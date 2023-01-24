Read full article on original website
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams posts series of fun-looking photos despite loss vs Bengals
The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen were anticipated to compete for their first Super Bowl victory this season, but it did not happen. Despite their best efforts, including MVP favorite QB Allen, the Bills were defeated 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round. Following their loss, Allen inevitably faced heavy criticism on social media and TV.
Cowboys Coach Firing: 'Bad News' for Zeke?
The future of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being tied to the firing of his position coach.
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
Time for Jerry Jones to fire Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, and make this bold hire | Opinion
Despite a 12-5 regular-season, the Cowboys season ends in major disappointment. Again. Here’s who Jerry Jones should hire as head coach.
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach
The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate
Jim Irsay will have the final say when the Indianapolis Colts decide on a new head coach, and that may be good news for one particular candidate. Jeff Saturday is among several candidates who will get a second interview for the Colts’ head coach job. According to Josina Anderson of USA Today, Irsay wants to... The post Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Irvin on exploring a Dak replacement, WR help, Zeke's future
Michael Irvin has had a few days to digest the Cowboys’ latest playoff loss and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby on Wednesday morning to give his thoughts on what’s next for the Cowboys in the offseason.
NFL Fans Are Furious With One Coach Of The Year Finalist Snub
The NFL announced the finalists for each of its major end-of-season awards on Wednesday. The winners will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9. Normally, you would expect the outrage of fans to wait until the winner of each award is announced. But many around the NFL can't believe ...
NFL Insider Believes 1 Head Coaching Hire Could Be Made Today
After letting a few off of the ride in 2022, the NFL coaching carousel may open up on Wednesday. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk wrote that some believe the Denver Broncos could fill their head coaching vacancy as soon as Wednesday. The team already interviewed former New Orleans Saints ...
Patriots projected to get a massive haul in 2023 compensatory picks
The New England Patriots are expected to make out well when it comes to compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Over The Cap’s Nick Korte’s recent compensatory pick projections, the Patriots are expected to be rewarded with three extra picks, including a fourth-round pick for J.C. Jackson, sixth-rounder for Ted Karras and seventh-rounder for Brandon Bolden.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Kellen Moore Announcement
Will the Dallas Cowboys lose both of their coordinators to head coaching positions this coming offseason? Dan Quinn is one of the most sought-after coordinators in the NFL right now. But he's not the only Cowboys assistant being targeted for a head coaching job. Cowboys offensive coordinator ...
The Black Keys, Jason Derulo to Perform at NFL TikTok Tailgate Ahead of Super Bowl
The Black Keys and Jason Derulo are heading to the Super Bowl. The NFL announced Friday that the performers will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate, the league’s pregame party before Super Bowl LVII, on Feb. 5 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.More from The Hollywood ReporterTV Ratings: 'Accused' Starts Well on Fox After Huge NFL Lead-InChris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph Tapped for Super Bowl LVII Pregame Entertainment2023 Super Bowl Ads: Crypto Out, Culture Wars In? It’s the third year the NFL has partnered with TikTok to celebrate Super Bowl pre-game festivities. Viewers can watch the performance on the...
From ‘The Sheboygan Flash’ to ‘Pro Bowl Bill’: How Bill Schroeder became a well-known Green Bay Packers player | Throwback
SHEBOYGAN - Bill Schroeder didn't give football too much thought until his senior year at UW-LaCrosse, where his speed skills — developed in track competition — paved his way into the NFL and the Green Bay Packers. Schroeder, who played as quarterback when he attended Sheboygan South High...
49ers Defensive Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested just hours after the team's playoff win.
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says only one player will have 2023 offseason surgery
Football is a sport where injuries are extremely common, and the Baltimore Ravens know all too well how important each player’s availability will be heading into the 2023 season. The team went through a plethora of different injuries in 2021, and while 2022 saw players from the team go down, there was an improvement in overall availability.
49ers Announce Update On Jimmy Garoppolo's Status This Week
San Francisco 49ers fans are used to their team forging on without Jimmy Garoppolo. They did so this past Sunday with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, and have enjoyed an undefeated record when rookie Brock Purdy has started. This trend will have to continue for San Francisco on Sunday, as coach Kyle ...
Dallas Cowboys Losing Coaches
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. But now, we are hearing that the game may not be the last of the losses the team will face.
