'It's definitely a place he wanted to be.' Domantas Sabonis reacts to Lakers' acquisition of former Gonzaga standout Rui Hachimura

Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
sportszion.com
“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters
Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Lakers Fans Select Who Would They Want On Their Team Between DeMar DeRozan, Bojan Bogdanovic, Gary Trent Jr., And Myles Turner
Lakers fans argued over which star they should target next among DeMar DeRozan, Bojan Bogdanovic, Gary Trent Jr., and Myles Turner.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Draymond Green Reacts to Lakers Trading For Rui Hachimura
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green likes this Los Angeles Lakers trade
FOX Sports
Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing
Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Pat Riley says Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is greatest player in NBA history: 'He'll always be the guy'
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA's all-time scoring record, currently held by Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. At his current pace, James would be set to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points on Feb. 7 at home vs. the Thunder. For most, this record doesn't make a difference in the...
Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement
NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
‘The Way It Should Be!’ College Coach Blasted for Criticizing How Savannah James Protects Bronny From Recruiters
An anonymous college coach is under fire for seemingly criticizing the way Savannah James chooses to protect her eldest son from hungry recruiters. On Tuesday, ON3’s NIL 100 released its valuation list which ranks all athletes eligible for name, image, and likeness deals. Bronny James came in at number one with a whopping $7.5 million.
LeBron James is named Western Conference Player of the Week
After going on a three-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Lakers were reeling and badly in need of a lift. LeBron James was very happy to provide them with exactly that. He started last week with a season-high 48 points on 16-of-26 shooting, eight rebounds and nine assists in a 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Then, after a five-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, he helped lead L.A. to a win over the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies after it had trailed by double digits late in the third quarter.
"I think it does make him feel more fragile" - Kobe Bryant's death made Michael Jordan do one thing he's never done before
Former Bulls and Lakers insider A.J. Adande noticed how Michael Jordan remarkably became honest about how he truly feels when talking about Kobe Bryant in the late NBA legend's memorial
Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Tuesday Night
Russell Westbrook made NBA history during Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 24: Nikola Jokic’s Triple Double Handed the New Orleans Pelicans Their Fifth Straight Loss
Jokic’s return to the Denver Nuggets led them to victory against New Orleans.
Jokic returns with triple-double, Nuggets top Pelicans 99-98
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic said he could still feel a slight difference between the injured left hamstring that sidelined him for two games and his healthy one when he returned to Denver's lineup. Not that it stopped him from notching his 15th triple-double of the season, or...
Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released
LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
