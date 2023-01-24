Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta areaAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Doc Rivers was so mad at son-in-law Seth Curry after 32-point performance during Nets-76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, but it was a close call thanks to a dominant performance from Seth Curry. Curry, the younger brother of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, had 32 points (11-20 FG, 7-10 3P) during the loss against Philadelphia. This was a notable performance for Curry for several reasons.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
With the Lakers making their first move of trade season yesterday, a big swing could net them 3 players to solidify their push for contention.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream
Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Laker Available in Trade Talks and He Would Make Sense for LA
Could the Lakers bring back an old friend?
Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Got Into A Verbal Altercation During Lakers vs. Clippers
Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder got into a spat after a play during the Lakers loss to the Clippers.
Proposed 4-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Fred VanVleet To Clippers, John Collins To Pelicans
This trade gets the Pelicans and Clippers win-now players.
Pat Riley Thinks LeBron James Has Shot At Winning Championship With Los Angeles Lakers
In an ESPN interview, Riley says LeBron is playing for titles, not scoring records
"I couldn’t stand him. And I love him now” - Dwyane Wade claims Isiah Thomas is the greatest player from Chicago
It’s nice to know that despite Isiah Thomas’ history with the city of Chicago, he’s still very much adored by those who were born and raised in the city like Dwyane Wade.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Scoring Guard Who is a Favorite Player of LeBron James
Any scorer to help lighten the load for LeBron James is a good one.
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
Lakers: Three Trade Pitches To Outfit Some Clippers In The Purple And Gold
Would The Crypt's two NBA team tenants ever actually make a trade?
Re-Drafting The 2017 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers And Los Angeles Lakers Would Make The Perfect Decision
In a re-draft of the 2017 NBA Draft class, Jayson Tatum would be the No. 1 overall pick; Donovan Mitchell would go second.
FOX Sports
Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four...
FOX Sports
Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
NBC Sports
Nunn fits right in with Wizards in impressive debut
Most players take time, at least a few days, to get acclimated to their new team once a trade gets finalized. For Kendrick Nunn, who the Wizards acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers just over 48 hours before his Washington debut, that grace period was nonexistent. Nunn...
Recent NBA 4th-Overall Pick Is Reportedly Signing In The G League
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Josh Jackson, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, is signing with the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate.
FOX Sports
Sessoms leads Coppin State against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 23-point game
Coppin State Eagles (6-16, 1-4 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (11-8, 4-1 MEAC) BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Sam Sessoms scored 23 points in Coppin State's 90-76 loss to the Howard Bison. The Hawks have gone 7-0 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-0...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
Comments / 0