Wisconsin State

WI Budget Surplus Grows

Wisconsin’s record budget surplus is growing, again. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau yesterday said the surplus will now hit seven-point-one billion-dollars this July. That’s a half-billion dollars more than expected. Almost 90 percent of that increase comes from money that was set aside during the past two years, but wasn’t spent. Republican lawmakers yesterday once again said they, and their budget decisions, are responsible for Wisconsin’s record-surplus. Lawmakers and Governor Evers are now talking about what to do with that money.
WISCONSIN STATE
Xcel Grant to Land at Feed My People

Xcel Energy announced that Feed My People Food Bank is the recipient of a $5,000 grant as part of the Xcel Energy Foundation’s 2022 Employee Choice Grant Award. Feed My People received the most votes from Wisconsin and Michigan employees. Each year, employees nominate nonprofits for the award, and all employees statewide then vote for a single finalist.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Florida Teen Charged in WI School Threats

A 15-year-old boy from Florida is arrested in connection with threats made at Portage High School earlier this month. A possible active shooter threat was called into the school back on January 3rd and a 15-year-old girl was arrested three days later. Now police say a 15-year-old boy from Sarasota, Florida has been linked to swatting calls in Canada, Washington, Indiana, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, including the one at Portage High School. Police want him charged with terroristic threats.
SARASOTA, FL

