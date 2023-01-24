Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Reported records breach could impact more than 3,500 patients at Chico Immediate Care
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Immediate Care Medical Center, Incorporated (CICMC) is informing the public of a security incident that may have impacted more than 3,500 of it's patients last year. According to officials, the investigation of the security incident revealed that a former employee of the clinic who had access...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County conducts Point in Time survey of the homeless
CHICO, Calif.- The Continuum of Care (COC) and Butte County employees conducted its bi-annual Point in Time count of the homeless. There were several hubs across the county where homeless people were surveyed. The county needs to complete the survey in order to receive federal funding to help the homeless.
actionnewsnow.com
Enforcement and cleanup at Teichert Ponds set to begin next week
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico will begin their enforcement and cleanup efforts of the homeless camps at Teichert Ponds beginning next week. In a press release sent to Action News Now, City Manager Mark Sorensen detailed the weeks-long process of talks and discussion between the City of Chico and the plaintiffs involved in the Warren v. Chico settlement.
actionnewsnow.com
Ranchers hoping for big payday at Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale amid livestock inflation spikes
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale is underway. The 82nd year brought the livestock community together from around the nation at the Tehama District Fairgrounds. Last year, the event organizers said they had record sales and many ranchers told Action News Now they’re hoping for...
Lake Oroville Water Level Skyrockets After Rain
The water level in California's second-largest reservoir has risen by more than 90 feet in three weeks.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State's low enrollment poses threat to school funding
CHICO, Calif. - Low student enrollment has been an issue for many college campuses, and Chico State has also felt the impact. The school is now one of the California State Universities that could lose funding due to low enrollment. In a joint meeting between The educational policy and finance...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Department bringing back 24-hour patrol
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff department says it will bring back 24-hour patrol, 7 days a week starting Feb. 26. The department had to cancel its daytime patrol in November due to a staffing crisis, but since then Sheriff Dave Kain says they've brought in more deputies.
actionnewsnow.com
A new sign posted in front of the alternative homeless site brings good spirits to the people there
CHICO, Calif. - The sign has been up less than a week, but it's garnered a lot of attention since then, from cars passing by-- to the people living at the alternative site. Ashley Annthreewit has been staying at the homeless site on Cohasset and Eaton Road since September. "We've...
actionnewsnow.com
Longtime Chico bakery bounces back
CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now visited the bakery that makes bread three days a week once again. Manager Todd Suitter says Tin Roof was bought by West Coast Sourdough- but don't worry, they are still using the original Tin Roof bread recipes. He hopes to open the café back...
KCRA.com
Two of California’s largest reservoirs hit their highest level since the summer of 2020
California’s water supply has hit a new milestone for the year in the wake of three weeks of wet weather. Water levels at two of the state’s largest reservoirs are now at their highest point in 2.5 years, Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said. (Video above: California's snowpack is...
krcrtv.com
New pho restaurant a hit for Chico State students
CHICO, Calif. — Thanh Le was once an engineer in San Jose and Orange County, but he dropped everything to come to Chico and start his own pho business last year. The entrepreneur was attracted to the small-town vibe of the city after his niece attended Chico State. His...
actionnewsnow.com
Cal Water's goal of saving 15% of water has been met, not all districts reached this level
New numbers from Cal Water say we have met the goal of conserving 15% of our water. As a whole, Cal Water customers saved 16.5% of their water in December 2022 compared to the same time in 2020. The percentage of water saved varies from district to district, but 15 regions reached the 15% goal.
actionnewsnow.com
Lockdowns lifted at Greenville schools after potential threat
GREENVILLE, Calif., - 10:30 A.M. UPDATE - Plumas Unified School District reports that the lockdown for the schools in Greenville have been lifted after the Plumas County Sheriff's Office investigated reports of a potential threat. The Plumas Unified School District Superintendent's Office tells Action News Now that the lockdowns were...
actionnewsnow.com
Veterans look to build connections over coffee
CHICO, Calif. - Local veterans kick off their Wednesdays with coffee, doughnuts, good times, and connecting with one another at the Chico Veterans Memorial Hall. Senior Vice Commander and Veteran Brianna Farrara believe this weekly meet-up is special. "It's just a great opportunity for veterans to come and tell stories...
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February
The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
chicosol.org
First shooter in police killing sued multiple times
Anthony Lara, the Gridley police officer who fired first in the fatal shooting of a man in mental crisis, has been a defendant in at least two lawsuits claiming excessive force and civil rights violations. Lara initiated police gunfire that on Jan. 2 killed Baltazar Rubio, 43, of Gridley, who...
Study shows brain changes among survivors of California's deadliest wildfire
University of California, San Diego researchers studying survivors' mental functioning in the wake of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history have uncovered evidence of "climate trauma."
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 remains closed due to additional landslide activity
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye junction with Highway 89 remains closed due to continuing slide activity. According to Caltrans District 2, there has been additional slide activity this week at two different slide locations between the community of Belden and Twain in Plumas County.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico High parents concerned after school lockdown scare
CHICO, Calif. - Kids are home safe Tuesday night after a triple campus lockdown in Chico. Police say they received calls that someone with a gun was near Chico High School. Police locked down Chico High, Chico Junior High School and Citrus Elementary. Police say they learned the report might...
mynspr.org
How one Chico non-profit stepped up to help unhoused residents during this year’s winter storms
Unhoused residents in Chico were pummeled by the slate of winter storms that began the day after Christmas. At the city's sanctioned sites for unhoused residents to camp, many were unable to escape the wind and rain that knocked down their tents. The city designated these campsites early last year with the intent of providing a sanctioned camping option for unhoused residents who were deemed ineligible to stay at other shelters.
