Butte County, CA

Comments / 0

actionnewsnow.com

Butte County conducts Point in Time survey of the homeless

CHICO, Calif.- The Continuum of Care (COC) and Butte County employees conducted its bi-annual Point in Time count of the homeless. There were several hubs across the county where homeless people were surveyed. The county needs to complete the survey in order to receive federal funding to help the homeless.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Enforcement and cleanup at Teichert Ponds set to begin next week

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico will begin their enforcement and cleanup efforts of the homeless camps at Teichert Ponds beginning next week. In a press release sent to Action News Now, City Manager Mark Sorensen detailed the weeks-long process of talks and discussion between the City of Chico and the plaintiffs involved in the Warren v. Chico settlement.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico State's low enrollment poses threat to school funding

CHICO, Calif. - Low student enrollment has been an issue for many college campuses, and Chico State has also felt the impact. The school is now one of the California State Universities that could lose funding due to low enrollment. In a joint meeting between The educational policy and finance...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Sheriff's Department bringing back 24-hour patrol

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff department says it will bring back 24-hour patrol, 7 days a week starting Feb. 26. The department had to cancel its daytime patrol in November due to a staffing crisis, but since then Sheriff Dave Kain says they've brought in more deputies.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Longtime Chico bakery bounces back

CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now visited the bakery that makes bread three days a week once again. Manager Todd Suitter says Tin Roof was bought by West Coast Sourdough- but don't worry, they are still using the original Tin Roof bread recipes. He hopes to open the café back...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

New pho restaurant a hit for Chico State students

CHICO, Calif. — Thanh Le was once an engineer in San Jose and Orange County, but he dropped everything to come to Chico and start his own pho business last year. The entrepreneur was attracted to the small-town vibe of the city after his niece attended Chico State. His...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Lockdowns lifted at Greenville schools after potential threat

GREENVILLE, Calif., - 10:30 A.M. UPDATE - Plumas Unified School District reports that the lockdown for the schools in Greenville have been lifted after the Plumas County Sheriff's Office investigated reports of a potential threat. The Plumas Unified School District Superintendent's Office tells Action News Now that the lockdowns were...
GREENVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Veterans look to build connections over coffee

CHICO, Calif. - Local veterans kick off their Wednesdays with coffee, doughnuts, good times, and connecting with one another at the Chico Veterans Memorial Hall. Senior Vice Commander and Veteran Brianna Farrara believe this weekly meet-up is special. "It's just a great opportunity for veterans to come and tell stories...
CHICO, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
LOOMIS, CA
chicosol.org

First shooter in police killing sued multiple times

Anthony Lara, the Gridley police officer who fired first in the fatal shooting of a man in mental crisis, has been a defendant in at least two lawsuits claiming excessive force and civil rights violations. Lara initiated police gunfire that on Jan. 2 killed Baltazar Rubio, 43, of Gridley, who...
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 70 remains closed due to additional landslide activity

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye junction with Highway 89 remains closed due to continuing slide activity. According to Caltrans District 2, there has been additional slide activity this week at two different slide locations between the community of Belden and Twain in Plumas County.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico High parents concerned after school lockdown scare

CHICO, Calif. - Kids are home safe Tuesday night after a triple campus lockdown in Chico. Police say they received calls that someone with a gun was near Chico High School. Police locked down Chico High, Chico Junior High School and Citrus Elementary. Police say they learned the report might...
CHICO, CA
mynspr.org

How one Chico non-profit stepped up to help unhoused residents during this year’s winter storms

Unhoused residents in Chico were pummeled by the slate of winter storms that began the day after Christmas. At the city's sanctioned sites for unhoused residents to camp, many were unable to escape the wind and rain that knocked down their tents. The city designated these campsites early last year with the intent of providing a sanctioned camping option for unhoused residents who were deemed ineligible to stay at other shelters.
CHICO, CA

