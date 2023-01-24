Read full article on original website
Related
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Comments / 0