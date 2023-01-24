ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clothing from 1600s shipwreck shows how the 1 percent lived

Years of research have raised more questions than answers regarding the spectacular contents of a 17th-century shipwreck in the Netherlands, which includes some of the most important clothing discoveries ever made in Europe. The shipwreck was discovered in 2009 by a local diving club in Texel, an island in the...
Earth's Core Spinning in Opposite Direction May Lead to Slightly Shorter Days, Scientists Found

Earth's core may have slowed its rotation before completely switching directions around more than a decade ago, scientists suggested in a new study. In a report published in Nature Geoscience this week, seismologists Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of Peking University in China said that the Earth's iron core slowed its rotation in 2009. It briefly fell in sync with the planet's overall rotation during this time.
Flight Attendant Shares Appalling Footage of Totally Trashed Airplane Seat Rows

People often joke about the way some travelers act when they're flying, but sometimes, some people's behavior goes beyond the jokes. Even though we pay good money to fly (sometimes way too much money), it's still important to respect our surroundings while doing it. Cleaning up after yourself when you deplane is usually the bare minimum, and most people don't have a problem doing it — or so we thought.
Is Hitman 3 down? How to check Hitman server status

Hitman 3 is an online-only game, meaning that players need an internet connection to play most of the content, and the servers need to be online for players to access it. At times, developer IO Interactive takes the servers down for maintenance ahead of big updates. This guide covers any server maintenance that we’re aware of and explains how to check the server status yourself if there doesn’t seem to be any official maintenance.

