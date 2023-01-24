Read full article on original website
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
Apple iPhone 15: from design to specs, everything we know so far
How time flies. It's already been a third of year since the iPhone 14 was launched, and now excitement around the iPhone 15 has begun in earnest. Because while the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are all great phones, they weren't really a huge leap forward from their iPhone 13 predecessors. So many are hoping Apple's been saving the big innovations for the iPhone 15 range, and will really blow our socks off this time.
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Samsung may have a unique Galaxy S23 case with NFC & LED
Samsung may be readying a unique clear case with an attached ring for the Galaxy S23 series. Allegedly called the “Clear Gadget Case” or “Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal,” this official protective cover for the new Galaxy flagships appears to have some sort of NFC connectivity. An LED is seemingly included too.
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
What is Samsung Knox Security? Samsung’s mobile security explained
Samsung smartphones, tablets, and wearables have a trick up their sleeves in the form of Samsung Knox Security, a Samsung-exclusive multi-layer security system that helps keep your data private. The problem is that Samsung doesn’t do the best job at highlighting just how impressive the tech is and why it’s...
Samsung UK reveals early Galaxy S23 deal
Samsung has accidentally tipped us off to an early Galaxy S23 deal for UK customers. We weren’t massively thrilled to learn that non-US customers were likely to receive a significant price bump when the Galaxy S23 range is finally announced on February 1. However, Samsung looks set to offer an olive branch, at least to UK customers.
The LG C2 83-inch OLED TV is $1300 at Best Buy. It's a great upgrade choice for the big game
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to snag a quality OLED TV for your home theater or living room, you can save $1,300 on the 83-inch LG C2 right now at Best Buy! This colossal screen is a bit easier on the wallet right now, which makes it an excellent upgrade choice ahead of the Super Bowl.
Philips 27B1U5601H review: business monitor earns a creative pass
The Philips 27B1U5601H is part of Philips' well-established 5000 line of business monitors, and acquits itself well as a general workhorse with very decent brightness, an integrated webcam and responsiveness that's more than plenty for any everyday office work. The Quad HD 2560x1440 resolution, along with the IPS technology, also makes it a viable option for creatives and casual gamers, although the response time won't make it your go-to esports monitor and the colour gamut won't make it a professional's first option.
The next MacBook Air already sounds better than the new MacBook Pro
The dust has barely settled on the new M2 MacBook Pro, announced by Apple this week – but the rumour mill has already turned its attention what's coming next. And if new reports are anything to go by, the MacBook line up could soon get confusing. Again. Apple is...
NexiGo Hellocam review: a good webcam for those on a budget
The NexiGo Hellocam is a budget webcam in the $55-75 range that punches above its weight. This Full HD 1080p camera gives you very decent video quality, with facial enhancement that subtly helps brighten your image (and sharpen your mug), it also features an easy-to-use Windows Hello function and an automatic privacy shutter to help you stay secure when working. It's a good webcam that can confidently compete with more expensive rivals.
HP Elitebook 840 G9 review: more power, speed... and height?
The HP Elitebook 840 G9 follows in the high-performing footsteps of the 840 G8, and this new upgrade brings a taller, brighter screen to the table, great for content creators, and the battery life is great for workers on the go. With the more powerful Intel Core i7 processor, our recommended option for this pro notebook, it also handles all general creative tasks with ease and even though it's no gaming powerhouse, you can still get plenty of casual gaming joy out of it.
Philips 27B1U7903 review: a creative professional's dream
The Philips 27B1U7903 monitor is a creative professional's dream, with the highest-quality colour accuracy and advanced technology that will transform both productivity and workflow. But the price and feature set will be overkill for some. Excited isn't often a feeling I associate with monitors. But the Philips 27B1U7903 gives me...
Garmin adds FDA-cleared EKGs to its Venu 2 Plus smartwatch
While smartwatch makers like Apple and Samsung are delving into rugged fitness, Garmin is shoring up its advanced health features. Today, the company announced that it’s adding FDA-cleared EKGs to its Venu 2 Plus smartwatch. The EKG app will allow Venu 2 Plus owners to record a 30-second electrocardiogram...
Unmissable video shares how to get the most from your iPad
Apple's iPad gets more powerful and capable with every iteration, as you'll know if you've invested in one of the latest models. But are you really using your iPad to its fullest capabilities? There are a bunch of tips and tricks to enable you to get the most out of your iPad, whichever model you've got – and a video shared on YouTube summarises some of our favourites.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review: updated but this laptop lacks value
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a solid workhorse that can handle most tasks but if you need to run multiple high-spec, intensive apps at once it can slow down. You'll need to spend more to get the best build, making this one of the more expensive Windows 11 laptops on the market, and not the best value. The old design remains, which is good but sometimes you want something a little newer.
What will Apple do in 2023?
The end of 2022 was a dramatic time for big tech, with the likes of Twitter, Facebook-parent company Meta and others laying off huge numbers of staff as strategies (and owners!) changed. While Apple, at the time of writing, was faring better than most, it was not totally immune to...
