foot-7 guard from Indiana is averaging 25.3 points per game this season with 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for LA Southwest. “I chose Louisville because they fit my play style and it felt like...
wdrb.com
Louisville adds king-sized junior college guard Koron Davis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The last time the University of Louisville men's basketball team landed a player from Gary, Indiana, it was Jerome Harmon, who averaged 14.7 points in 1990, his second and final season with the Cards. According to Joe Tipton of ON3.com, another Gary native will join...
Louisville offers prospects from national power IMG Academy
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff continued a weeklong recruiting trip in the state of Florida. On Wednesday, the U of L staff hit a number of schools in the Tampa area and offered a bunch of elite prospects in the Class of 2024, '25, and '26.
Wake Forest topples Louisville 68-57
Jewel Spear scored a season-high 34 points and the Demon Deacons assisted on 14 of 20 made field goals as Wake Forest (12-9, 3-7) toppled Louisville (15-8, 6-4) 68-57 Thursday evening at Joel Coliseum. “It feels good to get that win,” Wake Forest coach Megan Gebbia said. “We’ve been working...
Louisville offers three top 100 prospects from Miami
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have been all over South Florida this week. The Cardinals had at least seven coaches in the Sunshine State, including Brohm, recruiting on Monday and Tuesday in the Miami-area. The coaches offered a handful of prospects, including three top 100 prospects from the Class of 2025.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Walz fumes after Louisville loses another double-digit lead in loss at Wake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jeff Walz is not a happy man. He got a technical foul for a comment he made to an official with his team down only 4 and 23 seconds to play in Thursday night’s 68-57 loss to Wake Forest. But that was just a...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Whatever happened to the 8 former basketball Cardinals?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This column is written for Information Purposes Only. It is written on a day when the University of Louisville men's basketball team does not play until 9 p.m. in a road (Boston College) venue. There are eight guys who formerly played for the Cardinals who...
Karl Maslowski Returns to Louisville as Special Teams Coach
Maslowski was previously with the Cardinals from 2019 to 2021 before spending the 2022 season at Purdue.
WLKY.com
Louisville contractors, companies vying for bids to help build new hospital in west Louisville
WEST LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Contractors and construction companies are learning more about the process of building a new hospital in west Louisville. Eddie Dunn has spent the past 20-plus years building up his company, Destiny Communications. "When I think I've seen every scenario, I have not, but we just...
wdrb.com
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
wdrb.com
Mike Linnig's Restaurant reopening for its 99th season in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant is soon reopening for its 99th season. Mike Linnig's Restaurant will be back in business this Thursday, Jan. 26 after taking its usual winter break. The restaurant is located on 9308 Cane Run Road and reopens every year in late January. The restaurant...
wdrb.com
All Thai'd Up adds deli to downtown Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville Thai restaurant is making changes because it wasn't performing well at night. The owners of All Thai'd Up on South 5th Street added a new portion of the restaurant that makes deli sandwiches. "Sadly, the downtown location did not perform well for dinner....
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman’s death highlights rare complications with dental procedures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Shanna Wright had complained of tooth pain. On June 30, 2022, the 42-year-old single mother sought treatment at Derby City Oral Surgery on Preston Highway. At the dental office, Wright ran to the bathroom because her tooth infection made her sick to her stomach, according...
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
wdrb.com
Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
wdrb.com
'Adjust on the fly' | Louisville restaurant owners working to stay open amid ongoing challenges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two restaurants recently announced they are closing their doors in Germantown, the latest ones to open and then shut down since COVID-19. The news comes on the heels of two other restaurants closing in Colonial Gardens over the past few months. Many restaurant owners have talked...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Kentucky Woman Dies After Undergoing Tooth Extraction
A 42-year-old woman in Louisville, Kentucky, died 5 days after undergoing a tooth extraction procedure in an oral surgery practice. Her cause of death was due to respiratory failure brought on by a brain injury related to a tooth infection. Neither the dental team nor emergency medical services was able to intubate the patient once she had stopped breathing. The victim’s family cited the use of propofol without an anesthesiologist present as the catalyst behind her death; they have filed a lawsuit. The oral surgeon who performed the procedure was licensed to administer anesthesia and denies any wrongdoing. Click here to read more.
wdrb.com
Man shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the city's Irish Hill neighborhood. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the shooting was reported in the 500 block of Cooper Street around 3:51 p.m. Thursday. The scene is near the intersection with Hull Street, near Lexington Road off of Baxter Avenue.
k105.com
Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2
Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0