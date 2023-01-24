Read full article on original website
Prediction: Washington Huskies to land one of nation's top prospects
The Washington Huskies are poised to land a major commitment soon, it appears. After failing to sign a bluechip quarterback in the class of 2023 and losing former five-star passer Sam Huard to the transfer portal this offseason, Washington is in need of a signal-caller in the 2024 recruiting cycle. ...
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington
Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
realdawghuskies.com
Listen to Pick and Roll: Washington Women go 0-2 against So-Cal Schools
The Washington Huskies Women’s team ended the weekend 0-2 after falling in overtime to the USC Trojans. While close losses aren’t something that is celebrated much on Montlake, the Dawgs had chances to beat two quality teams. On Friday the Huskies took a halftime lead into the locker...
Austin Mack, nation’s No. 7 quarterback, has stellar Washington Huskies visit
>>> Prediction: Washington Huskies poised to land one of nation's top prospects The Washington Huskies have a clear need at the quarterback position in the class of 2024. While Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix is set to return next fall for one more season, Washington didn’t sign a ...
One Play Alone Should Have Been Enough for Utah Recruit to Earn UW Offer
Devoux Ma'a Tuataga put all of his size and athleticism on display in a single snap.
UW Offers Scholarship to Texas Recruit with Unforgettable Name
Whether or not this edge rusher can play, he has a great handle.
KUOW
6 Washington bars and restaurants on the 2023 James Beard semifinalist list
Six bars and restaurants in Washington state have made it onto James Beard's 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists. Five of them are in Seattle. And that's just for starters. Washington's culinary artists are also represented on the list of outstanding restaurateurs and best chefs in the region. The nominations...
Huskies Offer Top-Rated Texas Cornerback
Aaron Flowers is one of six Lone Star state recruits to receive a UW scholarship pitch in a 24-hour period.
Tri-City Herald
Best pizza shops in the US? Two in Washington are top contenders, Yelp says
Washington pizza lovers can get their fix for deep dish pies at two of the top places in the country. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured two places in Seattle: Moto and West of Chicago Pizza. To find the...
Here are 3 Washington high school boys basketball teams that should be getting more attention
The high school basketball regular season is starting to wind down. Most of the preseason favorites are right where people thought they would be, but some teams on nobody's radar have come out and shot up near the top of their leagues as postseason play nears. Here are three in-state boys programs ...
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
KUOW
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years
The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
This Is Washington's Most Expensive College
24/7 Wall St. found every state's most pricey college.
MyNorthwest.com
Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem
Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
Popular Washington Destination Among America's Best Places To Visit
Trips to Discover found the best places to visit in the United States.
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
knkx.org
Seattle Archdiocese announces Catholic parishes will consolidate
Hundreds of parishioners filed into St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Shoreline, Wash. on Sunday to pray and sing. But at this Mass many heard an unexpected message. A video featuring church leaders from the Archdiocese of Seattle announced that parishes all around the region would be consolidating due to the priest shortage, fewer people going to church, and other factors.
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
