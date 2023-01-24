Read full article on original website
Related
Israelis, Palestinians on edge even as risk of flare-up ebbs
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israelis and Palestinians braced for new violence Friday with tensions high following the deadliest Israeli raid in over two decades, even as the likelihood of a major escalation in the conflict appeared to ebb. The raid in the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp descended into...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nine Palestinians killed in heavy clashes with IDF in Jenin
Nine Palestinians were killed during heavy clashes between gunmen and Israeli troops in Jenin on Thursday morning, according to Israeli media reports. The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that troops were engaged while attempting to detain Palestinian Islamic Jihad members planning a major terrorist attack. “During an attempt...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Israel is an independent country’: Ben-Gvir vows to return to Temple Mount
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir vowed on Wednesday to continue visiting the Temple Mount, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Jordan’s king that he would uphold the status quo governing interfaith relations in Jerusalem. “I devise my own policy on the Temple Mount, not that of...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Welcome to Oslo’: Yesha Council head calls to halt construction of illegal Arab town
Yesha Council head Shlomo Ne’eman on Tuesday called for an immediate halt to the illegal construction of an Arab town in the Judean desert, in violation of the Oslo Accords. The town is being built on land which the 1993 Oslo Accords stipulates must remain barren, and will potentially cut Gush Etzion off from Judean Desert, said Ne’eman, who also heads the Gush Etzion Regional Council.
Cleveland Jewish News
Groups vow to retaliate after major Israeli raid in Jenin kills 9 Palestinians
(JTA) — At least nine Palestinians were killed in Jenin during the first major Israeli raid on the city since Israel’s new right-wing government took office last month. Israeli authorities say they killed six in the raid on what they said was a safe house. They said the raid was aimed at heading off a major attack on Israel.
Cleveland Jewish News
Will EU-Israel Association Council proceed with warming ties?
After several years of delays due to disagreements on what the Europeans call West Bank settlements, the E.U.-Israel Association Council met in Brussels on Oct. 3, with Israel represented by the so-called “change government” of then-Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Founded in 1995 and beginning full-scale operation in 2000,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rule of law versus rule of Bibi
It is no secret Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sold his soul to Israel’s most extreme elements to sate his appetite for power, stay out of prison and get immunity for future crimes. As a bonus, he’s likely to be getting all the Cohiba cigars he wants and his wife will have her Dom Perignon pink champagne, courtesy of a some “grateful” friends.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel revokes entry permits of 230 Gazans for terrorist activity
The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Wednesday that Israel is revoking the entry permits of 230 Gazans who recruited unsuspecting Palestinians in Judea and Samaria to facilitate terrorist activities on behalf of Hamas. Dozens of Palestinians were arrested in the past few weeks for involvement in the plot...
Cleveland Jewish News
Analysis: Border Police taking over security of ‘Jerusalem envelope’ a welcome development
In 2006, the Israeli National Security Council recommended that the police take over responsibility for security operations in 13 Israeli communities in Judea located close to Jerusalem, and the Cabinet approved the recommendation. Today, Border Police units are in the field, taking over security missions and providing protection against the...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Guardian of the Walls 2 is coming’: Ben-Gvir warns, unveiling new plans for police
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday announced his plan for police reforms, warning that an outbreak of riots in mixed Arab-Jewish cities such as occurred in 2021 is right around the corner. At a press conference attended by Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov “Kobi” Shabtai, Ben-Gvir said, “Guardian of...
Cleveland Jewish News
2 Israeli tech firms to pull funds out of the country, citing risk posed by Netanyahu government
(JTA) — The Israeli founder of an international payroll company that provides services to Toyota and Microsoft has announced that she will move her company’s money out of Israel over concerns about its new right-wing government. Eynat Guez, a co-founder and CEO of Papaya Global, which was valued...
Cleveland Jewish News
Commenting on Jenin, State Department condemns terrorists
The U.S. recognizes “very real security challenges facing Israel and the Palestinian Authority” and condemns “terrorist groups planning and carrying out attacks against civilians,” according to a statement Thursday from State Department Spokesman Ned Price. The statement on the “situation in Jenin” stated that at least...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel condemns antisemitic works at Cairo Book Fair
In unusually blunt language, Israel’s Foreign Ministry has expressed dismay over the continuing expressions of antisemitism prevalent in Egyptian society, including at the state-run international book fair currently underway in Cairo. “We are worried about the persistence of antisemitic features in Egyptian society, which are expressed in books published...
Cleveland Jewish News
A refugee from the Nazis, she helped create the Haganah and IDF canine units
Esther Cohen was born in 1930 in Würzburg, Germany, as Else Karola Sichel. Her family fled before the Holocaust and she subsequently joined the Haganah militia and later the IDF’s canine division, the Oketz Unit. “I remember the Nazi rise to power and Hitler visiting my town,” Cohen...
Cleveland Jewish News
Is Israel on the verge of a coup?
Over the past 30 years, to compensate for its loss of power at the ballot box, the left has transformed Israel’s legal fraternity into a means to control government policies and Knesset legislation, argues Caroline Glick on this week’s episode of “The Caroline Glick Show.”. By insisting...
Cleveland Jewish News
Protest against Netanyahu’s proposed court changes are patriotic
My wife and I went to the massive protest this month in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government’s plans to undermine the country’s judicial system. It was an inspiring experience at a time when Israel is facing grave threats from its own government. The protest was held in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzliya-based payroll firm to pull funds from Israel over judicial reforms
Israeli payroll, HR and compliance support startup company Papaya Global announced Thursday that it will withdraw all of its funds from Israel in response to judicial reforms being led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Following Prime Minister Netanyahu’s statements that he is determined to pass reforms that will harm democracy...
Cleveland Jewish News
Daylight Jenin raid thwarted a major, imminent PIJ terror plot
The decision by Israeli security forces to conduct a large-scale counter-terrorism operation in Jenin during daylight hours on Thursday was unusual, reflecting the urgent need to prevent a major terror plot from moving ahead. That plot, according to security sources, involved a Palestinian Islamic Jihad attack against Israelis to be...
Cleveland Jewish News
This Israeli village on the Lebanon border was isolated for decades. Now it’s a tourist hotspot.
GHAJAR, Israel (JTA) – A group of 40 tourists filed into Khateb Sweets on a recent Sunday afternoon, bringing chatter — and their cash and credit cards — to what had been a quiet cafe in this equally sedate village in the Golan Heights. They left after...
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian shot dead attempting to stab IDF troops
A Palestinian was shot dead in Samaria on Wednesday during an attempt to stab Israeli troops. The incident occurred near a military post on Route 55 near the town of Kedumim, according to the Israel Defense Forces. No Israeli casualties were reported. Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council,...
Comments / 0