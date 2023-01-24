About $2 million in renovations to the Cedar Grove-Belgium School District pool are under way. Improvements to the half-century old facility that officials agreed was at the end of its lifespan — pieces falling off the structure were turned into sand and used to plug leaks — were included in last spring’s $21.5 million referendum that was approved by voters. The public did not support building a new pool for $10 million — the same amount of money it took to build the high school in 1997. But the pool was valued enough to repair. It is especially popular during summer when most summer school registrations include swim lessons. Photo by Sam Arendt.

