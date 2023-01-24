'It's definitely a place he wanted to be.' Domantas Sabonis reacts to Lakers' acquisition of former Gonzaga standout Rui Hachimura

After going on a three-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Lakers were reeling and badly in need of a lift. LeBron James was very happy to provide them with exactly that. He started last week with a season-high 48 points on 16-of-26 shooting, eight rebounds and nine assists in a 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Then, after a five-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, he helped lead L.A. to a win over the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies after it had trailed by double digits late in the third quarter.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO