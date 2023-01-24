ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MarketRealist

2023 Is Here and So Are Massive Layoffs — Biggest Cuts So Far

As many continue to embrace the new year, working diligently to start or keep up with the goals they set for themselves, others have become the subjects of massive layoffs. Between inflation and the rising costs of goods and services, companies are struggling to sustain and many are laying off employees to cope.
Digital Music News

Spotify Stock Rebounds Past $100 Per Share Following Layoffs Announcement

The per-share price of Spotify stock (NYSE: SPOT) has rebounded past $100 for the first time since September, after the Stockholm-based company announced plans to trim its workforce by about six percent. When the market opened yesterday, Spotify stock jumped to more than $102 per share – representing an approximately...
The US Sun

Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies

IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nick Davis

Laundromat owners are making thousands per year

Laundromats can be a lucrative business for individuals who are looking to invest in a stable, low-maintenance venture. Owning a laundromat can be a great way to generate passive income and can be especially appealing to those who are looking to diversify their portfolio or who are seeking to supplement their existing income.
natureworldnews.com

Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later

After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nick Davis

Making money with side hustles in 2023

As we end this year, I wanted to make a list of side hustles that I think are worth checking out in 2023. Alright, let’s dive in! As we continue to see more aspects of our life go digital, so will businesses. The people who figure out how to build online even if their business is “blue collar” will ultimately win.
wealthinsidermag.com

Bank of America: ‘Digital Currencies Appear Inevitable’

Bank of America says “digital currencies appear inevitable,” adding that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins are “a natural evolution of today’s monetary and payment systems.” The bank expects “private sector beneficiaries to emerge in all phases of CBDC implementation.”. Bank of America...

