tennismajors.com

Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle

Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
The Independent

Teegate! Golf’s US bad boy ‘throws tee’ at Rory McIlroy as split in sport turns nasty

Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after being snubbed by the Northern Irishman on the practice range as golf’s civil war took a nasty twist.American Reed is famously volatile character and one of golf’s leading ‘rebels’ who abandoned the PGA Tour last year in favour of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, causing tensions to simmer throughout 2022 with those who stayed loyal to existing golf infrastructure, including McIlroy.That looks set to continue into 2023 as flashpoints occur while LIV players compete in DP World Tour events to earn official world ranking points that aren’t currently...
The Independent

Elena Rybakina grinds down Victoria Azarenka to set up Australian Open final against Aryna Sabalenka

The semi-finals of the Australian Open brought with it an unusual sight. After a typically assured start, Elena Rybakina was becoming flustered and agitated by the returns of Victoria Azarenka, whose experience in the heat of battle was starting to scratch away at the Wimbledon champion’s cool and collected facade.Yet it only lasted for a moment, as Rybakina regathered her composure, picked up her weapons, and ground down Azarenka’s resurgent game. In what was the two-time Australian Open champion’s first semi-final in Melbourne since her last title in 2013, Azarenka was eventually taken apart by Rybakina’s aggressive returns and put...
OnlyHomers

Olympian Tragically Dies

The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
NBC Sports

Linette keeps getting better; into Australian Open semis

MELBOURNE, Australia — Two days after advancing to her first Grand Slam tournament quarterfinal, unseeded Magda Linette went one better and is into the Australian Open semifinals. The 30-year-old Linette beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5, adding the former No. 1 to the list of top players she has beaten...

