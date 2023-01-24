ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“I hate how media will always create controversy and takes things out of context” – De Minaur miffed at media after Djokovic comments

By Chris Oddo
tennismajors.com
 3 days ago
tennisuptodate.com

Toni Nadal believes Djokovic referring to nephew Nadal in being 'victims' while injured, believes Serbian isn't faking injury

Novak Djokovic vented about the media questioning his injuries while not doing the same for other players and Toni Nadal believes he talked about Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is dealing with a leg injury that makes it painful for him to move at times during the match. He was spotted trying all kinds of things on the court to help alleviate the effects of the injury but it didn't impact his tennis. He's playing as great as ever which made some question the severity of it.
tennisuptodate.com

Video: Tennis fans dig up old video where Tommy Paul intentionally avoids shaking hands with Novak Djokovic

Tennis fans brought back a video of Tommy Paul purposefully not shaking hands with Novak Djokovic at last year's Laver Cup ahead of their clash at the 2023 Australian Open. The two players will lock horns for the very first time in their semifinal at Melbourne Park on Friday. Djokovic has been sublime in Australia so far, having dropped just one set all tournament. The Serb booked his place in the final four by beating Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
tennismajors.com

Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle

Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
tennisuptodate.com

"Definitely I'm not happy about that. I shouldn't have done it" - Tsitsipas expresses remorse after almost hitting ball kid at Australian Open

World No.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed his regret after nearly hitting a ball kid during his quarterfinal match at the ongoing 2023 Australian Open. Tsitsipas advanced to his fourth Australian Open semifinal on Tuesday, January 24. The Greek proved too strong for unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka at Rod Laver Arena, winning 6-3 7-6(2) 6-4.
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
The Independent

Aryna Sabalenka advances in Melbourne as Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon change

Billie Jean King called for Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the All England Club this year as Aryna Sabalenka set up the possibility of an all-Belarus Australian Open final.Sabalenka defeated Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 and will take on surprise package Magda Linette on Thursday while Victoria Azarenka plays Russian-turned-Kazakh Elena Rybakina.With Russian Karen Khachanov through to the semi-finals in the men’s draw and Andrey Rublev also in the quarter-finals, the stakes could not be higher as Wimbledon organisers weigh up whether to reverse last year’s ban.🎾 9-0 in matches🎾 18-0 in sets@SabalenkaA is on a...
TheDailyBeast

Djokovic’s Dad Poses With Pro-Putin Spectators at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been reminded about the Australian Open’s ban on symbols supporting Russia after his dad was filmed posing alongside a group of spectators carrying Russian flags and wearing pro-war “Z” logos on Wednesday night.Victoria Police confirmed four men were evicted from Melbourne Park after the group shouted pro-Russian slogans and waved flags outside the Rod Laver Arena. One of the flags had Vladimir Putin’s face on it.Before the supporters were thrown out, Srdjan Djokovic, 62, met with fans outside the arena and posed for pictures with one person wearing a T-shirt with a “Z” symbol and carrying a...
tennisuptodate.com

"I don't know what it has to do with Novak": Azarenka weighs in on incident involving Srdjan Djokovic pictured with Putin supporters

Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina sealed her spot in the final of the Australian Open at the expense of two-time champion Victoria Azarenka. In her post match press conference after defeat, Azarenka was asked about the flag incident involving the father of Novak Djokovic, Srdjan when he was pictured with a Russian flag and said Long Live the Russians reportedly.
The Independent

Australian Open day 11: Women’s final line-up decided

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will contest the Australian Open women’s final.The big-hitting pair both came through their semi-finals in straight sets on Thursday, with Wimbledon champion Rybakina beating Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (4) 6-3 before Sabalenka powered past Magda Linette 7-6 (1) 6-2.Britain’s Ranah Stoiber is through to the girls’ semi-finals while Alfie Hewett reached finals in wheelchair men’s singles and doubles.Face in the crowd👋 G'day, Thomas Tuchel! The former Chelsea boss was spotted enjoying Elena Rybakina's semi-final win at the Australian Open 🇦🇺(via @NikolaDjukic43) pic.twitter.com/5Hxpc2XooY— Eurosport (@eurosport) January 26, 2023Skupski on the planeYour @DavisCup Team to face Colombia 👊#BackTheBrits...

