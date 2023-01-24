Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Woman Killed in Mantua House Fire Identified — “86-year-old Crista Mensh was identified on Wednesday as the fatality from a house fire that fire crews believe originated from a natural Christmas tree…Total damages of the home cost over $615,000, Fairfax County fire confirmed.” [ABC7]. Suspects in...
ffxnow.com
George Mason Enterprise Center to open in the Town of Herndon
A new economic development hub is officially open in the Town of Herndon. The George Mason Enterprise Center has opened in Office Evolution, a shared office space, at 205 Van Buren Street to support small and emerging businesses in an effort to support Herndon’s economic growth. A ribbon cutting...
ffxnow.com
Crumbl Cookies to open Kingstowne location
Another Crumbl Cookies location is coming soon to Fairfax County. The chain, which serves up a rotating selection of fresh cookies, is set to open at 5810 Kingstowne Center sometime in the spring or summer, a company spokesperson tells FFXnow. “The store you are referring to is still under construction...
ffxnow.com
Vienna poised to reduce pickleball availability at Glyndon Park due to noise complaints
The nationwide face-off between pickleball enthusiasts and homeowners has arrived in the Town of Vienna. In the hopes of quieting resident noise complaints, the town council is set to vote on Monday (Jan. 30) to reduce pickleball play to three days per week at the courts in Glyndon Park (300 Glyndon Street NE).
ffxnow.com
After deadly crash, county to study lighting, cost of removing hills on Lee Chapel Road
With its lone survivor still hospitalized, this month’s crash that killed two teens on Lee Chapel Road has spurred Fairfax County to step up its efforts to address long-standing concerns about the safety of the key Fairfax Station th0roughfare. During its meeting yesterday (Tuesday), the Fairfax County Board of...
Barricade situation in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
ffxnow.com
Smallest and largest homes sold in Fairfax County (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 109 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $160,000 while the most expensive was $2,155,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 560 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
ffxnow.com
Metro maintenance plans will shut down some Tysons area service this summer
Just three years after going a full season without Metro, Fairfax County’s Orange Line stations will again be subjected to an extended summer shutdown, as the transit agency works to upgrade some of its equipment. As part of a larger maintenance work plan, the Vienna, Dunn Loring and West...
ffxnow.com
SCOOP: New name, new ownership and new mission for Reston’s Roer’s Zoofari
Roer’s Zoofari, a popular zoo and safari in Reston, is under new ownership and will reopen as Nova Wild in early March. Nova Wild says it plans to revitalize the local treasure and create a non-profit, community-focused zoo for children of all ages. “Our intent is to revitalize a...
ffxnow.com
County settles on land for future arts center in Reston
The location of Reston’s future arts center is officially inching closer to realization. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ meeting today (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a board matter selecting Block J — near the intersection of Sunset Hills Road and Town Center Parkway — as the location for nearly 60,000-square-foot future arts center.
WJLA
Arrests made in string of gaming machine thefts at several 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced Wednesday that they've made two arrests after a recent string of convenience store gaming machine thefts. That update comes after multiple 7-Eleven stores were hit, with a total of seven cases in the past month. Police said the most...
ffxnow.com
Safety improvements planned for ‘disaster’ streetscape along Columbia Pike
A stretch of roadside along Columbia Pike referred to as a “disaster” in a recent meeting — near where four people were struck by a driver last year — could be getting some safety-focused upgrades. On Monday (Jan. 23), Fairfax County presented plans for a “Complete...
ffxnow.com
Proposed Reston Comprehensive Plan scope expands to address equity, village center uses
Reston’s Comprehensive Plan — which is currently undergoing a major overhaul — could see an expanded framework. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a motion formally expanding the review’s scope to incorporate elements like equity, community health, and land use issues related to Reston’s village centers.
dcnewsnow.com
Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
ffxnow.com
Community outreach on Barton Hill tennis court renovation slated for the spring
Reston Association is poised to share updated plans for the renovation of Barton Hill tennis courts earlier this year. Staff are prepared to host an early spring meeting to share the update plans to upgrade the tennis courts following a legal disagreement with a county that prompted RA to remove lighting upgrades from the plan.
arlnow.com
Four local restaurants named to Washingtonian’s top 100 restaurant list
(Updated at 11:30 a.m.) Four Arlington eateries were included in Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list this year. Cafe Colline, CHIKO, Ruthie’s All-Day, and SER all received a coveted spot on the list, which was published by the regional magazine for the first time since February 2020. That year, only two Arlington restaurants made the list.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County enlists faith groups to spread word of need to act on climate change
The clock is ticking on Fairfax County’s goal of achieving net-zero new carbon emissions by 2050. With local government and school operations accounting for just 5% of all emissions, the county is developing a plan to help residents and organizations take action to reduce their carbon footprint and combat climate change.
WUSA
Virginia Legislature discussing Commanders stadium again, but have traffic concerns
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — No traffic fix on I-95? No Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia. That’s the latest line in the sand as stadium talk in the Virginia Legislature heats back up. “The biggest driver of this is literally going to be traffic and transportation,” said State Senator...
Another Virginia casino? Fairfax throws bid into crowded field
First, it was Richmond's bid that failed and failed again, then it was Petersburg's turn to swing for the opportunity. Now, a legislator is proposing that Northern Virginia get its own chance to roll the dice on a casino.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax Connector will make service changes next month, including new route to Tysons Metro
A bus route carrying passengers between western Fairfax County and Tysons on the new I-66 Express Lanes will take effect early next month. Fairfax Connector will start operating its new Route 660 on Monday, Feb. 6, providing weekday, rush-hour service from the Stone Road Park & Ride in Centreville to the Tysons Metro station, the Fairfax County Department of Transportation announced Friday (Jan. 20).
