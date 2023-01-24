ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, HAVEN DALEY
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFzN3_0kP6I5eP00

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — (AP) — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days.

Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

Seven people were found dead and an eighth injured at a farm and another location several miles away, the Sheriff’s Office said. Officials believe Zhao worked at one of the facilities and that the victims were workers as well, Corpus said. Officials haven’t determined a motive for the shooting.

Aerial television images Monday showed police officers collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses, which appeared to be the location where police found four dead. On Tuesday morning, police continued to block off the location.

California is still reeling from an attack on a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park that killed 11 and cast a shadow over an important holiday for many Asian-American communities. Authorities are still seeking a motive for the Saturday shooting.

“For the second time in recent days, California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a senseless act of gun violence," President Joe Biden said Tuesday morning. “Even as we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action.”

The new year has brought six mass killings in the U.S. in fewer than three weeks, accounting for 39 deaths. Three have occurred in California since Jan. 16, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. The database tracks every mass killing — defined as four dead not including the offender — committed in the U.S. since 2006.

The killings occurred on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez said the victims included Chinese and Latino farmworkers. Some workers lived at one of the facilities and children may have witnessed the shooting, she said. Corpus said it wasn’t immediately clear how the two locations were connected.

The Sheriff’s Office first received reports of a shooting in the afternoon and found four people dead and a fifth wounded at the first scene. Officers then found three more people fatally shot nearby, Capt. Eamonn Allen said in a news release.

About two hours later, a sheriff’s deputy spotted Zhao’s car parked outside a sheriff’s substation in a strip mall and arrested him.

A video of the arrest showed three officers approaching a parked car with drawn weapons. Zhao got out of the car, and the officers pulled him to the ground, put him in handcuffs, and led him away. A weapon was found in his vehicle, officials said. The video was captured by Kati McHugh, a Half Moon Bay resident who witnessed the arrest.

The sheriff’s department believes Zhao acted alone.

“We’re still trying to understand exactly what happened and why, but it’s just incredibly, incredibly tragic,” said state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents the area and called it “a very close-knit” agricultural community.

Half Moon Bay is a small coastal city with agricultural roots, home to about 12,000 people. The surrounding San Mateo County is a mixture of coastal cities and hills dotted with farms, included floral and tree nurseries as well as ranches. The county also allows marijuana to be grown in greenhouses and at nurseries in some areas.

It’s a majority white community. About a third of the population is Latino and about 5% is Asian, according to Census data.

“We are sickened by today’s tragedy in Half Moon Bay," said San Mateo County Supervisor Dave Pine said. “We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that he was "at the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy."

On Jan. 16, a teenage mother and her baby were among six people killed in a shooting at a home in California's Central Valley.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

A look at California's deadly back-to-back mass shootings

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — In the course of 48 hours, two gunmen went on shooting rampages at both ends of California that left 18 dead and 10 wounded. The unrelated massacres at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb on Saturday night and a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation's toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHIO Dayton

California man wins $10 million in scratch-off game

A California man came up big in a scratch-off game this month, winning $10 million to claim the top prize in the promotion. According to a news release from the California Lottery, Louis Farillas bought a 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black scratch-off game at a store in San Pedro. Farillas...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Texas death row inmates sue over solitary confinement

HOUSTON — (AP) — A group of death row inmates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Texas prison system over its policy of mandatory and indefinite solitary confinement for all prisoners who are awaiting execution, saying it causes severe physical and psychological harm. The suit alleges that...
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A Texas National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border as the soldier tried to detain the person, according to records from the state military, which has not publicly disclosed the incident. It’s believed...
AUSTIN, TX
WHIO Dayton

Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey

CHICAGO — A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the manufacturer of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of misleading customers who buy the brand’s miniature bottles. The class-action lawsuit, filed on behalf of a citizen in Illinois, alleges that the small bottles made by Fireball and sold outside of liquor stores at gas stations and markets do not contain any whiskey. The small bottles are available for 99 cents at supermarkets and other convenience stores.
ILLINOIS STATE
WHIO Dayton

Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — The body of a child found in Oklahoma earlier this month was positively identified as 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who investigators said was beaten to death by a caregiver on Christmas. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced on social media Thursday that the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WHIO Dayton

NRA sues over Illinois ban on semiautomatic weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — Illinois' two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws "ubiquitous" firearms in "radical" defiance of the Constitution's Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association Tuesday claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss out the newly...
ILLINOIS STATE
WHIO Dayton

Alex Murdaugh: Attorneys duel in opening statements at double murder trial in SC

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Opening statements began in the double murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. The remarks by prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian on Wednesday foreshadowed what promises to be an emotional trial at the Colleton County Courthouse. Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, on June 7, 2021, on the family’s property, The State newspaper of Columbia reported.
WALTERBORO, SC
WHIO Dayton

Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent in Mississippi, and racial disparities in the health of those who give birth have widened in recent years, according to a report released Thursday by the state's Department of Health. The Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters called to mobile home fire in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire in Riverside late Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a fire in the 3300 block of Travelo Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to dispatchers for Riverside Police. >>Fire in Clayton causes more than 1,000 people to be without power. Our...
RIVERSIDE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Area officer indicted on OVI, weapons charges

CENTERVILLE — An area officer arrested in Centerville last month was indicted Tuesday. Patrick J. Bucci, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated. On Dec. 14 Centerville police pulled...
CENTERVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police warn of rise in gift card scams

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Police Department posted an alert on their Facebook warning residents about the rising number of gift card scams. CPD says scammers have been calling, texting, and/or sending mail to citizens and claiming they are from the IRS, Social Security Administration, law enforcement, or tech support, asking for payment with gift cards.
CENTERVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

ODOT urges public to avoid travel Wednesday

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation is urging the public to avoid travel Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to hit the state. “The Wednesday morning commute will be very challenging for most of Ohio. Plan ahead. If you can avoid travel, please do,” a post on ODOT’s social media stated.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Knicks owner James Dolan defends MSG's use of facial recognition after letter from NY Attorney General

James Dolan spoke publicly about Madison Square Garden's controversial use of facial recognition at its venues for the first time on Thursday in an interview with Fox 5. The New York Knicks owner and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation chief executive showed no signs of backing down from the policy, which has been used to remove multiple attorneys from its venues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
109K+
Followers
153K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy