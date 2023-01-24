Jan. 23—A Town of Wilson woman was arrested following a high-speed chase from Niagara Falls Boulevard to Mapleton Road early Sunday morning. About 2:10 a.m., Niagara County Sheriff's deputies spotted a vehicle speeding south on Niagara Falls Boulevard. A vehicle stop was initiated but the vehicle kept going, turning north on Ward Road, east on Lockport Road and then on to Mapleton Road, where a deputy had placed spike strips. The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle's tires were flattened.

