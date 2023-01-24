ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

zagsblog.com

Top JUCO guard Koron Davis commits to Louisville

Koron Davis, one of the top JUCO prospects in the country, has committed to Louisville. The 6-foot-7 guard from Indiana is averaging 25.3 points per game this season with 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for LA Southwest. “I chose Louisville because they fit my play style and it felt like...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville adds king-sized junior college guard Koron Davis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The last time the University of Louisville men's basketball team landed a player from Gary, Indiana, it was Jerome Harmon, who averaged 14.7 points in 1990, his second and final season with the Cards. According to Joe Tipton of ON3.com, another Gary native will join...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Wake Forest topples Louisville 68-57

Jewel Spear scored a season-high 34 points and the Demon Deacons assisted on 14 of 20 made field goals as Wake Forest (12-9, 3-7) toppled Louisville (15-8, 6-4) 68-57 Thursday evening at Joel Coliseum. “It feels good to get that win,” Wake Forest coach Megan Gebbia said. “We’ve been working...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Louisville offers three top 100 prospects from Miami

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have been all over South Florida this week. The Cardinals had at least seven coaches in the Sunshine State, including Brohm, recruiting on Monday and Tuesday in the Miami-area. The coaches offered a handful of prospects, including three top 100 prospects from the Class of 2025.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Whatever happened to the 8 former basketball Cardinals?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This column is written for Information Purposes Only. It is written on a day when the University of Louisville men's basketball team does not play until 9 p.m. in a road (Boston College) venue. There are eight guys who formerly played for the Cardinals who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mike Linnig's Restaurant reopening for its 99th season in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant is soon reopening for its 99th season. Mike Linnig's Restaurant will be back in business this Thursday, Jan. 26 after taking its usual winter break. The restaurant is located on 9308 Cane Run Road and reopens every year in late January. The restaurant...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

All Thai'd Up adds deli to downtown Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville Thai restaurant is making changes because it wasn't performing well at night. The owners of All Thai'd Up on South 5th Street added a new portion of the restaurant that makes deli sandwiches. "Sadly, the downtown location did not perform well for dinner....
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Kentucky Woman Dies After Undergoing Tooth Extraction

A 42-year-old woman in Louisville, Kentucky, died 5 days after undergoing a tooth extraction procedure in an oral surgery practice. Her cause of death was due to respiratory failure brought on by a brain injury related to a tooth infection. Neither the dental team nor emergency medical services was able to intubate the patient once she had stopped breathing. The victim’s family cited the use of propofol without an anesthesiologist present as the catalyst behind her death; they have filed a lawsuit. The oral surgeon who performed the procedure was licensed to administer anesthesia and denies any wrongdoing. Click here to read more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the city's Irish Hill neighborhood. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the shooting was reported in the 500 block of Cooper Street around 3:51 p.m. Thursday. The scene is near the intersection with Hull Street, near Lexington Road off of Baxter Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2

Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

