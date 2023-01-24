ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

State police say man was killed after his gun ‘discharged’ during struggle with police in Waukegan

State police are investigating after they say a man pulled a gun during a struggle with police in Waukegan and the gun “discharged,” fatally wounding the man Wednesday afternoon. The Waukegan Police Department responded around 2:11 p.m. Wednesday to the CFSC Currency Exchange, 3200 Grand Avenue in Waukegan. Waukegan Deputy Police Chief Brian Mullen said […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
wjol.com

Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago

On January 3, 2023, at 9:10 AM, Officers responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers determined that a 36-year-old female victim was driving a vehicle southbound on North Larkin Avenue from Route 30 at. which time a black...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot himself in Waukegan during attempted arrest: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 32-year-old man fatally shot himself while struggling with officers during an attempted arrest for suspected car theft in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon. Waukegan police officers were called to a currency exchange in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
WAUKEGAN, IL
indiana105.com

Police Say Suspect Taken Into Custody in Valpo High School Threats

Valparaiso Police say a suspect has been taken into custody related to multiple Valparaiso High School threats. A news release from the Valparaiso Police Department says a teenager from Ohio was taken into custody in connection with multiple threats made at Valparaiso High School this month communicated by phone, including one yesterday. Valparaiso Police say the investigation has included the support of numerous local and federal authorities. A news release from Valparaiso Police said the investigation remains ongoing. Officials also said threats made Thursday resulted in lockdowns or lockouts at multiple schools in the Region; it’s not known whether the school threats in other jurisdictions are connected. Police say the threats were determined to be non-credible.
VALPARAISO, IN
fox32chicago.com

Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 in custody after 3 Far South Side businesses robbed at gunpoint in under an hour

CHICAGO - Two men were arrested after three convenience stores on Chicago's Far South Side were robbed at gunpoint overnight. Chicago police say two men entered three businesses armed with handguns and announced a robbery. The incidents happened between 1:30 and 2:15 a.m. and the offenders stole unknown amounts of cash and cigarettes from each location.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Investigation of fatal shooting in Gary taken over by Indiana State Police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Indiana State Police Department is now taking over the investigation into Tuesday night's police shooting in Gary.Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called to a home where a man was seen holding a weapon to his head and making threats. A SWAT team was called in and at one point.He left the home, got into a car, and then police opened fire. Some of the details about what happened right before the shooting are still unclear.The man died at the scene. He's identified as 43-year-old Edward Grant.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

East Garfield Park shooting leaves man hospitalized

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking when gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and walked into Rush...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men in custody after multiple convenience store robberies overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two suspects were taken into custody after robberies at three convenience stores on the South Side overnight.The suspects first hit a store near in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. The armed men took cigarettes and cash. A second robbery was then reported in the 10300 block of South Sawyer just after 2 a.m. Again, the armed men stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing. Then around 2:11 a.m. a.m., police said the men targeted a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of west 103rd Street. They displayed guns to the clerk and demanded cash. A clerk told CBS 2 he slipped a tracking device in the bag with the money, which helped officers track down the thieves.Police took two men into custody, in the 1000 block of East 80th Street.Also overnight, two armed men robbed a Walgreens in Hyde Park. Police say they walked into the store at 55th and lake park avenue just after two this morning.    They took off with the cash drawer. No one was hurt as they got away.Police have not confirmed if this robbery is connected. 
CHICAGO, IL

