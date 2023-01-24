ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Reveals Targeted Return Amid Recovery

Danilo Gallinari has eyed a particular time for his debut with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari, who joined the Celtics on a two-year deal during the offseason, was expected to be a depth piece for Boston’s reserve unit. However, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in August when he represented Italy during the FIBA Eurocup. He’s since watched the Celtics assemble a league-best 35-14 record, though it’s not something the 34-year-old has grown fond of.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Trail Blazers Aiming for Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline

Without offering specific targets, Haynes identified those needs as shooting, size and overall depth — as the Blazers have no intention of playing the NBA Draft Lottery. Instead, they seem to be focused on a playoff push. At 22-25, they currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference....
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard’s Girlfriend, Lucy Charter

Payton Pritchard is the best playmaker and such a good rebounder. Recently, he climbed into the top 25 on the Boston Celtics’ all-time three-pointers list. However, the NBA star appears to be a private person when it comes to his personal life, making fans curious to know who his girlfriend is. Payton Pritchard’s girlfriend, Lucy Charter, is a stunning writer from Oregon who also keeps a low profile. So, we deep dive into her background in this Lucy Charter wiki.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO

