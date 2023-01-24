“I think I kind of reinvented myself” – surging Khachanov reaches semis as Korda retires with wrist injury

Sania Mirza is an Indian tennis player, hailing from the Indian city of Hyderabad. She is the most successful female tennis player from India. Last year, Sania Mirza had announced that she would retire at the end of the 2022 season. However, a tendon injury in her forearm forced her to miss the 2022 US Open and the Indian could not play any tournament after the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

14 HOURS AGO