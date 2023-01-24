AUSTIN — Democratic state Rep. Gene Wu stood inside the Texas Capitol holding a photo of the childhood home in which he grew up in Houston after emigrating from China. Wu’s family bought the white, single-story house. But a Senate bill from state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, a Brenham Republican, would prevent any members of Wu’s family who did not emigrate lawfully, as well as citizens, businesses and governments from China, Iran, North Korea or Russia from buying land in Texas — a proposal raising the ire of Wu and others. Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter this month he would sign the bill if it reaches his desk this session.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO