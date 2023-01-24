“I think I kind of reinvented myself” – surging Khachanov reaches semis as Korda retires with wrist injury

Read full article on original website
‘Hopefully I’ll win the final’ – still only one set dropped for Rybakina, chasing second Slam and rankings rise
Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 26, 2023 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina reacts during her semi final match against Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka (AI/Reuters/Panoramic) The youngest woman left in the Australian Open draw beat the oldest to power into a Grand Slam...
‘It’ll be awesome’ – Tommy Paul on prospect of Djokovic semi-final
Tommy Paul became the first American man since 2009 into the Australian Open singles semi-final – and even as the second of the day’s quarter-finals was progressing, he was already fairly sure who he’d be facing. Novak Djokovic had raced to a 5-1 lead in the first...
Sabalenka through to maiden Slam final at fourth time of asking
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the No 5 seed, advanced to the final of the Australian Open by winning against Pole Magda Linette 7-6 (1), 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Sabalenka, ranked No 5, will face Kazakh Elena Rybakina, the No 22 seed, for the title. Stunning, Sabalenka 🙌. The No.5...
Australian Open: Tsitsipas reaches final
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 3 seed, defeated Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 18 seed, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 to advance to the final of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday night. Tsitsipas, ranked No 4, will play the winner of the match between Serb Novak...
“These are the moments that I’ve been working for” – Tsitsipas will play for first major title and the No 1 ranking on Sunday in Melbourne
As a child, Stefanos Tsitsipas remembers watching his idol Marcos Baghdatis make history for Cyprus by reaching the Australian Open final in 2006. Nearly two decades later, 24-year-old Tsitsipas has put himself in the exact same position, toppling Russia’s Karen Khachanov, 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 on Friday in Rod Laver Arena to book his second major final appearance, and his first in Melbourne Park.
Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle
Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
Tsitsipas: I was No 1 as a junior, I want to be No 1 on the tour
After years of Big Four monopoly, Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz both became world No 1 in 2022. Another player of the Next Gen will have the opportunity to take his in turn on Sunday – Stefanos Tsitsipas. It is a goal that the Greek does not hide and that represents a long-held dream for him.
Djokovic reaches last four for 10th time at Australian Open
Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, won against Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to move into the last four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will face Tommy Paul next. Making the hard courts look easy 💪@DjokerNole...
India, World No 1, Grand Slam doubles champion – Everything you always wanted to know about Sania Mirza (but did not have time to find out)
Sania Mirza is an Indian tennis player, hailing from the Indian city of Hyderabad. She is the most successful female tennis player from India. Last year, Sania Mirza had announced that she would retire at the end of the 2022 season. However, a tendon injury in her forearm forced her to miss the 2022 US Open and the Indian could not play any tournament after the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.
Djokovic: ‘I couldn’t be happier with my tennis’
It was not so much a resurgent Novak Djokovic who took on Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, but a rampant one. He emerged the victor 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in just over two hours, equalling the longest-ever winning streak in the men’s singles at the tournament – 26 matches since 2019.
Saturday too long to wait for soaring Sabalenka, into maiden Slam final
Late-night matches can throw one’s body clock out of whack. It certainly seemed to be the case for Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday, thrilled to reach her maiden Grand Slam final. She spoke in her post-match interview about “tomorrow’s final”, and had to be corrected – it will be on Saturday evening.
Djokovic’s father releases statement after being seen with pro-Putin, pro-Russia fans
Novak Djokovic’s father Srdjan has released a statement to respond to criticism after being seen on camera with fans waving pro-Russian flags after his son’s quarter-final win at the Australian Open. “I am here to support my son only,” Djokovic father said in a statement, per Codesports.au. “I...
‘I’ve not spoken to Federer – but I respect and admire him’ – Djokovic on departed Swiss
The crowd on Rod Laver Arena gave the very mention of Roger Federer’s name a huge ovation on Wednesday night – but Novak Djokovic says he has not been in contact with the Swiss superstar since September’s Laver Cup. The recently-retired Federer was mentioned in the post-match...
Australian Open: Rybakina books spot in final
Kazakh Elena Rybakina, the No 22 seed, advanced to the final of the Australian Open by defeating Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, the No 24 seed, 7-6 (4), 6-3 at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Rybakina, ranked No 25, will play the winner of the match between Pole Magda Linette and Belarusian Aryna...
‘I’ll react if someone steps over the line’ – Djokovic on ‘insulting’ crowd heckles
Once again Novak Djokovic was riled by hecklers in the stands on the Rod Laver Arena – this time as early as the first set, when he asked umpire James Keothavong to step in. But the Serb was pragmatic in his post-match press conference – as might be expected for a man who just swept aside fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to reach his tenth Australian Open semi-final.
‘Reasons to be positive’ – Djokovic pays tribute to physio Amanovic
With Novak Djokovic recovering from the hamstring injury that has plagued him since the start of the Australian Open, he took time in the Serbian section of his most recent press conference to pay tribute to a key member of his team – physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic. “Miljan is one...
‘I’m my psychologist’ – Slam finalist Aryna Sabalenka fixing her own problems
Aryna Sabalenka knows that she’s improved her game immeasurably in recent months. Reflecting on her progress after her Grand Slam semi-final victory over Magda Linette, she had an intriguing insight into the responsibility she has taken on herself. “I decide[d] to stop working with a psychologist,” she said in...
