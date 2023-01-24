ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls 7th Grade Basketball falls to West Lafayette 29 – 26

The Lady Bombers hosted the Lady Red Devils of West Lafayette this evening. After a very hard fought battle, the Lady Bombers came up short and weren’t able to hold off the Lady Red Devils, losing 29-26. Leading the Lady Bombers on the offensive end was Brynn Webb with 14 points. Reese Groom put up 6 for her team. Kinsley Metzger had 4 and Eva Lapsley added a bucket for the Bombers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
rensselaercentral.com

Girls Varsity Swimming beats Kankakee Valley 115 – 66

The Lady Bombers had a win tonight over Kankakee Valley 115 – 66. 200 Freestyle: 1st- Katie Castle; 2nd- Solcy Sanchez; 3rd- Annie Parrish. 200 IM: 1st- Lilly Cook; 2nd Addison Hesson; 4th Chloe Jordan. 50 Freestyle: 2nd- Maddie Kosiba; 5th- Emily Myers; 6th- Deniz Guler. Diving: 1st- Trinity...
WHEATFIELD, IN
The Exponent

Slim Chickens coming to West Lafayette in February

A new restaurant, Slim Chickens, is coming to West Lafayette on Feb. 6. This will be the first Slim Chickens restaurant in Indiana. The store plans on staying open until midnight. Aside from bringing its fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to students, the email states that the new Slim Chickens location will also make a positive economic impact, with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
KISS 106

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Sweet Surprise: Noblesville High School senior receives prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship

A Noblesville High School senior has received a full-ride scholarship after being named as a Lilly Endowment scholar. Abby Pittman was surprised with the scholarship announcement in December at the high school and will receive full tuition for four years at an Indiana college of her choice. The scholarship also covers required fees and a book stipend annually.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student

FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
FISHERS, IN
WLFI.com

School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
BURLINGTON, IN
WNDU

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored

'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
CASS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
