Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul live score, updates, highlights for Australian Open semi final
Tommy Paul will have his work cut out for him in his first Australian Open semi-final as he comes up against nine-time winner Novak Djokovic, who has been in impressive form in Melbourne. The duo will take to the court after the Karen Khachanov and Stefanos Tsitsipas match, where they...
ng-sportingnews.com
Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan won't attend semi-final following Russian flag controversy
Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan, won't attend his son's Australian Open semi-final against Tommy Paul on Friday evening. The nine-time Australian Open winner's father caused a stir after he was filmed posing for photos with fans carrying the banned Russian flag, featuring Vladimir Putin's face, at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. One...
ng-sportingnews.com
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka result, highlights as Wimbledon champ reaches Australian Open final
Elena Rybakina will have the chance to add the Australian Open title to her Wimbledon 2022 trophy after brushing aside Victoria Azarenka in straight sets in the women's semi-final at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday night. The Kazakh navigated a tight first set in a tiebreak before running away with...
Comments / 0