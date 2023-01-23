Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
DOT launches investigation into Southwest Airlines over holiday travel nightmareEdy ZooWashington, DC
ffxnow.com
Smallest and largest homes sold in Fairfax County (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 109 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $160,000 while the most expensive was $2,155,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 560 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
ffxnow.com
SCOOP: New name, new ownership and new mission for Reston’s Roer’s Zoofari
Roer’s Zoofari, a popular zoo and safari in Reston, is under new ownership and will reopen as Nova Wild in early March. Nova Wild says it plans to revitalize the local treasure and create a non-profit, community-focused zoo for children of all ages. “Our intent is to revitalize a...
ffxnow.com
George Mason Enterprise Center to open in the Town of Herndon
A new economic development hub is officially open in the Town of Herndon. The George Mason Enterprise Center has opened in Office Evolution, a shared office space, at 205 Van Buren Street to support small and emerging businesses in an effort to support Herndon’s economic growth. A ribbon cutting...
ffxnow.com
Monarch Tysons: Where luxury reigns — arriving spring 2023
The Tysons location you want. The luxurious features and finishes you desire. The thoughtful amenities you deserve. This is Monarch — Tysons’ only new high-rise condominium building — opening Spring 2023. Monarch offers exceptional privacy, serene outdoor spaces, white glove services, stunning interiors, and incredible views. Complementing...
Falls Church News-Press
Demolition of Carpet Store Just Days Away Now
The demolition of that legendary carpet store at the intersection of S. West Street and W. Broad is now imminent, set to happen by the end of this week pending the weather. Under the ownership of the carpet store operators there for many years, its large windows have been advertising varieties of “Going Out of Business” sale signs over the recent decades, only now it’s actually happening.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Arlington County Board gives green light to hearings on Missing Middle
(Updated at 8:20 p.m.) The Arlington County Board has taken the next step toward potentially allowing Missing Middle housing. This evening (Wednesday), during its third meeting on a request to advertise public hearings regarding the proposed zoning changes, the Board voted unanimously to kick off two months of public discussion on a proposed set of options and alternatives.
ffxnow.com
Crumbl Cookies to open Kingstowne location
Another Crumbl Cookies location is coming soon to Fairfax County. The chain, which serves up a rotating selection of fresh cookies, is set to open at 5810 Kingstowne Center sometime in the spring or summer, a company spokesperson tells FFXnow. “The store you are referring to is still under construction...
ffxnow.com
Proposed Reston Comprehensive Plan scope expands to address equity, village center uses
Reston’s Comprehensive Plan — which is currently undergoing a major overhaul — could see an expanded framework. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a motion formally expanding the review’s scope to incorporate elements like equity, community health, and land use issues related to Reston’s village centers.
tysonsreporter.com
Vienna poised to reduce pickleball availability at Glyndon Park due to noise complaints
The nationwide face-off between pickleball enthusiasts and homeowners has arrived in the Town of Vienna. In the hopes of quieting resident noise complaints, the town council is set to vote on Monday (Jan. 30) to reduce pickleball play to three days per week at the courts in Glyndon Park (300 Glyndon Street NE).
loudounnow.com
New Downtown Venue Has Deep Historic District Roots
Industry statistics put the median life of a restaurant at under three years; less than half will still be in business a decade after opening their doors. Leesburg restauranteur Fabian Saeidi certainly has beaten those odds, celebrating 50 years of serving diners on King Street. And he’s marking the anniversary...
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
FCPD Arrests Former Arlington Teachers Union Leader — “A former president of the Arlington teachers union, who was ousted last spring, has been charged with embezzling more than $400,000″ from the Arlington Education Association, whose headquarters are in Bailey’s Crossroads, just inside Fairfax County’s borders. Ingrid Gant was arrested Monday (Jan. 23) and faces four counts of embezzlement. [ARLnow]
Commercial Observer
Virginia Lawmakers Want to Gamble on Casinos in Fairfax County
On the heels of the opening of Virginia’s first-ever casino in Portsmouth this month, two state lawmakers are looking to bring a casino to Fairfax County. Sen. David Marsden, a Democrat from Burke, and State Delegate Wren Williams, a Republican from Stuart, both introduced nearly identical bills last week looking to amend Virginia law to permit a casino in a county with a population of at least 1 million and an urban county executive form of government. Fairfax is the only county in the state that meets those requirements.
NBC Washington
No-Loiter Zone Around Woodbridge 7-Eleven Cuts Job Access for Day Laborers
A recent outbreak in violence around a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge, Virginia, is leading to big changes in the area. Around-the-clock police patrols and other steps have helped clear the trouble spot, but the crackdown also means dozens of day laborers are suddenly without a place to pick up work. Day...
ffxnow.com
Safety improvements planned for ‘disaster’ streetscape along Columbia Pike
A stretch of roadside along Columbia Pike referred to as a “disaster” in a recent meeting — near where four people were struck by a driver last year — could be getting some safety-focused upgrades. On Monday (Jan. 23), Fairfax County presented plans for a “Complete...
Virginia library paying '1619 Project' creator $35,350 for 'hour-long' speech on controversial work
"1619 Project" creator Nikole Hannah-Jones is set to receive over $35,000 just for one Virginia county library speaking engagement next month.
alxnow.com
Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Bradlee Shopping Center this summer
(Updated at 11:10 a.m.) Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based chain of cookie stores, is planning to open its new Bradlee Shopping Center location this summer. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating selection of cookies from the classic milk chocolate chip to a “French Silk Pie” cookie. Plans for the new Bradlee Shopping Center location were first announced last year but there was no information at the time on when the store would be opening.
WTOP
Recent gunfire concerns residents from small Alexandria neighborhood
Three separate incidents involving guns have neighbors in Alexandria, Virginia, concerned. Gunshots and an armed robbery in the Parker-Gray Historic District, near Princess and West Streets, have rattled nerves among neighbors who shared their thoughts during a community walk with city leaders early Wednesday evening beneath a steady rainfall. Alexandria...
alxnow.com
Village Brauhaus in Old Town aims to open rooftop expansion before summer
When it comes to city permitting: it pays to play it safe. Old Town restaurant Village Brauhaus (710 King Street) is going back through the city review process to double-check that it’s still alright to open a rooftop dining area after the restaurant changed ownership. The rooftop expansion was...
rockvillenights.com
Kay Jewelers "temporarily closed" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is "temporarily closed" at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, according to a sign posted on the shuttered entrance to the store. The ubiquitous mall jeweler being closed is like a Cinnabon or Auntie Anne's being closed at your local mall - all is not right with the world. No reason for the closure is stated on the sign, and no reopening date is given. It invites customers to shop their website in the meantime.
Former President Of Arlington Teachers Union Arrested For Alleged Embezzlement
The former president of Arlington’s teachers union has been arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the union. Ingrid Gant, a Woodbridge resident, has been charged with four counts of embezzlement. She was arrested in Prince William County and released on bond, according to a press release from Fairfax County police.
