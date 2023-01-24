ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Misty Beach
2d ago

beware...a certificate of completion is neither a diploma nor a GED. on job applications you cannot check the spot for either of those options. I just found this out two years ago.

Chalkbeat

Indiana bill requiring high school financial literacy class moves forward

Indiana’s 2023 legislative session is under way, and state legislators have introduced more than 100 new education bills and bills impacting schools and students. For the latest Indiana education news, sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free newsletter here.A proposal to require all Hoosier high schoolers to take a personal finance course is moving forward, amid a spate of legislation aimed at improving students’ financial literacy.Senate Bill 35 — one of five...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers roll back school choice bill, advance student literacy initiatives

Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that would further expand school choice for Hoosiers but rolled back certain provisions that would have made the program universally accessible. The bill to widen eligibility for the state’s education scholarship accounts advanced 8-5 from the Senate Education Committee. Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, joined Democrats in voting against […] The post Indiana lawmakers roll back school choice bill, advance student literacy initiatives appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wfyi.org

Physician non-compete bill passes Indiana Senate committee, could be softened by amendments

A bill to prohibit new physician non-compete agreements passed the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee Wednesday with nine voting for and three against. Non-compete agreements often prohibit workers from leaving a job and taking another in the same industry, usually within a certain time frame, geographic area or both. Proponents argue these agreements help protect trade secrets, prevent employees from stealing clients as well as increase employers’ willingness to invest time and money to train and develop workers’ skills.
95.3 MNC

Alzheimer’s and Dementia, the focus of new Indiana house bill

Alzheimer’s and Dementia don’t care about your politics or what side of the isle you lean towards: it’s a disease that affects everyone, and one group wants to get ahead of the game. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is pushing House Bill 1422, written by Democratic...
WISH-TV

Indiana faces growing shortage of affordable housing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many in Indianapolis are still struggling amid an affordable housing shortage. The Biden administration is now taking another step toward solving the crisis nationwide. There’s a growing shortage of affordable housing in Indiana. Fran Quigley, a clinical professor at the Indiana University McKinney School of...
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers

The Indiana General Assembly has put forward a slate of hate — an onslaught of bills targeting LGBTQ Hoosiers and singling out trans kids. There is no other way to describe what we are seeing at the Statehouse. This is not one or two bad bills, this is a well-orchestrated, hate-driven campaign to push trans […] The post Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WIBC.com

Do you know Indiana’s signature drink? It’s clear here.

Do you know Indiana’s signature drink? Some states are synonymous with certain beverages. For example, if you are in California you might expect to sip a glass of fine, red wine from the Napa Valley. Taking a trek around Seattle? You’d be right on target drinking a hot cup of coffee from Starbucks. In Kentucky, you would be on point with a mint julep in hand. So, what would you be drinking in Indiana?
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Prior authorizations focus of testimony on health care bill

Health care providers, insurers and legislators agree: health care costs are expensive and reimbursements are confusing in Indiana.  Lawmakers on the Senate Committee for Health and Provider Services considered a bill Wednesday that hopes to introduce a series of fixes to improve health care access for Hoosiers, but opted to continue working on the bill […] The post Prior authorizations focus of testimony on health care bill appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Throwing stars, EMS services, food and beverage tax bills moving through Indiana legislature

Dozens of bills are already advancing through committees and legislative chambers halfway through the third week of Indiana’s 2023 session.  The General Assembly’s focus is largely centered around the crafting of the state’s next two-year budget. Multiple bills relating to health care, education, fiscal policy and public safety are also top-of list for the Republican-dominated […] The post Throwing stars, EMS services, food and beverage tax bills moving through Indiana legislature appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
publicnewsservice.org

Gun-Safety Advocates Face Uphill Battle with Indiana Lawmakers

Advocates of gun-law reform face an uphill battle to push their ideas through the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly, but say public sentiment on firearms safety may be moving some to action. Groups seeking to change Indiana gun laws say recent high-profile shooting incidents heighten the need for universal background checks,...
