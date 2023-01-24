Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Arizona High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Arizona High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email brittanyabowyer@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @bbowyer07 . You also can tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveaz.

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

—

View the original article to see embedded media.

Darius Anderson, Senior, Dysart - Back on the list this week is Anderson, who helped lead Dysart to a 65-42 victory over Coronado on Thursday. Anderson had 25 points on the night while averaging 85-percent from the field along with seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.

McGuire Andrus, Senior, ALA-Gilbert North - With 28 points on Tuesday, Andrus led the game against Poston Butte in scoring with 28 points alongside six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block to lead the Eagles to a 71-62 victory.

River Bell, Senior, Paradise Honors - Helping Paradise Honors to a 68-58 victory over Moon Valley on Friday, Bell had 25 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Mason Birkett, Senior, Saguaro - In Monday’s 74-70 victory over Marcos de Niza, Birkett had 27 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Adam Chaffin, Sophomore, Trevor G. Browne - Averaging 92-percent from the field on Thursday for the Bruins, Chaffin had 25 points, three rebounds, four steals and three blocks to help lead his team to a 58-45 victory over Alhambra.

Bradley Curtis, Senior, Thatcher - With 40 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double, Curtis also had two assists, one steal and one block to help Thatcher roll to an 82-69 victory over Tanque Verde on Wednesday.

Devan Fowler, Junior, Cortez - Thursday’s game against Apache Junction was highlighted by Fowler’s 36 points, along with two rebounds, four assists and one steal in his 24 minutes of play to lead Cortez to a 64-35 victory.

Carter Gittens, Senior, Sunrise Mountain - Helping Sunrise Mountain power ahead to a 68-50 victory over Paradise Valley on Tuesday, Gittens had 28 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks.

CohenJ Gonzales, Senior, Mesquite - Dropping 28 points along with four rebounds, five assists, and three steals, Gonzales helped lead Mesquite to a 67-48 victory over Saguaro on Tuesday.

Weston Haebig, Senior, Sabino - In Wednesday’s game against Palo Verde, Haebig led the game in scoring with 29 points alongside four rebounds, three assists and four steals to help Sabino pick up a 70-53 victory.

Bradey Henige, Junior, Cactus - The King of double-doubles is back again this week for his performance on Thursday against Agua Fria and Friday against Barry Goldwater. Henige had 23 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and a steal to help run to a 71-49 win on Thursday and 40 points, 23 rebounds, two assists, five steals and four blocks to help cruise to an 80-37 victory on Friday.

Isaiah Hill, Junior, Pueblo - On Tuesday, Hill helped Pueblo pick up a 53-36 victory over Flowing Wells with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and six steals. He followed it up on Thursday in a close game against Sahuaro with 32 points, 11 rebounds, an assist, five steals and a block to help the Warriors edge out the Cougars 47-46.

Caden Hunter, Senior, Liberty - Leading Monday’s game against Boulder Creek, Hunter had 22 points along with 13 rebounds for a double-double, five assists and a block to help Liberty pick up a 72-64 win.

Marcus Jackson Jr., Junior, Peoria - Setting a new career-high while helping Peoria pick up a 75-38 victory over Agua Fria on Tuesday, Jackson Jr. had 24 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Awan Kueth, Senior, Kellis - It was a career-best kind of night for Kueth on Thursday in Kellis’ 64-59 win over Willow Canyon. Kueth finished the night with a career-high of 21 points to lead the game as well as 20 rebounds for a double-double, an assist and a block.

Noah Peterson, Senior, Highland - Leading Tuesday’s game against Gilbert across the scorebook. Peterson finished the game with 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks to help Highland pick up a 54-42 win.

Ashton Reese, Senior, Pinnacle - Helping Pinnacle upset Liberty 62-59 on Thursday, Reese led the game in scoring with 21 points as well as eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Zach Strauss, Senior, Seton Catholic - Playing one of the best games of his career on Tuesday against Marcos de Niza, Strauss finished the night with 34 points, a rebound, two assists and a steal to help the Sentinels to a 71-53 victory.

Dominick Tarrant, Senior, Desert Edge - Contributing all across the court on Thursday to help Desert Edge pick up a 74-54 victory over La Joya, Tarrant had 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals. He followed it up on Friday with 26 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals in just 16 minutes on the floor to help Prescott defeat Mohave 80-33.

Uriah Tenette, Sophomore, Prescott - In only 21 minutes of play on Tuesday, Tenette dropped 27 points along with four rebounds, an assist and four steals to help Prescott cruise to a 76-48 region victory over Mingus.

Isaiah White, Sophomore, Apollo - Tying his career high of 23 points, White also had a double-double with 17 rebounds and three steals to help lead Apollo to a 81-72 victory over Paradise Valley on Thursday.