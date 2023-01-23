5 Minutes with Epson's Nathan Cheng on Using AR to Make Better Decisions

Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
Machine translation startup predicts humanity's impending obsolescence
The rate at which machine translation improves is used to predict when the technological singularity will happen.
Industrial Distribution
Mantis Robotic Trim Press Handler Enables Full Automation of Thermoforming Process
BMG (Beaverton, MI) announced the Mantis Robotic Trim Press Handler from NAS Nalle Automation Systems, a robotic automated system that handles the flow of parts ejected from any trim press. This compact, intuitive and configurable system enables full automation of the entire thermoforming process — from resin to palletized product...
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
IBM Joins Tech Industry Purge With Plans to Cut 3,900 Jobs
"IBM has announced plans to cut around 3,900 employees or 1.5 percent of its workforce following a quarterly earnings report that showed the legacy tech firm missing its annual cash flow target. The cuts will mainly impact workers who remain after IBM spins off its Kendryl and Watson Health units, which will cost the company $300 million in the coming quarter. Other areas of the business could still see hiring growth, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Bloomberg. IBM touted the importance of emerging technologies to its business model, which could help drive modest but steady growth in the coming year. "Clients in...
aiexpress.io
Remote IT management gets a generative AI boost as Atera adds OpenAI Codex
As we speak Atera introduced that it’s integrating OpenAI Codex with its RMM platform, to assist customers routinely generate scripts to assist execute processes. OpenAI Codex is a big language mannequin (LLM) designed to assist customers with utility improvement and is a foundational expertise that permits the GitHub Copilot service for pair programming.
Industrial Distribution
Viridi Picks Bright Machines to Digitally Transform EV Battery Facility
Bright Machines today announced that it has been selected by EV battery maker, Viridi Parente, to digitally transform the company's U.S. electric battery manufacturing facility. Bright Machines will provide Viridi with microfactories, full-stack assembly automation solutions that help modernize manufacturing by leveraging data and AI. Viridi manufactures battery energy storage...
Industrial Distribution
1/4” Hex Compact Impact Driver Kit Conquers Hard-to-Reach Spaces
FLEX Power Tools (Omaha, NE) announced the FLEX 24V 1/4” Hex Compact Impact Driver, a lightweight, durable tool built to conquer hard-to-reach spaces. This compact impact driver is ideal for electricians, HVAC pros and driving tech screws for metal framing. 2 SPEED MODES – More control while fastening screws...
ffnews.com
The Best Tech at CES 2023 – Sponsored by FF News
At CES 2023, we caught up with Stu from Stu’s Reviews to check out some of the best tech on display at the world’s biggest tech show!. The level of innovation on display was out of this world! We saw everything from brand-new robots to cars with “e-ink” paint jobs.
coingeek.com
2023: The year of AI
2023 kicks off with the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) bolstered by the successes of ChatGPT for generating human-like conversations, generating art and music, and even writing working code for developers. For the first time, developers are doubting whether or not their jobs may be eventually replaced by AI. While this is not something that this author is worried about, the scope of what is possible with AI has grown by leaps and bounds in the last year, and for the first time, many questions about the economic feasibility of AI are being contemplated.
New waters_connect System Monitoring Software Maximizes Productivity with Real-Time, Cloud-Native Lab Management
MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced waters_connect™ System Monitoring, a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application that enables laboratory managers and analysts to monitor the real-time status of any chromatography instruments, regardless of the manufacturer, running on Waters™ Empower™ Software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005060/en/ The waters_connect System Monitoring app is the only cloud-native software application that enables real-time monitoring of all chromatography instruments controlled by Waters Empower software. (Photo: Business Wire)
Industrial Distribution
4-Port Simultaneous Rapid Charger Fully Charges 50% Faster
FLEX Power Tools (Omaha, NE) announced the FLEX 1120W 4-Port Simultaneous Rapid Charger. SIMULTANEOUS FAST CHARGING – Fully charges four batteries at the same time at 280W per port in 30 minutes (based on charging time of FLEX 2.5Ah and 5.0Ah batteries) 50% FASTER CHARGING – Fully charges in...
futurumresearch.com
HP Dragonfly with AMD Custom Technology
The Six Five team discusses HP Dragonfly with AMD custom technology. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
Samsung Electronics’ DS Division Obtains ISO Certification for its Business Continuity Management System
SEOUL, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that its Device Solutions (DS) Division attained the ISO 22301 Certificate, the international standard for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS). The ISO 22301, awarded to Samsung by the British Standards Institution (BSI), certifies that an organization’s ability to resume its business after a crisis, or its resilience, meets global standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005482/en/ Samsung Electronics’ DS Division Obtains ISO Certification for its Business Continuity Management System (Photo: Business Wire)
accessinternational.media
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Healthcare Companies (2023)
Predictive modeling, image analysis, and natural language processing are just a few applications of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry. AI can increase healthcare delivery’s effectiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. It can help in diagnostic imaging, including detecting malignancies and conditions like diabetic retinopathy. Additionally, it can help with patient monitoring by keeping track of vital signs or eyeing for any issues. AI may also evaluate vast medical data, including electronic health records, to find patterns and enhance population health management.
Industrial Distribution
Startup Imposes $1,200 Fine for Disturbing Coworkers on Vacation
The founders of Indian unicorn startup Dream Sports have a revolutionary vacation policy. First reported by CNBC, the company's unusual approach to employee morale has the business world reeling. No, it's not unlimited vacation days or a company-paid trip. Instead, the company removes the vacationing employee from its systems for...
Ateliere and Amdocs’ Vubiquity Collaborate to Help Global Media Companies Better Meet Growing Demand for Content
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. & JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading developer of media supply chain solutions, and Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced a collaboration that allows media companies to better meet growing content demands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005173/en/ Cloud-native media supply chain platform, Ateliere Connect, will allow Vubiquity to meet growing content demands and reach additional platforms above and beyond the 2,800+ destinations it delivers to today with increased scalability and flexibility, enabling clients to package and distribute content faster and cost-effectively. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0