Spartanburg, SC

golaurens.com

USC officially opens two new iCarolina Learning Labs in Laurens, Clinton

The University of South Carolina Union officially opened two new Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Labs on Tuesday in the Clinton and Laurens communities. Both of the new labs are operated by the USC Union – Laurens Location. The two new labs, located inside the Laurens and Clinton branches of...
CLINTON, SC
myclintonnews.com

Jobs loss in Clinton

Renfro will be closed by June. 2023 has started with disappointing economic news for Clinton, as the Renfro socks distribution center will start closing in March. Estimates are 100 people will lose their jobs. “There are plenty of job opportunities now. We will have these people placed in short order,”...
CLINTON, SC
AOL Corp

South Carolina signee, local standout picked for McDonald’s All-American game

MiLaysia Fulwiley added another honor to her accomplished career — McDonald’s All-American. The Keenan High standout and South Carolina signee was one of the 24 girls picked for the nation’s top all-star game. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s edition of the “NBA Today” on ESPN. The game will be held in Houston on March 28 and televised on one of ESPN’s family of networks.
COLUMBIA, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ninety Six, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Newberry High School basketball team will have a game with Ninety Six High School on January 25, 2023, 20:00:01.
NEWBERRY, SC
Charlotte Stories

Milo’s Tea Announces Plans To Build New $130 Million Facility in South Carolina

After searching for a suitable site for a 110,000–square foot facility for several years, the company chose 48 acres at the corner of U.S. highways 290 and 221 in Moore, SC. “South Carolina was the optimal location to efficiently serve our customers up and down the East Coast. Like our selection journey for our Oklahoma facility, we immediately felt at home in the Spartanburg area as we received a warm welcome from state and local community partners,” said Milo CEO Tricia Wallwork. “South Carolina and Spartanburg County in particular proved to be the right ecosystem to help us advance our people-first culture by offering an excellent standard of living for our associates and robust workforce development resources to drive economic prosperity not only for our people, but also for the region.”
MOORE, SC
wspa.com

Let's Eat at Tony's Restaurant in Pickens, S.C.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two former South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs employees were arrested after a person was abused at the Whitten Center in Clinton. SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co. SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co. Jurors hear testimony from...
PICKENS, SC
gsabusiness.com

