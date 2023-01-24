Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State police say man was killed after his gun ‘discharged’ during struggle with police in Waukegan
State police are investigating after they say a man pulled a gun during a struggle with police in Waukegan and the gun “discharged,” fatally wounding the man Wednesday afternoon. The Waukegan Police Department responded around 2:11 p.m. Wednesday to the CFSC Currency Exchange, 3200 Grand Avenue in Waukegan. Waukegan Deputy Police Chief Brian Mullen said […]
Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago
On January 3, 2023, at 9:10 AM, Officers responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers determined that a 36-year-old female victim was driving a vehicle southbound on North Larkin Avenue from Route 30 at. which time a black...
Man fatally shot himself in Waukegan during attempted arrest: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 32-year-old man fatally shot himself while struggling with officers during an attempted arrest for suspected car theft in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon. Waukegan police officers were called to a currency exchange in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Police Say Suspect Taken Into Custody in Valpo High School Threats
Valparaiso Police say a suspect has been taken into custody related to multiple Valparaiso High School threats. A news release from the Valparaiso Police Department says a teenager from Ohio was taken into custody in connection with multiple threats made at Valparaiso High School this month communicated by phone, including one yesterday. Valparaiso Police say the investigation has included the support of numerous local and federal authorities. A news release from Valparaiso Police said the investigation remains ongoing. Officials also said threats made Thursday resulted in lockdowns or lockouts at multiple schools in the Region; it’s not known whether the school threats in other jurisdictions are connected. Police say the threats were determined to be non-credible.
Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
Gary shooting: Armed man killed amid domestic incident, SWAT response ID'd, Indiana State Police say
Indiana State Police said a domestic incident triggered a barricade situation and SWAT response before the shooting.
Bond denied for Cook County man charged with firing machine gun in Villa Park
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond has been denied for a Cook County man who has been accused of firing a machine gun multiple times into a residential neighborhood in Villa Park on Wednesday. The DuPage County State's Attorney says Curtis Lyons, 37, of Maywood, was involved in a possible drug...
Designer-shoe transaction turns deadly on South Side, authorities say
An 18-year-old man faces a murder charge in a shooting earlier this week that left a teen dead and another wounded when they met to buy designer shoes offered for sale online.
2 in custody after 3 Far South Side businesses robbed at gunpoint in under an hour
CHICAGO - Two men were arrested after three convenience stores on Chicago's Far South Side were robbed at gunpoint overnight. Chicago police say two men entered three businesses armed with handguns and announced a robbery. The incidents happened between 1:30 and 2:15 a.m. and the offenders stole unknown amounts of cash and cigarettes from each location.
Merrillville Man Gets 50 Years in Prison for Fatal Shooting at Indianapolis Gas Station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Merrillville, Indiana, man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a man at a gas station on the northwest side of Indianapolis, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says. Ryan Thomas, 31, died in the March 30, 2021, shooting....
42-year-old man killed in Chatham shooting
A man was found shot to death Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side. About 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 900 block of East 81st Street and found a man, 42, with a gunshot wound in his back, Chicago police said.
On parole for gun charge after Loop police shooting, man is now accused of firing off rounds in a suburban subdivision
Chicago — One year ago, Jesse Sanchez was sitting in the backseat of a stolen car when a guy in the front passenger seat allegedly opened fire on an approaching Chicago police officer in the Loop. You may remember the video. Sanchez didn’t shoot at the cop, but the...
East Garfield Park shooting leaves man hospitalized
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking when gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and walked into Rush...
2 men in custody after multiple convenience store robberies overnight
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two suspects were taken into custody after robberies at three convenience stores on the South Side overnight.The suspects first hit a store near in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. The armed men took cigarettes and cash. A second robbery was then reported in the 10300 block of South Sawyer just after 2 a.m. Again, the armed men stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing. Then around 2:11 a.m. a.m., police said the men targeted a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of west 103rd Street. They displayed guns to the clerk and demanded cash. A clerk told CBS 2 he slipped a tracking device in the bag with the money, which helped officers track down the thieves.Police took two men into custody, in the 1000 block of East 80th Street.Also overnight, two armed men robbed a Walgreens in Hyde Park. Police say they walked into the store at 55th and lake park avenue just after two this morning. They took off with the cash drawer. No one was hurt as they got away.Police have not confirmed if this robbery is connected.
2 juveniles charged with North Side robbery, carjacking spree “absolutely fed up” alderman says
Chicago police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a string of armed robberies in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park on Wednesday morning, a North Side alderman said today. The teens were arrested around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Chicago police recovered two firearms and suspected...
