Tysons, VA

mocoshow.com

New 390 Unit Townhome Multifamily Development Project, ‘White Oak’, Announced by CP Capital and The NRP Group

A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project. The multifamily community is situated in Eastern Montgomery County, part of the White Oak Science Gateway area. White Oak is a centrally located suburban neighborhood that is well connected to the broader Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95, and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The site is also a short commute to Downtown Silver Spring with connection points to Metro’s Red Line and the to-be-built Purple Line. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Bradlee Shopping Center this summer

(Updated at 11:10 a.m.) Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based chain of cookie stores, is planning to open its new Bradlee Shopping Center location this summer. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating selection of cookies from the classic milk chocolate chip to a “French Silk Pie” cookie. Plans for the new Bradlee Shopping Center location were first announced last year but there was no information at the time on when the store would be opening.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Comstock seeks to tweak residential building planned at Reston Row

Comstock is seeking to tweak a critical piece of the Reston Station neighborhood. With one block at Reston Station complete, the developer is moving towards Reston Row. The team is reexamining its 17.6-acre assemblage to complete the neighborhood in a “more organized, intuitive, and rail-focused manner.”. That’s why the...
RESTON, VA
Source of the Spring

Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge Begins Soft Opening

Afro-Fusion restaurant Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge has begun its soft opening in the former TTT/Buena Vida space at 8407 Ramsey Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. According to a post on the outlet’s Instagram account, the lounge will be open from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Sunday, and from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
SILVER SPRING, MD
theburn.com

Hob tub store taking spot in Ashburn shopping center

It looks like a new store specializing in hot tubs, saunas, and swim spas is headed to a growing Ashburn shopping center. The company is called Capitol Hot Tubs and they are reportedly taking a spot in the Riverside Square center. Riverside Square is the retail center on the north...
ASHBURN, VA
mocoshow.com

12101 Tech Road in White Oak Area Sold for Over $12.8 Million in 2022

Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania brokered the sale of 12101 Tech Road, a 58,280 square foot flex/office building located in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland for over $12.8 million in mid 2022. 12101 Tech Road features 22-foot ceiling heights and a free, surface parking lot that can accommodate more than 100 vehicles. The premises also features multiple loading docks and is home to a total of three tenants making the property 100% leased at the time of the sale. Kingdom Fellowship Church, which occupied over 40,000 square feet, was expected to vacate later in the year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Proposed Reston Comprehensive Plan scope expands to address equity, village center uses

Reston’s Comprehensive Plan — which is currently undergoing a major overhaul — could see an expanded framework. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a motion formally expanding the review’s scope to incorporate elements like equity, community health, and land use issues related to Reston’s village centers.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

New dine-in cinema in Reston Town Center to open later this year

It may be a some time before Reston Town Center patrons get a first look at the replacement for BowTie Cinemas. Initially expected to come in late 2022, LOOK Dine-in Cinemas now anticipates an opening sometime in the first half of this year. A company representative told FFXnow that the...
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

The Providence: Sophisticated assisted living in Fairfax

On the edge of Vienna, The Providence shines with nurturing and innovative boutique-style assisted living and memory care surrounded by renowned arts and cultural venues and experiences. Combining the elegance of a luxury rental community, the extravagance of a best-in-class hospitality experience, and just the right amount of individualized support...
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Crumbl Cookies to open Kingstowne location

Another Crumbl Cookies location is coming soon to Fairfax County. The chain, which serves up a rotating selection of fresh cookies, is set to open at 5810 Kingstowne Center sometime in the spring or summer, a company spokesperson tells FFXnow. “The store you are referring to is still under construction...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Source of the Spring

Black Lion Café Now Open in Downtown Silver Spring

Black Lion Café is now open at the Fenton Silver Spring apartment complex at 8240 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring, according to reports on social media. The coffee house and roastery, which began its soft opening today, was originally scheduled to open in November of last year. Due to construction and permitting delays, the opening had been postponed until January 2. An Instagram post indicated that the opening was once again delayed due to staff training in January. “…we are currently undergoing training,” a representative said on Instagram. “But stay excited because we will be opening soon!”
SILVER SPRING, MD
theburn.com

Five Guys by One Loudoun aiming for February opening

A new Five Guys burger and fries restaurant in Loudoun County has announced that they are aiming for a February opening. The new store is across the street from One Loudoun in Ashburn. The Burn first told you about the new location back in June. It’s coming to Flagship Commons...
ASHBURN, VA
Source of the Spring

DC Pretzel Company Settles Into Silver Spring Home, Launches Online Ordering Website

Local flea market favorites DC Pretzel Company have settled into their new Silver Spring home and launched an online ordering website. “DC Pretzel Company wishes to express its sincere thanks to all of our customers,” the bakery announced on Instagram. “You made the inaugural weekend of our online ordering for pick-up at our Silver Spring Baking Facility a huge success!”
SILVER SPRING, MD

