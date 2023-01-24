ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bryan College Station Eagle

Afghan soldier seeking US asylum freed from immigration hold

HOUSTON (AP) — An Afghan soldier seeking U.S. asylum who was arrested while trying to cross the Mexico border has been freed and reunited with his brother after spending months in immigration detention, his attorney said Wednesday. Abdul Wasi Safi’s release from custody in a detention center in Eden,...
HOUSTON, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas progressives want Title 42 ended, highlighting wide ideological gulf on Congressional immigration deal

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Greg Casar of Austin helped lead a group of progressive Democrats in issuing a stern rebuke against President Joe Biden for extending border provisions inherited from the Trump administration, highlighting the wide ideological gulf in Congress as lawmakers hope to find a bipartisan path forward on border security.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Democrats decry Republican bill banning foreign land investment in Texas as racist

AUSTIN — Democratic state Rep. Gene Wu stood inside the Texas Capitol holding a photo of the childhood home in which he grew up in Houston after emigrating from China. Wu’s family bought the white, single-story house. But a Senate bill from state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, a Brenham Republican, would prevent any members of Wu’s family who did not emigrate lawfully, as well as citizens, businesses and governments from China, Iran, North Korea or Russia from buying land in Texas — a proposal raising the ire of Wu and others. Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter this month he would sign the bill if it reaches his desk this session.
TEXAS STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
They should have known better

They should have known better

For weeks, the White House has insisted (with some justification) that the parallel special-counsel investigations into President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents are in no way comparable. Yet in critical respects, both cases can be traced to a common dysfunction: the willingness of government...
WASHINGTON STATE

