Fairfax County, VA

ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Woman Killed in Mantua House Fire Identified — “86-year-old Crista Mensh was identified on Wednesday as the fatality from a house fire that fire crews believe originated from a natural Christmas tree…Total damages of the home cost over $615,000, Fairfax County fire confirmed.” [ABC7]. Suspects in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

George Mason Enterprise Center to open in the Town of Herndon

A new economic development hub is officially open in the Town of Herndon. The George Mason Enterprise Center has opened in Office Evolution, a shared office space, at 205 Van Buren Street to support small and emerging businesses in an effort to support Herndon’s economic growth. A ribbon cutting...
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Crumbl Cookies to open Kingstowne location

Another Crumbl Cookies location is coming soon to Fairfax County. The chain, which serves up a rotating selection of fresh cookies, is set to open at 5810 Kingstowne Center sometime in the spring or summer, a company spokesperson tells FFXnow. “The store you are referring to is still under construction...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Barricade situation in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Smallest and largest homes sold in Fairfax County (Dec-Jan 2023)

This past week saw 109 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $160,000 while the most expensive was $2,155,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 560 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

County settles on land for future arts center in Reston

The location of Reston’s future arts center is officially inching closer to realization. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ meeting today (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a board matter selecting Block J — near the intersection of Sunset Hills Road and Town Center Parkway — as the location for nearly 60,000-square-foot future arts center.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Proposed Reston Comprehensive Plan scope expands to address equity, village center uses

Reston’s Comprehensive Plan — which is currently undergoing a major overhaul — could see an expanded framework. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a motion formally expanding the review’s scope to incorporate elements like equity, community health, and land use issues related to Reston’s village centers.
RESTON, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda

The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
BETHESDA, MD
ffxnow.com

Community outreach on Barton Hill tennis court renovation slated for the spring

Reston Association is poised to share updated plans for the renovation of Barton Hill tennis courts earlier this year. Staff are prepared to host an early spring meeting to share the update plans to upgrade the tennis courts following a legal disagreement with a county that prompted RA to remove lighting upgrades from the plan.
RESTON, VA
arlnow.com

Four local restaurants named to Washingtonian’s top 100 restaurant list

(Updated at 11:30 a.m.) Four Arlington eateries were included in Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list this year. Cafe Colline, CHIKO, Ruthie’s All-Day, and SER all received a coveted spot on the list, which was published by the regional magazine for the first time since February 2020. That year, only two Arlington restaurants made the list.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax Connector will make service changes next month, including new route to Tysons Metro

A bus route carrying passengers between western Fairfax County and Tysons on the new I-66 Express Lanes will take effect early next month. Fairfax Connector will start operating its new Route 660 on Monday, Feb. 6, providing weekday, rush-hour service from the Stone Road Park & Ride in Centreville to the Tysons Metro station, the Fairfax County Department of Transportation announced Friday (Jan. 20).
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

