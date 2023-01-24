ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Nancy on Norwalk

Six NPD officers honored in promotion ceremony

NORWALK, Conn. — Police officers need to get out of their cars and out from behind their desks to “actively engage in our neighborhoods, to reinvest the community capital of trust in the role of American law enforcement that has been squandered,” Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said Wednesday.
Nancy on Norwalk

Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital

NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Man's threats prompted security measures at Norwalk schools

NORWALK — Police said phone calls from a man who feared the U.S. government was trying to harm him prompted security measures at two city schools this week. On Tuesday morning, school officials said West Rocks Middle School and Brien McMahon High School were briefly placed under "secure order," due to threats "outside the building."
trumbulltimes.com

West Haven council questions blight enforcement at Haven site

WEST HAVEN — Councilman Ron Quagliani, D-At Large, said the city was "sold a bill of goods" when a waterfront outlet mall was pitched for First Avenue nearly a decade ago. Today, city residents and leaders are clear-eyed that the project as it was proposed will not come to pass, and two of the city's representatives in the General Assembly last May declared the project dead.
Daily Voice

Man Charged For Fatal Fentanyl Overdose In Stamford

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a Connecticut man. Rockland County resident, Daniel McDonald, age 32, of New City, was charged on Monday, Jan. 23, following a five-month investigation in Fairfield County into the fentanyl death, said Capt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.
zip06.com

Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit

On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
WTNH

Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
DoingItLocal

CONVICTED FELONS ARRESTED AT TRUMBULL MALL IN STOLEN CAR

#Trumbull CT– Trumbull Police arrested two (2) men with lengthy criminal histories after they were caught driving in a stolen car at the Trumbull Mall Monday afternoon, January 24. Police located the stolen Nissan Altima driving in the mall parking lot where the vehicle was recovered and the occupants were apprehended. Elliot Echevarria, age 38, and Jose Manuel Santini, age 43, both of New Haven were arrested and charged for their involvement in this incident.
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
Yale Daily News

New Haven Public Schools security guard charged after shooting at 14-year-old

A security guard at a public elementary school in New Haven was arrested on Sunday after pursuing and shooting at a 14-year-old who had broken into his car in broad daylight. According to a Sunday press release from the New Haven Police Department, the security guard, Tiquentes Graybrown, claimed to believe the child was armed when he discharged his personal weapon. The New Haven Police Department later confirmed that the child was not armed. Graybrown said that though he shot at the child, he missed and the child was unharmed. When police arrived at the scene, they found Graybrown in the process of detaining the child.
i95 ROCK

It Was a Bad Day For a Cat Owner in Westport

It was a bad for a cat owner in Westport, not only did she see a bird, she had her cat allegedly stolen by one of her neighbors. The incident occurred in Westport this past Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Westport Police Department, a neighbor called in a complaint against Westport resident James Doyle, alleging that Doyle had stolen her cat. Upon further investigation, officers found that Doyle had allegedly been seen trying to lure her cat into his residence on numerous occasions, and had repeatedly been told not to it. The complainant's neighbors allegedly witnesses another attempt by Doyle to lure the cat inside his residence this past Friday, and alerted the complainant.
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

