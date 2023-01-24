ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

john
3d ago

trying to justify stomping on a constitutionally protected right by lying shows just how disgusting bejing biden really is. The 1994 assault weapons ban made zero deference in crime of any kind

Iowa Viking
3d ago

the assault weapon ban ended because in that bill, it had a clause that in 10 years, it must show a reduction in gun violence or be repealed.after 10 years, it could not prove a reduction of gun violence, so it was repealed.

Robert Dougherty
3d ago

Through all, I have neither assailed, nor wrestled with any part of the constitution. The people -- the people -- are the rightful masters of both congresses, and courts -- not to overthrow the constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert it.... Abraham Lincoln on the 2nd Amendment...

