wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Public Museum Inflated Renovation Estimates Due to Racial & Equity Concerns to Justify New Building [EXCLUSIVE]
Wisconsin Right Now, with a project-specific grant from No Better Friend Corp., Kevin Nicholson’s non-profit organization, is investigating the Milwaukee County Museum’s rhetoric, cost estimates and plans for a new museum. This story is first in a series. It explores the museum’s racial and equity motives behind inflated cost estimates.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Evers wants to make hiring retired teachers easier
MILWAUKEE — During his State of the State address, Gov. Tony Evers said he wants to see Wisconsin help its students get caught up and see them “achieve at their highest potential.”. One of the things he proposed was putting $20 million toward improving literacy rates across the...
nbc15.com
Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
fortatkinsononline.com
Multifamily apartments eyed for Fort’s northwest side
The Fort Atkinson Plan Commission on Tuesday got its first look at two multifamily apartment buildings proposed for the city’s northwest side. Ryan Quam submitted a concept plan of a Planned Unit Development (PUD) for housing at 1310-1320 Campus Drive, on land owned by Tip of The Spear LLC.
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort Lions attend district convention in Pewaukee
The Fort Atkinson Lions Club noted recently that eight members of the organization attended the District 27-A1 Lions Club convention which was held earlier this month in Pewaukee. According to information released by the club, the Fort Atkinson Club members stayed on Jan. 6 and 7 at the Ingleside Hotel...
fortatkinsononline.com
U.S. Army Working Dog Program manager is K-9 Veterans Day speaker
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson — the sponsoring organization of K-9 Veterans Day in Wisconsin — has announced that U.S. Army Military Working Dog Program manager Sergeant Major Viridiana Lavalle will serve as keynote speaker at this year’s K-9 Veterans Day event. This year marks the...
madisoncollege.edu
Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21
The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
nbc15.com
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School is working with the police department to investigate alleged harassment within the high school’s football program, the superintendent and principal revealed Friday morning in a joint letter sent to families. Superintendent Dana Monogue and the high school’s principal Peg...
spectrumnews1.com
More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health coverage
MADISON, Wis. — More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health insurance this year on healthcare.gov, the state’s highest enrollment period since 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. The CMS noted 221,128 Wisconsinites signed up and there was an increase of 8,919 enrollees over the...
discoverwisconsin.com
The History & Legends of Jefferson County
Did you know that Jefferson County is one of the most ancient counties in Wisconsin? It’s true! It was formed when Wisconsin originally became a territory in 1886. It’s a given that Jefferson County is full of endless history and spooky legends such as Native American history, industrial & manufacturing history, and of course, extensive dairy history. Keep reading to uncover Jefferson County’s historical treasures and tales!
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
WSAW
University of Wisconsin System bans TikTok use
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and...
nbc15.com
First Alert Day Issued Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward. There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with...
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
fortatkinsononline.com
Kevin Blackistone to speak at UW-Whitewater in February
Editor’s note: The following information has been released for publication by the College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced the residency of sports journalist Kevin Blackistone, slated to take place Feb. 1 and 2, with events open to the public.
fortatkinsononline.com
Lions to host 2023 March Madness; summer camping opportunities scheduled
The Fort Atkinson Lions Club has announced that it be holding its March Madness raffle, with proceeds used to support local community activities, including Wisconsin Lions Camp. According to a recent news release, the club supports such organizations as Big Brothers and Big Sisters, BOLD, BASE, Christmas Neighbors, DARE, Friends...
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
nbc15.com
Stretch of I-39/90 closed between Janesville & Beloit
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of I-39/90 is completely closed between Janesville and Beloit – and it is expected to be closed for a long time after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles. The Rock Co. communication center told NBC15 News...
nbc15.com
More snow on the way
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Since the age of two, family and friends of Judy Elliot have labeled her...
