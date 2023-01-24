Jaden Haire senior Taylor Arnold is SBLive's Northern California Athlete of the Week (Jan. 9-15)

Jaden Haire is big time. Big-time scorer. Big-time rebounder. At 6-foot-6 and 217 points, he's just big.

The Hanford West senior put up some big numbers last week in a lopsided 70-44 win over Kerman: 32 points and 13 rebounds.

That put him on an SBLive performance list.

From there, his numbers really took off as he was voted the SBLive Northern California Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 9-15.

Haire collected a whopping 5,000 votes — 81.3 percent — to win the award easily. Nobody else even had 1,000 votes.

He's having a tremendous senior year, averaging 21.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.

Here were the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Jan. 9-15:

Avary Cain, a junior 6-foot guard for St. Joseph-Santa Maria, had 34 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and five steals in wins over Nipomo (70-38) and Mission Prep (78-25).



Angelica Chou , a sophomore striker for Menlo School-Atherton’s girls soccer team, had five goals as her team scored wins over Priory (4-0) and Harker (4-1). The Knights improved to 8-1-1.

Lloyd French , a 6-3 senior guard for Downey -Modesto, combined to score 41 points and add25 rebounds, five assists and six steals in wins over Gregori (72-53) and Enochs (55-41).

Dylan Harms , a 6-4 senior at Bella Vista-Fair Oaks , combined to score 56 points with five 3-pointers to go along with 16 rebounds and six assists in two games.

Alyssa Jackson , a 5-11 senior for Vanden-Fairfield , led her team to wins over Wood (66-33), Fairfield (97-26) and Bonita Vista (82-77) with a combined 52 points, 27 rebounds, 13 assists and nine steals.

Elizabeth Johnson , a 6-2 freshman at Orcutt Academy , combined to score 25 points, grab 20 rebounds, add nine assists, block three shots and contribute four steals in wins over Arroyo Grande (52-42) and Righetti (63-54).

Nasir Jones , a 6-5 wing for Madison Park Academy-Oakland , made all 14 of his shots and all eight of his free throws while scoring a season high 37 points in an 89-84 win over Leadership Public Schools Richmond.

Braddock Kjellevig , a sophomore for the Christopher-Gilroy boys basketball team had 65 points and 25 rebounds in two wins last week. Remarkably, he made 23 of 26 shots helping his team improve to 11-3.

Stevie Lindquist , a junior guard for Mendocino , had 39 points on 18 of 24 field goals, to go along with 11 rebounds and six steals in a 64-31 win over Round Valley.

Lane Madrid , a 5-4 senior for Roseville , had 29 points in an 82-36 win over River Valley. In her first 16 games this season, she averaged 25.8 points per game.

Kamryn Mafua , a junior center for Folsom’s girls basketball team, scored 18 of her game-high 25 points in the second half of a 74-64 win over Maryland power Shabach at the St. Mary’s MLK Showcase on Jan. 13.

Ronnie Roche , a junior guard for the Kings Christian-Lemoore boys basketball team, had 28 points, six rebounds and five assists, in an 83-35 win over Laton.

Kiratraj Sanghera , a 6-5 junior for American-Fremont, had a combined 55 points and 21 rebounds in a win and a loss. He made 25 of 42 shots.

Kennedy Schoennauer, a senior on the Lincoln-San Jose girls soccer team, had five goals in a 5-1 win over Christopher. The Utah-bound striker had 31 goals in her team’s first nine games.

Connor Sevilla , a senior guard for Dougherty Valley-San Ramon , had 30 points in a 62-57 win at San Ramon Valley-Danville in a showdown of the top two teams in the Bay Area.

Quinn Shirley , a sophomore midfielder for Aragon-San Mateo , had five goals and four assists combined in two wins.

Martin Soria , a junior point guard for Las Plumas-Oroville, had 30 points with six 3-pointers to go along with six rebounds, five assists and six steals in a 78-76 win over Gridley.

Jazmaine Stewart , a 5-5 freshman for Farmersville , did about everything in a 43-29 win over Summit Charter, with 25 points, 16 rebounds and four steals.

Isabel Tan , a 5-5 junior guard for Cosumnes Oaks-Elk Grove , had a combined 57 points, with 15 3-pointers (including 11 in a 68-46 win over Davis), to go with 13 rebounds, five assists and 10 steals in three victories.

Tai-Run Williams , a 6-3 senior for Vanguard College Prep-Modesto , combined to score 34 points and add 16 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals in two games. Through 21 games, Williams averaged 24.1 points per game to go along with 8.2 rebounds.

Tounde Yessoufou , a sophomore for the St. Joseph-Santa Maria’s boys basketball team, combined for 52 points, 23 rebounds, 13 assists and eight steals in wins over Lompoc (113-42) and Mission Prep (77-58).