The Black Keys and Jason Derulo are heading to the Super Bowl. The NFL announced Friday that the performers will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate, the league's pregame party before Super Bowl LVII, on Feb. 5 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It's the third year the NFL has partnered with TikTok to celebrate Super Bowl pre-game festivities. Viewers can watch the performance on the...

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 33 MINUTES AGO