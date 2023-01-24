Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
USC officially opens two new iCarolina Learning Labs in Laurens, Clinton
The University of South Carolina Union officially opened two new Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Labs on Tuesday in the Clinton and Laurens communities. Both of the new labs are operated by the USC Union – Laurens Location. The two new labs, located inside the Laurens and Clinton branches of...
Limestone University president resigns, acting president named
The president of Limestone University resigned Thursday, effective immediately.
myclintonnews.com
Jobs loss in Clinton
Renfro will be closed by June. 2023 has started with disappointing economic news for Clinton, as the Renfro socks distribution center will start closing in March. Estimates are 100 people will lose their jobs. “There are plenty of job opportunities now. We will have these people placed in short order,”...
wach.com
Keenan standout and Gamecock commit Fulwiley named McDonald's All-American
(WACH) — Keenan girls basketball standout and South Carolina commit MiLaysia Fulwiley's spotlight keeps growing as she was named a McDonald's All-American on Tuesday. She is one of 24 girls named to the roster for the nation's top high school basketball all-star game. Fulwiley is the sixth player all...
South Carolina's Recruiting Aided By Southeastern Region's Dominance
Traditionally, school's success at recruiting is largely connected the talent in their area. South Carolina is proving that to be true.
AOL Corp
South Carolina signee, local standout picked for McDonald’s All-American game
MiLaysia Fulwiley added another honor to her accomplished career — McDonald’s All-American. The Keenan High standout and South Carolina signee was one of the 24 girls picked for the nation’s top all-star game. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s edition of the “NBA Today” on ESPN. The game will be held in Houston on March 28 and televised on one of ESPN’s family of networks.
spartanburg.com
City of Spartanburg Presents Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Week Humanitarian Awards
The City of Spartanburg’s 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Week Humanitarian Award was presented to former Denny’s Chief Executive Officer John C. Miller and former Spartanburg Mayors James Talley, Bill Barnet, and Junie White. Recently presented during the 36th annual Unity Week Celebration, the award recognizes...
Ninety Six, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
live5news.com
Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the names of two men, one of which was a prominent Lowcountry baseball coach, found floating near an unoccupied boat on Lake Moultrie. The bodies of Jerry Stoots, 75, from Goose Creek, and Lee Watkins, 68, from North...
This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
Charlotte Stories
Milo’s Tea Announces Plans To Build New $130 Million Facility in South Carolina
After searching for a suitable site for a 110,000–square foot facility for several years, the company chose 48 acres at the corner of U.S. highways 290 and 221 in Moore, SC. “South Carolina was the optimal location to efficiently serve our customers up and down the East Coast. Like our selection journey for our Oklahoma facility, we immediately felt at home in the Spartanburg area as we received a warm welcome from state and local community partners,” said Milo CEO Tricia Wallwork. “South Carolina and Spartanburg County in particular proved to be the right ecosystem to help us advance our people-first culture by offering an excellent standard of living for our associates and robust workforce development resources to drive economic prosperity not only for our people, but also for the region.”
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
wspa.com
Let's Eat at Tony's Restaurant in Pickens, S.C.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two former South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs employees were arrested after a person was abused at the Whitten Center in Clinton. SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co. SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co. Jurors hear testimony from...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
gsabusiness.com
Beverage company to open $130M facility in Spartanburg County
A beverage company has plans to open its first South Carolina facility in Spartanburg County. Milo’s Tea Co.’s $130 million investment is expected to create 103 new jobs, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore,...
WYFF4.com
Hundreds of Greenwood County residents work to secure funding and replace 130-year-old dam before it breaches
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — The Upstate has a big dam problem. And its ripple effect impacts communities miles downstream. Now, a group of more than a thousand concerned residents is working together to prevent what could be one of the worst environmental disasters in South Carolina history. "If that...
South Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in South Carolina.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville ranks highest for human trafficking, according to latest AG’s report
Reports of suspected human trafficking continue to increase across South Carolina, with Greenville County leading the state in the number of calls, according to the latest annual report from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. Data included in the report shows the highest concentration of suspected human trafficking incidents in...
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. South Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
