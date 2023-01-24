Read full article on original website
Teenager arrested for pointing a gun at group near Lampson Stadium
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male for aiming a dangerous weapon after witnesses reported he had pointed a handgun toward a group of teenagers near Lampson Stadium. KPD reports it was first called to the weapons complaint at 12:30 p.m. at Kennewick High School, which caused a brief lockdown.
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
Arrest made in Pendleton shooting
PENDLETON, Ore.- Detectives with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting on January 6. A 35-year-old Pendleton man was arrested around 6:25 p.m. on January 24. According to the UCSO the investigation began at 4:14 on the morning of January 6 when...
Roy Knoeb III
YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the li…
Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
Pendleton Man Arrested in Connection with Jan. 6 Shooting
A Pendleton man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Travis Laib, 35, of Pendleton, on the felony charges of first-degree assault, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, as well as misdemeanor charges of menacing and reckless endangering.
Prosser police look for suspect connected to shooting
PROSSSER, Wash. - The Prosser Police Department is trying to locate a first-degree assault suspect named Emmanuel Munoz, pictured above, according to a post from PPD. A warrant is out for Munoz' arrest in connection to a January 18 shooting. Munoz was reportedly last seen driving a blue 2017 Subaru...
Longtime RPD officer fondly remembered
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department announced the recent death of retired Sergeant Kent Hoover. Sergeant Hoover worked with the RPD from 1979-2005, serving in many roles including Corporal, Sergeant and firearms instructor. Richland Police remember Sergeant Hoover's life and honor his work, writing in a social media post that...
OSP investigates suspicious devices found during Pendleton eviction
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) called the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit on January 25 after “suspicious devices” were found in a home being cleared under court-ordered eviction, according to a press release from UCSO. Deputies responded to a home on Brower...
One killed, two others in the hospital after shooting in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - 11:00 a.m. According to Sgt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the call for help came in around 10:15 a.m. A tow truck driver in the neighborhood said they saw a woman in the road near the intersection of McMurray Avenue and Marshall Avenue. According to Sgt. Jansen, another man came out of a home and said they had been shot.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office asks for bomb squad after arrest in recent shooting
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Tuesday night, Jan. 24, in the recent shooting outside Pendleton that resulted in one man losing part of his arm. The sheriff's office reported detectives at approximately 6:25 p.m. arrested Travis Allen Laib, 35, for first-degree assault, felon...
Pendleton Inmate Dies in Custody
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, died on Monday, Jan. 23. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
Richland shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded. Police searching for suspect
At least two others were shot, according to initial reports.
Morning news and weather update January 26: Deadly crash near the Vernita Bridge, arrest made in Pendleton shooting, fog giving way to sun breaks today and more
One person is dead after an early morning crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to a January 6 shooting that led to the victim's arm being partially amputated and morning fog should give way to scattered sun breaks.
Deputies arrest man suspected of shooting a man in Umatilla County
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another man. On Jan. 24 just before 6:30 p.m., UCSO detectives arrested 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendleton. Laib is suspected of several felony charges including Assault in the First Degree, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful use of a Weapon, and misdemeanor charges of Menacing and Reckless Endangering.
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
Two-car collision blocks SR 22 near Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. - State Route 22 is completely blocked headed west at milepost 2.3, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A two-car collision is reportedly blocking the lanes about two miles west of Toppenish. A detour is in place.
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
Man arrested in fatal shooting
WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
K-9 handlers now carry first aid kits
K-9 officers with the Kennewick Police are now equipped with first aid kits. Supplies for the kits were donated by the Kennewick Fire Department.
