Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Yardbarker
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have shaken up the NBA trade market by making a swing for Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards and giving up 3 second-round picks along with Kendrick Nunn to make it happen. Laker fans are hoping this is the first of many moves for LA, as...
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers receive Zach LaVine in return fro Russell Westbrook and their two first-round picks in this trade suggested by NBA analyst Zach Lowe.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Detroit Pistons: Trade with the Trail Blazers could change the culture
The NBA trade deadline is approaching the Detroit Pistons have a big decision to make about Bojan Bogdanovic. Most of the reported offers have been underwhelming and the Pistons have held their position that they would be comfortable just keeping the sharpshooter if the right deal does not surface. Detroit...
NBA trade rumors: Gary Trent Jr. sends Lakers fans into a frenzy on Twitter
The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner and the NBA trade rumors are growing with every passing day. The Los Angeles Lakers were the first team to cash in on the trade rumors, trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. This could be the...
Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream
Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trade Rumor: Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Former LSU Star?
According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Brooklyn Nets have shown interest in Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid.
LeBron James' Smart Response To Rob Pelinka Promising That The Lakers Are Still Not Done Making Trades
LeBron James gives a smart answer to being asked his thoughts on Rob Pelinka's recent promise.
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Reveals Targeted Return Amid Recovery
Danilo Gallinari has eyed a particular time for his debut with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari, who joined the Celtics on a two-year deal during the offseason, was expected to be a depth piece for Boston’s reserve unit. However, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in August when he represented Italy during the FIBA Eurocup. He’s since watched the Celtics assemble a league-best 35-14 record, though it’s not something the 34-year-old has grown fond of.
The Washington Wizards turned down a three-team deal that would have sent Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks' chase of Jae Crowder continues as the trade deadline approaches.
Yardbarker
Trail Blazers Aiming for Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline
Without offering specific targets, Haynes identified those needs as shooting, size and overall depth — as the Blazers have no intention of playing the NBA Draft Lottery. Instead, they seem to be focused on a playoff push. At 22-25, they currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference....
Lakers Rumors: Recent Trade Chatter Connects Six-Time All-Star Guard To LA
Would it be enough of an upgrade to justify a longer-term commitment?
Lakers: Three Trade Pitches To Outfit Some Clippers In The Purple And Gold
Would The Crypt's two NBA team tenants ever actually make a trade?
FOX Sports
Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Celtics get Robert Williams back, but lose 2 more starters for game vs. Heat
The good news is that the Boston Celtics will get Robert Williams back Tuesday night. The bad news is that now Jaylen Brown and Al Horford out, joining Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon on the C’s injury report.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard’s Girlfriend, Lucy Charter
Payton Pritchard is the best playmaker and such a good rebounder. Recently, he climbed into the top 25 on the Boston Celtics’ all-time three-pointers list. However, the NBA star appears to be a private person when it comes to his personal life, making fans curious to know who his girlfriend is. Payton Pritchard’s girlfriend, Lucy Charter, is a stunning writer from Oregon who also keeps a low profile. So, we deep dive into her background in this Lucy Charter wiki.
Re-Drafting The 2017 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers And Los Angeles Lakers Would Make The Perfect Decision
In a re-draft of the 2017 NBA Draft class, Jayson Tatum would be the No. 1 overall pick; Donovan Mitchell would go second.
FOX Sports
Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Comments / 0