Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
rensselaercentral.com
8th Grade Lady Bombers Basketball beats West Lafayette 44 – 16
The Lady Bombers defeated West Lafayette 44-16. The Lady Bombers once again showed up with effort and energy. Courtney Mathew lead in scoring with 22, Alivia Cain had 12, Rylie Moore with 6, and Crysta Johns had 4. The Lady Bombers play next week at Hebron on February 2nd.
rensselaercentral.com
Girls 7th Grade Basketball falls to West Lafayette 29 – 26
The Lady Bombers hosted the Lady Red Devils of West Lafayette this evening. After a very hard fought battle, the Lady Bombers came up short and weren’t able to hold off the Lady Red Devils, losing 29-26. Leading the Lady Bombers on the offensive end was Brynn Webb with 14 points. Reese Groom put up 6 for her team. Kinsley Metzger had 4 and Eva Lapsley added a bucket for the Bombers.
rensselaercentral.com
Girls Varsity Swimming beats Kankakee Valley 115 – 66
The Lady Bombers had a win tonight over Kankakee Valley 115 – 66. 200 Freestyle: 1st- Katie Castle; 2nd- Solcy Sanchez; 3rd- Annie Parrish. 200 IM: 1st- Lilly Cook; 2nd Addison Hesson; 4th Chloe Jordan. 50 Freestyle: 2nd- Maddie Kosiba; 5th- Emily Myers; 6th- Deniz Guler. Diving: 1st- Trinity...
Hunter Dickinson, Joey Baker react to Michigan's loss to Boilermakers: ‘We're letting these games go’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball players Joey Baker and Hunter Dickinson met with members of the media to discuss the Wolverines’ 75-70 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at the Crisler Center. Here’s what they said:. Dickinson on if the close loss...
Purdue Basketball Coach Matt Painter Urging for Foul Calls on Zach Edey
"This can't lead to him getting hurt or somebody else getting hurt," Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter said. "It's starting to get a little bit out of control."
Juwan Howard previews Michigan basketball's showdown against No. 1 Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team will face its biggest test of the season to date as the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers visit the Crisler Center on Thursday night. The Wolverines (11-8 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) need résumé-building wins — and few come better than...
Slim Chickens coming to West Lafayette in February
A new restaurant, Slim Chickens, is coming to West Lafayette on Feb. 6. This will be the first Slim Chickens restaurant in Indiana. The store plans on staying open until midnight. Aside from bringing its fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to students, the email states that the new Slim Chickens location will also make a positive economic impact, with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Current Publishing
Sweet Surprise: Noblesville High School senior receives prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship
A Noblesville High School senior has received a full-ride scholarship after being named as a Lilly Endowment scholar. Abby Pittman was surprised with the scholarship announcement in December at the high school and will receive full tuition for four years at an Indiana college of her choice. The scholarship also covers required fees and a book stipend annually.
Fox 59
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
WLFI.com
School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
WLFI.com
South Fourth Street and Teal Road intersection will completely close this summer
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A busy intersection is slated to completely close to traffic this summer. The construction will happen where South Fourth Street meets Poland Hill and Teal roads. Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will repave and reconfigure the crossing. The work is part of an...
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
wfyi.org
As Purdue leadership changes, some in community hope to reassess relationship
With the “Daniels Decade” at a close, some within the West Lafayette community are hopeful they can build a different kind of relationship with Purdue University through its new president, Mung Chiang. That’s how West Lafayette City Councilmember James Blanco framed discussions he hoped to have with the...
4th suspect in Brownsburg student's death found not guilty
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A teen was found not guilty on all charges in the 2020 murder of another teen in broad daylight in Brownsburg. Jeremy Perez was found not guilty Tuesday of murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness. Perez was the first and only of the...
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
WTHI
Local school no longer doing E-learning days, changing to flex days for more in-person instruction
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow around the corner comes the possibility for schools to have snow days. Now, the state of Indiana limits schools to three E-learning days. Officials at Southwest Parke Schools say fewer E-learning days help kids learn better. They aren't doing any...
