2023 Is Here and So Are Massive Layoffs — Biggest Cuts So Far
As many continue to embrace the new year, working diligently to start or keep up with the goals they set for themselves, others have become the subjects of massive layoffs. Between inflation and the rising costs of goods and services, companies are struggling to sustain and many are laying off employees to cope.
Digital Music News
Spotify Stock Rebounds Past $100 Per Share Following Layoffs Announcement
The per-share price of Spotify stock (NYSE: SPOT) has rebounded past $100 for the first time since September, after the Stockholm-based company announced plans to trim its workforce by about six percent. When the market opened yesterday, Spotify stock jumped to more than $102 per share – representing an approximately...
American truckers' wages have dropped by more than $50,000 since 1980, creating one of the industry's biggest problems
The dizzying wage decrease in long-haul trucking since 1980 contributes to the industry's high turnover rate.
The U.S. might be headed for a soft landing, but the world is inching towards a ‘long-lasting slowdown’ that could last at least two years, World Bank president says
A debt crisis is combining with other factors to threaten a prolonged economic decline in the developing world.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies
IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
More US companies brace for job cuts amid likely recession, survey shows
More American companies expect a decline in payrolls this year as the U.S. economy heads into a possible recession triggered by Fed interest rate hikes.
Laundromat owners are making thousands per year
Laundromats can be a lucrative business for individuals who are looking to invest in a stable, low-maintenance venture. Owning a laundromat can be a great way to generate passive income and can be especially appealing to those who are looking to diversify their portfolio or who are seeking to supplement their existing income.
Gen Z isn't ashamed of 'job-hopping' and will even quit unfulfilling jobs without a backup plan, study finds
70% of Gen Zers who say they're "loyal" to their employers are either passively or actively seeking a new role, according to research by Oliver Wyman.
Home Sales Are Down Again, But Disappearing Inventory Is What Investors Should Be Worried About
Home sales were down again in December, the 11th straight month of decline, according to the latest report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). And while home prices continue to rise, it’s the lack of inventory that has many investors and observers concerned. According to the NAR report,...
Cannabis Operator Makes Extremely Difficult Decision To Lay Off 63 Employees For Expected Savings Of $7M, Spends ~$21M In The Process
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR CLVRW announced the wind-down of all operations in Portugal as part of its ongoing restructuring initiatives. Under this restructuring plan, the company expects its Portuguese flower cultivation, post-harvest processes, and manufacturing activities to cease in full by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Get ready for a gig-worker boom that could make it harder for contractors to earn a living
Over 1 million Americans may flock to gig work this year if unemployment spikes, and the competition could mean less money for everyone.
Google staff sent each other memes about layoffs to console each other and created spreadsheets to track firings, report says
After mass layoffs, Google employees sent memes to console each other and organized virtual or in-person meetings, per CNBC.
natureworldnews.com
Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later
After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
Making money with side hustles in 2023
As we end this year, I wanted to make a list of side hustles that I think are worth checking out in 2023. Alright, let’s dive in! As we continue to see more aspects of our life go digital, so will businesses. The people who figure out how to build online even if their business is “blue collar” will ultimately win.
Black bank owner Benaisha Poole-Watson gives business owners tips to get loans
Benaisha Poole-Watson wants to help Black businesses get to the next level. One of Dallas’ top realtors and a veteran, Watson also owns a bank. She recently stopped by rolling out to discuss her lending team and the loan process for Black business owners to follow. How did you...
Make Extra Money Without Sacrificing Your Time with These 25 Passive Income Apps
If you want to build wealth, you’ll need to earn money while you sleep. The only way to do this? Generate passive income. Sadly, passive income can seem overwhelming, since...
wealthinsidermag.com
Bank of America: ‘Digital Currencies Appear Inevitable’
Bank of America says “digital currencies appear inevitable,” adding that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins are “a natural evolution of today’s monetary and payment systems.” The bank expects “private sector beneficiaries to emerge in all phases of CBDC implementation.”. Bank of America...
