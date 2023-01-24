Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
'Unduly punished': Why RA have made a 'big mistake' by axing Rennie
Broadcaster James McOnie believes former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie was “unduly punished” by Rugby Australia, as he was sensationally replaced by Eddie Jones earlier this month. Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe Rennie eight months out from this year’s World Cup in France sent shockwaves around the world....
ng-sportingnews.com
Are the Carabao Cup semifinals two legs? How the League Cup finalists are determined in 2023
The first major trophy of the 2022/23 English football season is almost upon us as we reach the final stages of the Carabao Cup. Manchester United and Newcastle are the favorites to advance in their respective semifinals against Nottingham Forest and Southampton, respectively. A Joelinton goal has Newcastle ahead against...
ng-sportingnews.com
'I think radical action is needed': Ex-England international throws support behind RFU rule
The RFU’s bombshell decision to introduce waist-high or below tackling into the amateur game has caused widespread backlash with over 65,000 participants signing a petition for a reversal. A number of high profile ex and current players and coaches have also come out in direct opposition or with concerns...
ng-sportingnews.com
Last time Newcastle won a trophy: List of titles in Magpies history as they chase Carabao Cup 2023
A resurgent Newcastle United look set to secure their strongest Premier League finish in years, and there could also be some silverware by the time the season is over. The Magpies have revived their fortunes from relegation battlers to genuine challengers for a Champions League berth inside a dramatic 12 months on Tyneside.
Comments / 0