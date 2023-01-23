On the heels of the opening of Virginia’s first-ever casino in Portsmouth this month, two state lawmakers are looking to bring a casino to Fairfax County. Sen. David Marsden, a Democrat from Burke, and State Delegate Wren Williams, a Republican from Stuart, both introduced nearly identical bills last week looking to amend Virginia law to permit a casino in a county with a population of at least 1 million and an urban county executive form of government. Fairfax is the only county in the state that meets those requirements.

