EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX rally fizzles as dollar firms; stocks at 9-month high
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies pared early strength on Friday as the greenback gained footing ahead of U.S. inflation data, while overnight data highlighting a resilient U.S. economy boosted regional shares to a near nine-month high. Both the currencies were poised for their third weekly climb, with the...
