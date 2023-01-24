ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams posts series of fun-looking photos despite loss vs Bengals

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen were anticipated to compete for their first Super Bowl victory this season, but it did not happen. Despite their best efforts, including MVP favorite QB Allen, the Bills were defeated 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round. Following their loss, Allen inevitably faced heavy criticism on social media and TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
BET

Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate

Jim Irsay will have the final say when the Indianapolis Colts decide on a new head coach, and that may be good news for one particular candidate. Jeff Saturday is among several candidates who will get a second interview for the Colts’ head coach job. According to Josina Anderson of USA Today, Irsay wants to... The post Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Are Furious With One Coach Of The Year Finalist Snub

The NFL announced the finalists for each of its major end-of-season awards on Wednesday. The winners will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9. Normally, you would expect the outrage of fans to wait until the winner of each award is announced. But many around the NFL can't believe ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots projected to get a massive haul in 2023 compensatory picks

The New England Patriots are expected to make out well when it comes to compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Over The Cap’s Nick Korte’s recent compensatory pick projections, the Patriots are expected to be rewarded with three extra picks, including a fourth-round pick for J.C. Jackson, sixth-rounder for Ted Karras and seventh-rounder for Brandon Bolden.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Kellen Moore Announcement

Will the Dallas Cowboys lose both of their coordinators to head coaching positions this coming offseason? Dan Quinn is one of the most sought-after coordinators in the NFL right now. But he's not the only Cowboys assistant being targeted for a head coaching job.  Cowboys offensive coordinator ...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Black Keys, Jason Derulo to Perform at NFL TikTok Tailgate Ahead of Super Bowl

The Black Keys and Jason Derulo are heading to the Super Bowl. The NFL announced Friday that the performers will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate, the league’s pregame party before Super Bowl LVII, on Feb. 5 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.More from The Hollywood ReporterTV Ratings: 'Accused' Starts Well on Fox After Huge NFL Lead-InChris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph Tapped for Super Bowl LVII Pregame Entertainment2023 Super Bowl Ads: Crypto Out, Culture Wars In? It’s the third year the NFL has partnered with TikTok to celebrate Super Bowl pre-game festivities. Viewers can watch the performance on the...
GLENDALE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Losing Coaches

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. But now, we are hearing that the game may not be the last of the losses the team will face.

Comments / 0

Community Policy