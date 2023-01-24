Read full article on original website
Arrest made in connection to Niagara Falls homicide
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An Amherst man was arrested in connection to the death of Jaylan McWilson last weekend in Niagara Falls. The U.S. Marshals Taskforce took 19-year-old Dennis D. Parson into custody on Thursday afternoon. He's been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Niagara Falls man sentenced on multiple rape, gun charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man was sentenced Thursday as a second felony offender for attacking three women, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daquawn D. Mike was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years post-release supervision for three separate attacks on three women. In October 2022, Mike […]
VIDEO: Buffalo Police release dramatic bodycam video of conditions at height of blizzard
“Just hold on,” shouts a Buffalo Police officer shortly after 7pm on Christmas Eve as he responds to people stranded in a building near Fuhrmann Boulevard and Ship Canal Parkway.
Two arrested for allegedly giving marijuana, matches to incarcerated individual
Officials say this happened Tuesday night.
Man accused of throwing liquid at deputy at Holding Center
He was charged on Tuesday.
Buffalo man sentenced after shooting incident outside Downtown restaurant
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to 15 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.
Buffalo man arrested following string of armed robberies
Jarmel Caldwell, 27, was charged with robbery in the second degree.
Buffalo Police say they're seeing an increasing amount of auto sears
An auto sear, or a select fire switch, is a small device that can turn a semi-automatic handgun into an automatic weapon.
Buffalo Police announces arrests in seizure of guns, drugs in city
The Buffalo Police Department announced Tuesday morning the arrest of a pair of men in relation to a search warrant executed this past Friday on the first block of Gorski Street. Read more here:
Woman accused of Springville arson also charged with October burglary
Sara Lilley currently remains held in custody without bail.
Man injured in Tuesday morning Amherst shooting
The Amherst Police Department found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning, after responding to a disturbance call.
Missing woman in Niagara County found dead
Harvey, who had Alzheimer's, had last been seen at 9 a.m. the day the search began.
Apartment complex resident charged with arson in Springville fire
36-year-old Sara Lilley was charged with second-degree arson in connection to the fire that occurred Monday night and displaced at least 20 people.
Mother of 19-year-old Tyler Lewis still searching for his killer
Still no arrests have been made as 19-year-old Tyler Lewis was stabbed and killed outside of the North Campus of University at Buffalo in October of 2022.
Wilson woman charged after chase
Jan. 23—A Town of Wilson woman was arrested following a high-speed chase from Niagara Falls Boulevard to Mapleton Road early Sunday morning. About 2:10 a.m., Niagara County Sheriff's deputies spotted a vehicle speeding south on Niagara Falls Boulevard. A vehicle stop was initiated but the vehicle kept going, turning north on Ward Road, east on Lockport Road and then on to Mapleton Road, where a deputy had placed spike strips. The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle's tires were flattened.
Sheriff: Woman charged with arson subject of sixty-three 911 calls
First responders went to Springbrook Apartments on N. Buffalo Street around 10:40 p.m.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to multiple felonies, faces 15 years in prison
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to multiple felonies related to shooting at a victim in a moving vehicle in the Black Rock neighborhood, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Abdulla Abdalla, also known as “Dooley,” pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in the first degree and one […]
