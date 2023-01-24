Read full article on original website
Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas invites Oscar-nominated actress to Australian Open
Tsitsipas is the third-ranked player at this year's Grand Slam event and is the No. 4 men's player in the world. He defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in the quarterfinals and is scheduled to play Karen Khachanov in the semifinals on Friday. Despite having now...
BBC
Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan filmed at Australian Open posing for pictures with Vladimir Putin supporters
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan has been filmed posing for pictures with supporters of Russia president Vladimir Putin...
Golf Digest
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Another controversy surrounds Novak Djokovic at Australian Open during win over Andrey Rublev
Novak Djokovic is once again the talk of the Australian Open after footage emerged of the Serbian receiving a message taped to his water bottle during his quarter-final win.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle
Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
BBC
World Athletics: New transgender rules 'would leave women at serious disadvantage', says Amelia Strickler
British shot putter Amelia Strickler says plans by World Athletics to allow transgender women to continue to compete in female international track and field events "would leave women at a serious disadvantage". World Athletics has said its "preferred option" was to tighten the sport's eligibility rules, but still use testosterone...
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
Tennis-Paul downs Shelton in all-American clash to make Australian Open semis
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Tommy Paul became the first American man to reach the Australian Open semi-finals since Andy Roddick in 2009 after outclassing Ben Shelton 7-6(6) 6-3 5-7 6-4 in an all-American clash at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.
Tennis-Tsitsipas sends cheeky invite to actress Margot Robbie after reaching semis
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a blockbuster performance to reach the Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday then sent out an invitation to actress Margot Robbie to come and support him.
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
ng-sportingnews.com
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka live scores, updates, highlights, how to watch Australian Open semi final
Elena Rybakina and 24th seed Victoria Azarenka will face off in a do-or-die semi final on Thursday for a spot in the Australian Open final at Rod Laver Arena from 7:30pm. The duo have been near-faultless in the lead up to this match, dropping only three sets between them since the beginning of the tournament on January 16.
Teegate! Golf’s US bad boy ‘throws tee’ at Rory McIlroy as split in sport turns nasty
Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after being snubbed by the Northern Irishman on the practice range as golf’s civil war took a nasty twist.American Reed is famously volatile character and one of golf’s leading ‘rebels’ who abandoned the PGA Tour last year in favour of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, causing tensions to simmer throughout 2022 with those who stayed loyal to existing golf infrastructure, including McIlroy.That looks set to continue into 2023 as flashpoints occur while LIV players compete in DP World Tour events to earn official world ranking points that aren’t currently...
Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina favored to meet in Aussie finals
Aryna Sabalenka is favored to claim her first career Grand Slam title at the Australian Open despite having yet to
BBC
Snooker Shoot Out: Moldovan Vladislav Gradinari, 14, becomes youngest televised ranking event match winner
Fourteen-year-old Vladislav Gradinari became the youngest player to win a televised ranking event match by beating Ng On Yee in the first round of the Snooker Shoot Out. The Moldovan teenager made a break of 21 in the one-frame contest as he beat the three-time women's world champion. Gradinari moved...
Alpine skiing-Slalom queen Shiffrin not immune to sport's uphill battle for brands
Jan 24 (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for Alpine skiing history will inspire young fans but brands may be harder to sway as her sport fights to get a bigger share of the sponsorship pie, experts say.
Elena Rybakina grinds down Victoria Azarenka to set up Australian Open final against Aryna Sabalenka
The semi-finals of the Australian Open brought with it an unusual sight. After a typically assured start, Elena Rybakina was becoming flustered and agitated by the returns of Victoria Azarenka, whose experience in the heat of battle was starting to scratch away at the Wimbledon champion’s cool and collected facade.Yet it only lasted for a moment, as Rybakina regathered her composure, picked up her weapons, and ground down Azarenka’s resurgent game. In what was the two-time Australian Open champion’s first semi-final in Melbourne since her last title in 2013, Azarenka was eventually taken apart by Rybakina’s aggressive returns and put...
Olympian Tragically Dies
The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
NBC Sports
Linette keeps getting better; into Australian Open semis
MELBOURNE, Australia — Two days after advancing to her first Grand Slam tournament quarterfinal, unseeded Magda Linette went one better and is into the Australian Open semifinals. The 30-year-old Linette beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5, adding the former No. 1 to the list of top players she has beaten...
