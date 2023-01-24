ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

2 On Your Side

Arrest made in connection to Niagara Falls homicide

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An Amherst man was arrested in connection to the death of Jaylan McWilson last weekend in Niagara Falls. The U.S. Marshals Taskforce took 19-year-old Dennis D. Parson into custody on Thursday afternoon. He's been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man sentenced on multiple rape, gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man was sentenced Thursday as a second felony offender for attacking three women, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daquawn D. Mike was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years post-release supervision for three separate attacks on three women. In October 2022, Mike […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
YAHOO!

Wilson woman charged after chase

Jan. 23—A Town of Wilson woman was arrested following a high-speed chase from Niagara Falls Boulevard to Mapleton Road early Sunday morning. About 2:10 a.m., Niagara County Sheriff's deputies spotted a vehicle speeding south on Niagara Falls Boulevard. A vehicle stop was initiated but the vehicle kept going, turning north on Ward Road, east on Lockport Road and then on to Mapleton Road, where a deputy had placed spike strips. The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle's tires were flattened.
WILSON, NY

