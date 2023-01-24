Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Apologised To Top WWE Star At Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has said that he apologised to Becky Lynch after previously saying that she should not call herself “The Man”. During the early stages of his career, Flair began calling himself “The Man” in promos, using it as part of his famous catchphrase “To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.”
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
Triple H Names WWE Star With Potential To Be Biggest In The Business
Triple H and Vince McMahon share something in common when it comes to their vision of WWE’s future and that’s one particular wrestler. Vince McMahon had pitched Austin Theory as a potential successor to John Cena and Triple H has now revealed that he shares this sentiment. In...
Tony Khan Buying WWE, Working With Vince McMahon
A look at the possibility of AEW’s Tony Khan and his father Shad Khan buying or merging with WWE, and potentially working with Vince McMahon. The upcoming WWE sale is one of the hottest topics in wrestling right now, so let’s take a look at it…. Could Tony...
LA Knight Opens Up About Undertaker Segment At WWE Raw 30
LA Knight has opened up about his segment with WWE Hall of Famer the Undertaker on the 30th Anniversary edition of WWE Raw. During the January 23 show, the SmackDown star called out Bray Wyatt, but the ‘American Badass’ Undertaker answered the call instead. The Deadman ultimately caught...
Hulk Hogan Desperate For Help (For A Few Minutes)
Whatcha gonna do when you run out of toilet paper brother? Tweet about it and ask for help, apparently. In the latest episode of ‘Hulk Hogan is a weird man who does weird things’, Bulky Hulky had people pretty concerned for his wellbeing for a few minutes on Twitter last night.
WWE Legend’s Son Discusses Joining Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling School
A WWE legend’s son has discussed joining Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling training school. The top faction in WWE is currently The Bloodline who is represented by the Anoa’i family with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns serving as “The Head of the Table”. Also, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa represent the highly touted stable.
Real Reason Charlotte Flair Was Off WWE TV For So Long
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE television after a seven-month hiatus, defeating Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion. It has now been revealed that the seven-month hiatus wasn’t what was initially planned. Speaking to the New York Post, it would be revealed that she was written off...
WWE Legend Addresses Backstage Heat Rumors
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has addressed rumors that there’s some backstage heat between him and WWE. Rumors about backstage heat were fuelled by Foley’s recent announcement that he declined an offer to appear at WWE Raw 30 on January 23. Speaking on his ‘Foley is Pod’...
How Triple H Could Revive These 7 WWE Events In 2023
If you ask a wrestling fan of a certain age what their favorite WWE pay-per-view is, their answer is probably going to surprise you. Sure, everybody loves a Royal Rumble, or a WrestleMania, or a SummerSlam; but for those of us who grew up with wrestling in the 90s and early-2000s, you can’t beat those old school pay-per-views that just don’t exist any more.
Legendary Former WWE Star Predicts Vince McMahon Shake Up
A former WWE star has suggested that it’s only a matter of time before Vince McMahon shakes things up in WWE. Mick Foley had previously claimed he had received a “heads up” that Vince would be returning to WWE months before the events of January 2023. Now...
Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt’s Emotional Comment About Their WWE Raw 30 Segment
Gather round everyone, there’s a new chapter in the lovely little Twitter conversation between the Undertaker and Bray Wyatt. At WWE Raw 30, Taker and Wyatt joined forces to attack LA Knight ahead of Wyatt’s match with him at Royal Rumble, with one particular moment standing out being when Taker whispered something in Wyatt’s ear before leaving.
Former WWE Name Says Raw 30 Missed The Mark
The WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show was a record-setting show for the company, though didn’t sit well with one former name. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas recently spoke on the subject on his Reffin Rant Twitter post. Whilst he broadly enjoyed the show he felt that “they missed the...
5 Ways A WWE Sale Could Affect The Product
Ever since Vince McMahon returned to WWE like Freddy Kreuger in the last two minutes of a Nightmare On Elm Street film, there’s been a lot of talk about who could take over operations of everybody’s favorite wrestling monopoly. What’s been discussed less, however, is how the new...
Former WWE Star Recalls Starting A Riot In Mexico
A former WWE star has recalled starting a riot in Mexico. Since starting his professional wrestling career by co-winning WWE Tough Enough two decades ago, John Morrison has experienced so much in the business. Despite winning 31 championships across 21 different promotions, there is one moment that stands out above...
Top WWE Star Appears On Today Show
A top WWE star appeared on the January 24 edition of the Today Show. Charlotte Flair is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion and a record 14-time women’s champion in WWE overall. Being the most decorated female athlete in the company’s history, Flair has long been a great representative...
Praise For WWE Tag Team Following Raw 30 Segment
The members of DX have taken to Twitter to chat about their segment with Imperium on the Raw 30th Anniversary show this past Monday. GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci interrupted DX’s antics and I’m pretty sure just about everyone held their breath and thought: “Oh no, please don’t Revival them”.
Changes To Royal Rumble Plans Revealed
The SmackDown Women’s Championship scene has seemingly been a bit off a mess over the past few months. With Ronda Rousey defending the title against Raquel Rodriguez on the December 30 episode of the show, before Charlotte Flair returned to the company to defeat her for the title, many plans that WWE had made were seemingly blown up.
Reason Behind Top AEW Star Missing Jay Briscoe Tribute On Dynamite
The reason behind a top AEW star missing the Jay Briscoe tribute on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite has been revealed. On the January 25 edition of AEW Dynamite, Mark Briscoe made his debut with the company by defeating Jay Lethal in a tribute match to his late brother Jay Briscoe.
WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals WWE Had No Plans For Them At Raw 30
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that WWE had no plans for them at Raw 30. As previously reported, The Bella Twins admitted that there was major backstage heat between them and WWE in regards to plans for Raw 30. Nikki and Brie Bella were initially advertised to appear...
