ssrnews.com
The Windjammers Family Heritage – Seafood & Ship Building
The American Girl, a 118-foot Biloxi schooner built under the director of Martin Fountain Sr, who also served as a captain of the vessel. These schooners were known for their shallow drafts and the exquisite beauty of their sails as they gracefully traversed the Mississippi Sound, earning the nickname of “white-winged queens.”
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula mayor offers updates on growth, development at state of the city
Pascagoula mayor Dr. Jay Willis is delivered a state of the city address to during a luncheon with the Pascagoula Rotary Club at Grand Magnolia Ballroom. Willis updated the public on growth and development in the Flagship City, as well as provide an update on the city government’s agenda over the next year.
wxxv25.com
DEA searches Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming’s home, businesses
The Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agents were at the house of Biloxi City Councilman Robert Deming this morning. The DEA served several search warrants along the Gulf Coast including Deming’s residence and the locations of his businesses the Candy and Kratom Shop. The warrant was put into action in attempts to gather type of evidence that may support the multiple complaints that have been made on a product sold at the business.
NOLA.com
Couple bringing New Orleans empanada restaurant to two locations in Biloxi
Take an empanada, a South American stuffed dough, and give it a New Orleans twist and it becomes Empanola. Bring a franchise to South Mississippi and it will be Empanola Biloxi — opening in just a few weeks next to Smoothie King at 310 Popp’s Ferry Road near the corner of Pass Road in Biloxi.
wxxv25.com
More bike lanes and crosswalks in the City of Biloxi
We have some good news for bicycle enthusiasts, the City of Biloxi has more bike lanes being built. Bart Luther, owner of Biloxi Bicycle Works, gets asked constantly where can people ride their bike safely. On Monday, Luther sat down with city developers to get a plan started to make more bike lanes and crosswalks in the city.
wxxv25.com
Long Beach cleaning up spilled fuel on railroad tracks
Long Beach Police and Public Works are in the process of cleaning up a fuel leak on the tracks at Lang Avenue. Assistant Chief Bruce Carver said an 18-wheeler crossed the tracks at Lang, which is too steep to cross. As a result, the truck pulled its fuel tank off the truck, spilling fuel on the roadway and the tracks.
wxxv25.com
City of Gulfport considering amendments in medical marijuana dispensary ordinance
As medical marijuana dispensaries across the Coast will receive products in the coming days, Roots Remedy, a medical marijuana company owning property on 31st Avenue in Gulfport, hopes one day they will too. Because of the city’s current dispensary zoning ordinance, their building sits vacant. Today, during the city planning...
wxxv25.com
Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire
New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Darwell's Happiness Cafe
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
wxxv25.com
Eight people detained in Louisiana as part of Gulfport investigation at Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gonzales Police have arrested eight people as part of the investigation into a victim being shot near Grace Temple Baptist Church on Thursday. Gulfport investigators headed to Gonzales to assist in the investigation there. The department said in a press release that it was contacted by Gulfport Police about 5...
Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
wxxv25.com
Coastal Family Health Center holds ribbon cutting for new Biloxi location
A large health center has expanded along the Coast. There was not an open parking spot in sight for Coastal Family Health Center’s ribbon cutting in East Biloxi. Several members of the Coast community gathered to see the business open their doors to the public for the first time.
wxxv25.com
MGCCC President Dr. Mary Graham named one of the top CEOs by Mississippi Business Journal
The accolades keep coming for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College President Dr. Mary Graham. She was just selected by the Mississippi Business Journals as one of this year’s top CEOs. Dr. Graham was recognized with other honorees at a special breakfast in Jackson this morning. Top CEOs in the...
wxxv25.com
Jeep lovers celebrate in style at Jeep-A-Gras parade in Long Beach
The Carnival Association of Long Beach held its second annual Jeep-A-Gras Parade Saturday night. It’s the only parade of its kind, dedicated to the Jeep community. Spectators were able to view more than 200 Mardi Gras themed Jeeps while catching beads and partying with their friends and family. Carnival...
midwestwanderer.com
Gulf Coast Gator Ranch: Exploring the Swamp in an Airboat
Last winter we spent several weeks exploring the Alabama and Mississippi Gulf Coast. During our stay, our daughter Tricia flew down to join us for a few days. She had just one request: a swamp tour in an airboat. We found exactly that at the Gulf Coast Gator Ranch & Airboat Swamp Tours in Moss Point, Mississippi.
wxxv25.com
Investigation continues in deadly fire at William Bell Apartment Complex in Gulfport
The Gulfport Fire Department is still investigating the early Wednesday morning fire at the William Bell apartment complex. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley said the fire started in the kitchen. The flames first appeared on the stove-top before engulfing the second floor, leaving six-year-old Vashun Viverette and four-day-old Kakashi Aubrey dead and six others hurt.
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs Chef named James Beard semifinalist for ‘best chef south region’
A chef from an Ocean Springs restaurant is up for a James Beard Award. Alex Perry of Vestige Restaurant is a semifinalist for ‘best chef south region.’ The nomination, which also names his wife, puts them on a list of 20 chefs up for the award. The James...
WLOX
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Uber driver shot while on the job in Gulfport Friday night is recovering, but says she’ll never drive for a rideshare service again. Tuesday, Linda Buford came out of her second surgery and posted to Facebook about her ordeal. She said she was blessed by where the bullet went in at the back of her head, and where it came out through her cheek.
wxxv25.com
Wittmann Learning Center in Long Beach raising funds for playground
Wittmann Learning Center in Long Beach has only been running as a private school since August 2022, but they are growing at a rapid pace and are in need of a playground for their students. Deonne Wittmann is no stranger to teaching students, having taught at Quarles Elementary School before...
wxxv25.com
Woman shot in the head working an Uber shift last week in Gulfport
Linda Buford was shot working her Uber shift last Friday by a passenger in Gulfport near Tennessee Street and Chicago Avenue. Seventeen-year-old Trinyell Coats Jr. admitted to shooting Buford and has been charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Harrison County Jail with a bond set at $250,000. Buford...
