JAMES Holzhauer is not exactly buzzing about controversial Jeopardy! contestant Yogesh Raut. The Jeopardy! legend posted that Yogesh's weeklong Facebook tirade against the show warrants a "lifetime ban." Yogesh, 38, made quite a splash in the three games that he won before his defeat on Jeopardy! last Monday. The $98,000...

1 DAY AGO