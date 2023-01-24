Read full article on original website
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
Six NPD officers honored in promotion ceremony
NORWALK, Conn. — Police officers need to get out of their cars and out from behind their desks to “actively engage in our neighborhoods, to reinvest the community capital of trust in the role of American law enforcement that has been squandered,” Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said Wednesday.
Norwalk political notes: Rilling’s cane; Zoom criticism; missing dashboard
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. ENNA comments on eliminated ‘diversion signal’ plan. Mayor Harry Rilling said he’s recovering well after having a hip replacement last week. The surgery went “extremely well” and he’s already “walking without a cane for the most part,”...
Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital
NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
Police: Man's threats prompted security measures at Norwalk schools
NORWALK — Police said phone calls from a man who feared the U.S. government was trying to harm him prompted security measures at two city schools this week. On Tuesday morning, school officials said West Rocks Middle School and Brien McMahon High School were briefly placed under "secure order," due to threats "outside the building."
West Haven council questions blight enforcement at Haven site
WEST HAVEN — Councilman Ron Quagliani, D-At Large, said the city was "sold a bill of goods" when a waterfront outlet mall was pitched for First Avenue nearly a decade ago. Today, city residents and leaders are clear-eyed that the project as it was proposed will not come to pass, and two of the city's representatives in the General Assembly last May declared the project dead.
Troubled CT officer sued again after K9 took ‘significant piece of flesh’ from man who crashed, lawyer says
OLD SAYBROOK – Moments after crashing his truck one November 2019 night on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook, Edward Riccio walked toward a police cruiser pulled over a short distance away alongside the busy highway. An officer spotted Riccio, jogged toward him and immediately gave a warning: “Get on...
Man Charged For Fatal Fentanyl Overdose In Stamford
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a Connecticut man. Rockland County resident, Daniel McDonald, age 32, of New City, was charged on Monday, Jan. 23, following a five-month investigation in Fairfield County into the fentanyl death, said Capt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.
Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit
On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
Former NY Legislator, Ex-Girlfriend Both Convicted Of Defrauding Business Of $250K
A former county legislator in New York and an accomplice from Connecticut have been convicted by a jury of scamming a business out of more than a quarter of a million dollars. George Guldi. who served as a Long Island Legislator representing the South Fork of Suffolk County, and Litchfield County r…
Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
Norwalk Police Look for Car Allegedly Involved in String of Catalytic Converter Thefts
Police are looking for a car believed to be involved in a string of catalytic converter thefts in Norwalk on Wednesday. Dispatchers received several reports of catalytic converter thefts from parked cars in East Norwalk. A total of eight thefts were reported. Authorities said that after reviewing video surveillance and...
CONVICTED FELONS ARRESTED AT TRUMBULL MALL IN STOLEN CAR
#Trumbull CT– Trumbull Police arrested two (2) men with lengthy criminal histories after they were caught driving in a stolen car at the Trumbull Mall Monday afternoon, January 24. Police located the stolen Nissan Altima driving in the mall parking lot where the vehicle was recovered and the occupants were apprehended. Elliot Echevarria, age 38, and Jose Manuel Santini, age 43, both of New Haven were arrested and charged for their involvement in this incident.
Details Emerge After 5 Males Try To Enter Eastchester HS, Flee After Security Denies Entry
School officials have provided an update on a group of males who tried to enter a high school in Westchester County before being denied entry. The update was given in regard to an incident on Friday, Jan. 20, when five unidentified males tried to enter Eastchester High School and were turned away by a security guard.
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
State fires hazmat company involved in Diamantis investigation
AAIS of West Haven, which received the bulk of CT remediation work in recent years, is ensnared in the investigation into Kosta Diamantis.
Police: New City man arrested for selling fentanyl that killed Connecticut man
After a five-month investigation, authorities say evidence led investigators to identify Daniel McDonald, 32, as the suspect who sold the fentanyl to an overdose victim.
Vigil held to honor Bridgeport homicide victims of 2022
The Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport hosted a vigil to honor Bridgeport homicide victims and their families at McLevy Green Wednesday afternoon.
New Haven Public Schools security guard charged after shooting at 14-year-old
A security guard at a public elementary school in New Haven was arrested on Sunday after pursuing and shooting at a 14-year-old who had broken into his car in broad daylight. According to a Sunday press release from the New Haven Police Department, the security guard, Tiquentes Graybrown, claimed to believe the child was armed when he discharged his personal weapon. The New Haven Police Department later confirmed that the child was not armed. Graybrown said that though he shot at the child, he missed and the child was unharmed. When police arrived at the scene, they found Graybrown in the process of detaining the child.
It Was a Bad Day For a Cat Owner in Westport
It was a bad for a cat owner in Westport, not only did she see a bird, she had her cat allegedly stolen by one of her neighbors. The incident occurred in Westport this past Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Westport Police Department, a neighbor called in a complaint against Westport resident James Doyle, alleging that Doyle had stolen her cat. Upon further investigation, officers found that Doyle had allegedly been seen trying to lure her cat into his residence on numerous occasions, and had repeatedly been told not to it. The complainant's neighbors allegedly witnesses another attempt by Doyle to lure the cat inside his residence this past Friday, and alerted the complainant.
