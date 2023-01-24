Bitcoin Hovers Near $23k, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall Amid Gemini Job Cuts Report: Analyst Says 'A Lot Could Still Go Wrong'

Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
msn.com
Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds
The stock market has long been the go-to choice for people looking to invest their money. But that could be about to change as a younger generation — with a preference for alternative investments outside the shaky stock market — enters the scene. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict...
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Why This Legend Who Predicted Latest Wall Street Crash Expects 'Meat Grinder' Markets Ahead
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY is off to a strong start to 2023, but famed investor Jeremy Grantham says a stock market bubble that began in 2022 is just getting started. What Happened? On Tuesday, GMO co-founder Grantham said the most "extreme" market froth was wiped out in 2022, but stock market valuations are still way too high relative to their historical averages. In addition, Grantham said the stock market typically overcorrects to the downside when large bubbles burst.
'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
Senator Who Gets $500,000 Annually From Coal Company Fighting To Stop EV Tax Credits: Here Are The Details
The Inflation Reduction Act was a key piece of legislation passed by the U.S. Congress in 2022. A senator is now working to delay one of the key pieces of the legislation, in a move that could be a conflict of interest. What Happened: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was one...
Elon Musk Says Tesla's Closest EV Competitor Won't Emerge From US — But This Country
Tesla Inc. TSLA is the frontrunner in the electric vehicle race, although its global market share has eroded amid competition from upstarts and legacy automakers transitioning to EVs. What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Musk said he wasn't really able to look into the future and predict right now which...
Bill Gates says the rise of China is good for everyone and that Beijing needs to ‘play a stronger role in world governance’
Bill Gates, seen here at the Australian Open on Thursday, considers China's rise a net positive. Bill Gates sees China’s rise as a “huge win for the world.” But he knows that not everyone shares his view. Speaking this week at the Lowy Institute, a think tank...
3 REITs With Shockingly High Dividend Yields
Industry experts predict the real estate sector will register slowed economic growth in 2023 amid higher-than-average inflation levels and growing recession fears. And real estate investment trusts (REITs) have historically remained well-positioned to weather economic uncertainties. Even though rental rates have been cooling over the past couple of months, they...
Meta Dumped, Nvidia Boosted — Here's How Baillie Gifford Adjusted Its Tesla Holdings Amid EV Stock's 53.6% Plunge In Q4
Independently-run global asset manager Baillie Gifford trimmed its Tesla Inc. TSLA stake in the fourth quarter amid the pullback in the stock, according to a recent 13-F filing by the company. What Happened: U.K.-headquartered Baillie Gifford held 26.81 million shares of Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter, down...
Sundial Growers (SNDL) Stock Fell To 13 Cents During COVID Pandemic — How Much Is A $1,000 Investment At The Low Worth Now?
Sundial Growers bottomed at 13.8 cents in October 2020. The stock ultimately hit a post-pandemic high of $3.96 In February 2021. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Elon Musk Considering Selling $3B Worth New Twitter Shares To Pay Off Debt? Here's His One-Word Reply
Tesla CEO Elon Musk opted to finance his Twitter buy with a combination of equity and debt financing, with $13 billion of the $44 billion coming in the form of debt. What Happened: As Twitter struggles to turn things around and generate cash flow amid a tough macroeconomic condition, servicing of the debt could be a tall order for the Musk-led social media platform.
Wall Street sends stocks to their highest levels since summer
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, establishing the market's third winning week of the last four and sending the S&P 500 index to its highest levels since summer.The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday to 4,070, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. The gain in the S&P 500 puts the index back at its level in late August. Investors were cheered by a Friday report showing that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next week. Meanwhile, earnings reporting season is in full swing,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Known for Calling Bitcoin Bottoms Issues Alert, Says Crypto Forming Biggest Bull Trap He’s Ever Seen
The trader who nailed last year’s epic Bitcoin (BTC) meltdown is issuing a warning, saying the current rally is not going to end well for crypto bulls. Pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 710,100 Twitter followers that he thinks that real and organic demand is not responsible for the strength in the crypto markets.
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
msn.com
BofA warns that the US economy will start to lose 175,000 jobs per month during Q1 of 2023, expects a ‘harder landing’ rather than a softer one — here’s why
The latest jobs report shows that the U.S. labor market is in decent shape, but Bank of America sees trouble looming in the distance. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
3 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred To Mysterious Wallet After Kusama Confirms Massive Burn Ahead Of Shibarium Launch
Over 3 trillion of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth $34.2 million was moved to an unknown wallet late on Thursday. What Happened: This comes just hours later SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed in a discord channel that one goal of Shibairum is to burn trillions of SHIB. Shibarium is a layer-...
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Benzinga
Tesla Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Strong Q4 Results
Tesla Inc TSLA reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Tesla reported quarterly revenue of $24.32 billion, which was up 37% year-over-year, beating a Street estimate of $24.16 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 topped a Street estimate of $1.13. Vehicle production totaled 439,701 units in...
