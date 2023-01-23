Wisconsin’s record budget surplus is growing, again. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau yesterday said the surplus will now hit seven-point-one billion-dollars this July. That’s a half-billion dollars more than expected. Almost 90 percent of that increase comes from money that was set aside during the past two years, but wasn’t spent. Republican lawmakers yesterday once again said they, and their budget decisions, are responsible for Wisconsin’s record-surplus. Lawmakers and Governor Evers are now talking about what to do with that money.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO