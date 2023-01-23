Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Photos: Upgrade of Reston Town Center’s public spaces nearly finished
Reston Town Center’s main public spaces have gotten a facelift. A visual look shows that much of the work on the public spaces is completed or underway, bringing new life to areas that have been untouched for more than 30 years. Upgrades to the pavilion include two fire pits...
ffxnow.com
Metro maintenance plans will shut down some Tysons area service this summer
Just three years after going a full season without Metro, Fairfax County’s Orange Line stations will again be subjected to an extended summer shutdown, as the transit agency works to upgrade some of its equipment. As part of a larger maintenance work plan, the Vienna, Dunn Loring and West...
mocoshow.com
New 390 Unit Townhome Multifamily Development Project, ‘White Oak’, Announced by CP Capital and The NRP Group
A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project. The multifamily community is situated in Eastern Montgomery County, part of the White Oak Science Gateway area. White Oak is a centrally located suburban neighborhood that is well connected to the broader Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95, and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The site is also a short commute to Downtown Silver Spring with connection points to Metro’s Red Line and the to-be-built Purple Line. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.
alxnow.com
Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Bradlee Shopping Center this summer
(Updated at 11:10 a.m.) Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based chain of cookie stores, is planning to open its new Bradlee Shopping Center location this summer. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating selection of cookies from the classic milk chocolate chip to a “French Silk Pie” cookie. Plans for the new Bradlee Shopping Center location were first announced last year but there was no information at the time on when the store would be opening.
ffxnow.com
Comstock seeks to tweak residential building planned at Reston Row
Comstock is seeking to tweak a critical piece of the Reston Station neighborhood. With one block at Reston Station complete, the developer is moving towards Reston Row. The team is reexamining its 17.6-acre assemblage to complete the neighborhood in a “more organized, intuitive, and rail-focused manner.”. That’s why the...
D.C.’s Northern Bus Garage Will Be Home To All Electric Fleet When It Reopens
Two pieces of Metro’s electric bus future fell into place Wednesday: the official word that Northern Bus Garage will be an electric bus-only facility when it reopens in 2027; and Metro’s first large order of electric buses will start to arrive late this winter and will hit the streets shortly thereafter.
Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge Begins Soft Opening
Afro-Fusion restaurant Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge has begun its soft opening in the former TTT/Buena Vida space at 8407 Ramsey Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. According to a post on the outlet’s Instagram account, the lounge will be open from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Sunday, and from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
theburn.com
Hob tub store taking spot in Ashburn shopping center
It looks like a new store specializing in hot tubs, saunas, and swim spas is headed to a growing Ashburn shopping center. The company is called Capitol Hot Tubs and they are reportedly taking a spot in the Riverside Square center. Riverside Square is the retail center on the north...
mocoshow.com
12101 Tech Road in White Oak Area Sold for Over $12.8 Million in 2022
Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania brokered the sale of 12101 Tech Road, a 58,280 square foot flex/office building located in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland for over $12.8 million in mid 2022. 12101 Tech Road features 22-foot ceiling heights and a free, surface parking lot that can accommodate more than 100 vehicles. The premises also features multiple loading docks and is home to a total of three tenants making the property 100% leased at the time of the sale. Kingdom Fellowship Church, which occupied over 40,000 square feet, was expected to vacate later in the year.
ffxnow.com
Proposed Reston Comprehensive Plan scope expands to address equity, village center uses
Reston’s Comprehensive Plan — which is currently undergoing a major overhaul — could see an expanded framework. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a motion formally expanding the review’s scope to incorporate elements like equity, community health, and land use issues related to Reston’s village centers.
ffxnow.com
New dine-in cinema in Reston Town Center to open later this year
It may be a some time before Reston Town Center patrons get a first look at the replacement for BowTie Cinemas. Initially expected to come in late 2022, LOOK Dine-in Cinemas now anticipates an opening sometime in the first half of this year. A company representative told FFXnow that the...
ffxnow.com
The Providence: Sophisticated assisted living in Fairfax
On the edge of Vienna, The Providence shines with nurturing and innovative boutique-style assisted living and memory care surrounded by renowned arts and cultural venues and experiences. Combining the elegance of a luxury rental community, the extravagance of a best-in-class hospitality experience, and just the right amount of individualized support...
ffxnow.com
After deadly crash, county to study lighting, cost of removing hills on Lee Chapel Road
With its lone survivor still hospitalized, this month’s crash that killed two teens on Lee Chapel Road has spurred Fairfax County to step up its efforts to address long-standing concerns about the safety of the key Fairfax Station th0roughfare. During its meeting yesterday (Tuesday), the Fairfax County Board of...
Woonsocket Call
This Club Is Quickly Becoming The Most Sought-After Place For Holistic Wellness In Camp Springs MD
Joi Luck Club is an exclusive social club located in Camp Springs MD, near Washington DC, which focuses on holistic wellness and helping people make meaningful connections that will propel them forward in their personal and professional lives. Founded by Dionne Joi, Joi Luck Club has made a name for...
ffxnow.com
Crumbl Cookies to open Kingstowne location
Another Crumbl Cookies location is coming soon to Fairfax County. The chain, which serves up a rotating selection of fresh cookies, is set to open at 5810 Kingstowne Center sometime in the spring or summer, a company spokesperson tells FFXnow. “The store you are referring to is still under construction...
Black Lion Café Now Open in Downtown Silver Spring
Black Lion Café is now open at the Fenton Silver Spring apartment complex at 8240 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring, according to reports on social media. The coffee house and roastery, which began its soft opening today, was originally scheduled to open in November of last year. Due to construction and permitting delays, the opening had been postponed until January 2. An Instagram post indicated that the opening was once again delayed due to staff training in January. “…we are currently undergoing training,” a representative said on Instagram. “But stay excited because we will be opening soon!”
theburn.com
Five Guys by One Loudoun aiming for February opening
A new Five Guys burger and fries restaurant in Loudoun County has announced that they are aiming for a February opening. The new store is across the street from One Loudoun in Ashburn. The Burn first told you about the new location back in June. It’s coming to Flagship Commons...
ffxnow.com
Safety improvements planned for ‘disaster’ streetscape along Columbia Pike
A stretch of roadside along Columbia Pike referred to as a “disaster” in a recent meeting — near where four people were struck by a driver last year — could be getting some safety-focused upgrades. On Monday (Jan. 23), Fairfax County presented plans for a “Complete...
DC Pretzel Company Settles Into Silver Spring Home, Launches Online Ordering Website
Local flea market favorites DC Pretzel Company have settled into their new Silver Spring home and launched an online ordering website. “DC Pretzel Company wishes to express its sincere thanks to all of our customers,” the bakery announced on Instagram. “You made the inaugural weekend of our online ordering for pick-up at our Silver Spring Baking Facility a huge success!”
ffxnow.com
McLean Community Center’s new director hopes to create ‘warm, inclusive environment for all’
To Betsy May-Salazar, the McLean Community Center (MCC) is a place for making connections. Funded by a special resident tax district, the facility at 1234 Ingleside Avenue serves a variety of functions, from organizing community events like the annual McLean Day festival to offering educational classes and providing meeting space.
