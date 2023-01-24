Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
Triple H Names WWE Star With Potential To Be Biggest In The Business
Triple H and Vince McMahon share something in common when it comes to their vision of WWE’s future and that’s one particular wrestler. Vince McMahon had pitched Austin Theory as a potential successor to John Cena and Triple H has now revealed that he shares this sentiment. In...
LA Knight Opens Up About Undertaker Segment At WWE Raw 30
LA Knight has opened up about his segment with WWE Hall of Famer the Undertaker on the 30th Anniversary edition of WWE Raw. During the January 23 show, the SmackDown star called out Bray Wyatt, but the ‘American Badass’ Undertaker answered the call instead. The Deadman ultimately caught...
WWE Legend’s Son Discusses Joining Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling School
A WWE legend’s son has discussed joining Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling training school. The top faction in WWE is currently The Bloodline who is represented by the Anoa’i family with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns serving as “The Head of the Table”. Also, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa represent the highly touted stable.
Legendary Former WWE Star Predicts Vince McMahon Shake Up
A former WWE star has suggested that it’s only a matter of time before Vince McMahon shakes things up in WWE. Mick Foley had previously claimed he had received a “heads up” that Vince would be returning to WWE months before the events of January 2023. Now...
Hulk Hogan Desperate For Help (For A Few Minutes)
Whatcha gonna do when you run out of toilet paper brother? Tweet about it and ask for help, apparently. In the latest episode of ‘Hulk Hogan is a weird man who does weird things’, Bulky Hulky had people pretty concerned for his wellbeing for a few minutes on Twitter last night.
Tony Khan Buying WWE, Working With Vince McMahon
A look at the possibility of AEW’s Tony Khan and his father Shad Khan buying or merging with WWE, and potentially working with Vince McMahon. The upcoming WWE sale is one of the hottest topics in wrestling right now, so let’s take a look at it…. Could Tony...
Top WWE Star Appears On Today Show
A top WWE star appeared on the January 24 edition of the Today Show. Charlotte Flair is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion and a record 14-time women’s champion in WWE overall. Being the most decorated female athlete in the company’s history, Flair has long been a great representative...
Former WWE Star Recalls Starting A Riot In Mexico
A former WWE star has recalled starting a riot in Mexico. Since starting his professional wrestling career by co-winning WWE Tough Enough two decades ago, John Morrison has experienced so much in the business. Despite winning 31 championships across 21 different promotions, there is one moment that stands out above...
How Triple H Could Revive These 7 WWE Events In 2023
If you ask a wrestling fan of a certain age what their favorite WWE pay-per-view is, their answer is probably going to surprise you. Sure, everybody loves a Royal Rumble, or a WrestleMania, or a SummerSlam; but for those of us who grew up with wrestling in the 90s and early-2000s, you can’t beat those old school pay-per-views that just don’t exist any more.
Hall of Famer Addresses WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has commented on speculation that he will make his WWE return at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Following reports that WWE is happy about surprises planned for the January 28 event, many have shared their wild predictions for potential Royal Rumble match debuts and returns.
WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals WWE Had No Plans For Them At Raw 30
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that WWE had no plans for them at Raw 30. As previously reported, The Bella Twins admitted that there was major backstage heat between them and WWE in regards to plans for Raw 30. Nikki and Brie Bella were initially advertised to appear...
Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt’s Emotional Comment About Their WWE Raw 30 Segment
Gather round everyone, there’s a new chapter in the lovely little Twitter conversation between the Undertaker and Bray Wyatt. At WWE Raw 30, Taker and Wyatt joined forces to attack LA Knight ahead of Wyatt’s match with him at Royal Rumble, with one particular moment standing out being when Taker whispered something in Wyatt’s ear before leaving.
WWE Hall Of Famer Impressed By Recent Comeback
WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T has expressed his admiration for the upcoming return of former AEW star Cody Rhodes. Rhodes has been absent from the company since the 2022 Hell In A Cell premium live event, when he injured his pectoral muscle shortly before the show was due to begin.
Former WWE Star Signs Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT
A former WWE star has signed a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Per Zack Heydorn of PWTorch, former NXT Tag Team Champion Big Kon (Konnor of The Ascension) has signed for the company. Kon made his first appearance for IMPACT back in February 2022, where he lost to Josh Alexander...
WWE Debut Announced For Tonight
A WWE debut is set to take place at tonight’s (January 24) NXT tapings. WWE announced the signing of former Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda back in June of last year. Loureda, now using the ring name Lola Vice, has made her in-ring debut at NXT live events recently, but is yet to appear on television.
Former WWE Name Says Raw 30 Missed The Mark
The WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show was a record-setting show for the company, though didn’t sit well with one former name. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas recently spoke on the subject on his Reffin Rant Twitter post. Whilst he broadly enjoyed the show he felt that “they missed the...
Recent WWE Return Reacts To Upcoming Royal Rumble Debut
The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to take place this weekend, and the wrestling landscape is entirely different from last year’s match. Mainly, creative is being headed by Triple H this year rather than Vince McMahon. This match will feature many of the returns to the company over the...
Top NXT Star Apologizes Ahead Of Tonight’s Show
A top NXT star has apologized ahead of tonight’s show. As previously reported, a wild brawl broke out at the WWE Performance Center between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller on Monday, January 23. Waller was the instigator in the fight after throwing water bottles at Breakker who...
Former WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return On IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has made their in-ring return on IMPACT Wrestling. At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023, Mickie James put her career on the line against Jordynne Grace with the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship up for grabs. With the huge stakes on the line, Mickie had one of her...
